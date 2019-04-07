TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;SSE;7;54%;0%;9

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;S;6;50%;0%;9

Alice;Sunny and warmer;88;61;SSE;5;62%;3%;10

Alpine;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;W;3;21%;0%;10

Amarillo;Sunny and very warm;81;49;E;10;42%;2%;8

Angleton;Mostly sunny;81;58;WNW;11;67%;2%;9

Arlington;Partly sunny;82;56;E;8;49%;0%;9

Austin;Sunny and warmer;85;60;N;5;55%;1%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;86;55;SSW;10;60%;1%;9

Bay;Mostly sunny;84;60;W;9;67%;1%;9

Beaumont;Partly sunny;80;58;NW;10;65%;3%;9

Beeville;Sunny and warm;87;61;SE;6;59%;3%;10

Borger;Sunny and very warm;82;52;E;7;42%;2%;8

Bowie;Mostly sunny;80;54;SSE;8;54%;0%;8

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;83;57;SE;6;46%;0%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;N;7;64%;3%;9

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;81;51;NNW;8;54%;0%;8

Brownsville;Sunny and less humid;88;62;ESE;8;61%;2%;10

Brownwood;Sunlit and pleasant;83;51;ESE;6;50%;0%;9

Burnet;Sunshine and warmer;84;55;ENE;6;49%;0%;9

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;83;49;SE;7;48%;3%;8

Castroville;Warmer with sunshine;88;56;NE;5;50%;0%;9

Childress;Plenty of sun;83;54;SSE;5;48%;3%;8

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;NNE;9;60%;0%;9

College Station;Sun and clouds;82;57;NNE;12;68%;2%;9

Comanche;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;ESE;7;51%;0%;9

Conroe;Partly sunny;81;53;NNW;7;61%;2%;9

Corpus Christi;Sunny and warm;88;63;S;7;60%;25%;10

Corsicana;Partly sunny;80;55;NE;7;64%;0%;9

Cotulla;Sunny and warmer;88;59;SE;4;61%;0%;10

Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;79;44;E;8;38%;2%;8

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;83;58;N;11;55%;0%;8

Dallas Redbird;Decreasing clouds;81;56;NNW;12;56%;0%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;NNW;14;53%;0%;9

Decatur;Partly sunny;80;56;SE;7;46%;0%;8

Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;E;6;50%;0%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;NE;6;51%;0%;9

Denton;Decreasing clouds;81;53;ENE;9;52%;0%;8

Dryden;Plenty of sun;90;59;SE;5;33%;0%;9

Dumas;Sunny and very warm;78;45;E;8;42%;1%;8

Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;92;62;SE;5;51%;3%;10

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;SW;4;19%;0%;9

Ellington;Nice with some sun;80;62;NW;12;67%;1%;9

Falfurrias;Sunshine;89;60;SE;3;55%;3%;10

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;57;E;11;55%;0%;9

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;8;48%;0%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Decreasing clouds;83;57;NW;13;53%;0%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;84;58;SE;12;51%;0%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;82;54;ESE;11;58%;0%;9

Fredericksburg;Sunny and warmer;82;53;E;6;52%;0%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;80;54;SSE;7;51%;0%;8

Galveston;Clouds and sun, nice;76;65;NW;15;71%;3%;9

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;53;NE;7;54%;0%;9

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;55;NE;6;52%;0%;9

Giddings;Mostly sunny;82;55;NNE;5;60%;3%;9

Gilmer;A little a.m. rain;78;52;NW;6;66%;55%;6

Graham;Mostly sunny, nice;82;52;SE;6;49%;0%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny;83;54;ENE;7;47%;0%;9

Grand Prairie;Decreasing clouds;82;57;E;8;53%;0%;9

Greenville;Nice with some sun;81;53;N;7;51%;0%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;62;W;16;23%;0%;9

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;E;7;53%;0%;9

Harlingen;Sunny;89;62;SSE;6;60%;2%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;NNE;6;68%;2%;9

Hebbronville;Warmer with sunshine;88;60;ESE;4;46%;0%;10

Henderson;A little a.m. rain;78;52;NNW;6;69%;55%;7

Hereford;Sunny and very warm;81;48;E;9;39%;2%;9

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;NE;7;56%;0%;9

Hondo;Sunny and warmer;90;56;ENE;6;55%;0%;9

Houston;Warmer;82;59;NW;11;60%;2%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;83;61;NW;15;62%;1%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warmer;83;62;NW;10;61%;2%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Pleasant and warmer;81;56;NW;10;70%;2%;9

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;82;60;NW;11;67%;1%;9

Houston Hooks;Pleasant and warmer;81;56;NNW;11;70%;2%;9

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;58;NW;13;65%;2%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Sun and clouds;82;59;NNW;12;72%;2%;9

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;79;56;NNW;6;65%;2%;9

Ingleside;Sunshine;85;65;S;6;64%;25%;10

Jacksonville;A little a.m. rain;78;55;NNW;6;68%;55%;6

Jasper;A little a.m. rain;76;55;NW;6;74%;56%;6

Junction;Sunny;88;55;ENE;6;48%;0%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and warmer;87;58;E;5;55%;0%;9

Kerrville;Sunshine and warmer;84;52;ENE;6;49%;0%;9

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;57;E;11;55%;0%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;84;54;E;10;61%;0%;9

Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warmer;88;61;SSE;4;62%;3%;10

La Grange;Mostly sunny;83;56;N;6;67%;3%;9

Lago Vista;Sunny and warmer;83;59;NE;6;54%;1%;9

Lancaster;Variable clouds;81;54;ENE;7;54%;0%;7

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;92;65;ESE;5;38%;0%;10

Llano;Sunny and warmer;86;55;E;6;53%;0%;9

Longview;A little a.m. rain;79;53;NW;7;67%;55%;6

Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;SSW;9;44%;2%;9

Lufkin;A little a.m. rain;77;54;NW;9;76%;56%;7

Mcallen;Sunny and very warm;94;65;SSE;4;55%;3%;10

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;54;E;11;62%;0%;9

Mckinney;Nice with some sun;80;52;NW;12;61%;0%;8

Mesquite;Clouds and sun, nice;80;55;ENE;8;56%;0%;9

Midland;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;S;4;53%;2%;9

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;S;4;53%;2%;9

Midlothian;Decreasing clouds;81;54;NNE;10;63%;0%;9

Mineola;More clouds than sun;79;51;NNW;7;67%;0%;7

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;83;52;ENE;11;52%;0%;9

Mount Pleasant;A little a.m. rain;78;52;NW;7;61%;55%;7

Nacogdoches;A little a.m. rain;76;52;NW;7;74%;55%;7

New Braunfels;Sunny and warmer;86;55;NE;6;53%;0%;9

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;SSE;6;43%;2%;9

Orange;Clouds and sun;78;57;NW;8;64%;3%;9

Palacios;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;63;SSW;11;71%;2%;9

Palestine;A little a.m. rain;78;53;N;6;70%;55%;7

Pampa;Sunny and very warm;81;50;NE;9;44%;2%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;82;49;SSE;7;42%;2%;8

Paris;Clouds and sun, nice;79;54;NNW;8;59%;0%;8

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;S;4;34%;1%;9

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;81;50;E;8;43%;2%;8

Plainview;Sunny and very warm;80;49;N;9;49%;3%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;58;ENE;4;49%;0%;9

Port Aransas;Sunny and nice;78;65;S;6;72%;25%;10

Port Isabel;Sunny and nice;80;65;ESE;8;71%;2%;10

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;60;W;9;59%;3%;9

Randolph AFB;Sunny and warmer;86;56;SE;7;56%;0%;9

Robstown;Sunny and warm;88;62;S;6;62%;3%;10

Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;S;6;66%;3%;10

Rocksprings;Sunny and warmer;85;57;E;5;46%;0%;10

San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SSE;5;53%;0%;9

San Antonio;Sunny and warmer;87;58;ENE;4;52%;0%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and warmer;89;59;ESE;5;48%;0%;9

San Marcos;Sunny and warmer;85;55;NNE;7;55%;0%;9

Seminole;Mostly sunny, nice;84;51;SSW;7;42%;3%;9

Sherman-Denison;Warm with some sun;80;55;WNW;10;59%;0%;8

Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;SSE;5;56%;1%;9

Sonora;Brilliant sunshine;86;56;E;6;43%;0%;9

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;NNE;10;54%;0%;9

Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;79;52;NNW;8;63%;0%;8

Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;SSE;5;50%;1%;9

Temple;Mostly sunny;83;53;NE;11;65%;0%;9

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;80;55;NNE;8;59%;0%;7

Tyler;A little a.m. rain;79;52;NNW;7;63%;55%;6

Uvalde;Sunny and warmer;88;56;E;5;54%;0%;9

Vernon;Brilliant sunshine;83;54;SE;5;44%;0%;8

Victoria;Sunshine;86;58;NNW;8;63%;3%;9

Waco;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;E;12;62%;0%;9

Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;SE;6;53%;25%;10

Wharton;Sunny and warmer;83;56;NNW;9;68%;2%;9

Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;SE;7;50%;0%;8

Wink;Plenty of sun;89;52;SSE;5;42%;1%;9

Zapata;Abundant sunshine;91;62;E;4;46%;1%;10

