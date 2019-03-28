TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;49;SSW;18;54%;7%;8
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warmer;87;45;SSW;16;46%;6%;8
Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;83;62;SSE;14;64%;11%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny;84;50;W;11;16%;0%;9
Amarillo;Sunshine and warm;75;35;W;7;54%;7%;7
Angleton;A morning shower;77;64;SSE;14;70%;48%;3
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;74;57;S;14;69%;66%;2
Austin;A morning shower;80;62;S;9;61%;44%;3
Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;80;60;S;15;67%;44%;3
Bay;A morning shower;79;64;SSE;14;70%;53%;3
Beaumont;A shower or two;75;63;SSE;9;74%;69%;4
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;82;64;SSE;12;67%;9%;6
Borger;Cooler with sunshine;70;37;E;7;59%;27%;7
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;73;48;SSE;14;69%;45%;2
Breckenridge;Turning sunny, warm;84;50;S;13;53%;14%;8
Brenham;A morning shower;79;65;SSE;9;74%;44%;3
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;75;48;S;13;67%;44%;3
Brownsville;Breezy with some sun;82;69;SSE;16;66%;5%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny;80;55;S;12;66%;12%;8
Burnet;A morning shower;77;61;S;9;70%;44%;5
Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;66;39;NE;6;71%;57%;5
Castroville;Decreasing clouds;83;61;SSE;8;70%;14%;6
Childress;Mostly sunny;74;41;NE;10;60%;5%;7
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;74;56;S;14;82%;28%;2
College Station;A morning shower;78;61;S;14;70%;44%;3
Comanche;Breezy with some sun;78;55;S;14;69%;19%;7
Conroe;A morning shower;77;62;SSE;9;70%;55%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;65;SSE;19;64%;7%;7
Corsicana;A morning shower;76;63;S;12;74%;50%;2
Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;84;63;SE;11;62%;10%;8
Dalhart;Sunlit, not as warm;71;34;NNE;9;53%;16%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;74;57;S;16;71%;73%;2
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;73;54;S;15;71%;73%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;72;54;S;18;70%;66%;2
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;74;51;S;12;71%;30%;2
Del Rio;Partly sunny;84;62;SSE;10;68%;8%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;59;SSE;10;69%;7%;6
Denton;A t-storm in spots;73;53;S;16;77%;73%;2
Dryden;Sunshine and warmer;91;56;ESE;7;54%;3%;8
Dumas;Cooler with sunshine;69;33;ENE;6;63%;14%;7
Edinburg;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;14;61%;29%;8
El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;52;NW;13;15%;0%;8
Ellington;A morning shower;77;64;SSE;12;66%;50%;3
Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;85;66;SSE;9;63%;9%;9
Fort Hood;A morning shower;76;56;SSE;15;66%;44%;2
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;75;56;S;13;70%;66%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;73;52;S;17;68%;66%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy;75;55;S;17;62%;66%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;73;55;S;15;72%;29%;2
Fredericksburg;Some sunshine;75;59;S;9;75%;30%;5
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;72;50;S;13;74%;73%;2
Galveston;A shower or two;73;65;SSE;14;75%;67%;3
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;76;60;S;10;73%;42%;2
Georgetown;A morning shower;77;63;S;10;69%;44%;2
Giddings;A morning shower;79;63;S;9;71%;42%;3
Gilmer;A morning shower;74;62;S;8;73%;73%;3
Graham;Partial sunshine;82;49;S;11;61%;17%;8
Granbury;Low clouds breaking;77;56;S;13;69%;28%;2
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;73;57;S;14;73%;73%;2
Greenville;Mainly cloudy;74;61;S;11;68%;66%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;78;49;W;30;13%;0%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny, breezy;76;58;S;13;72%;20%;5
Harlingen;Sun and clouds;84;67;SSE;18;62%;27%;8
Hearne;A morning shower;78;63;S;9;73%;44%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;10;65%;11%;9
Henderson;A morning shower;74;61;S;8;72%;63%;3
Hereford;Sunny and very warm;79;35;WNW;8;39%;3%;7
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;74;60;S;14;72%;29%;2
Hondo;Decreasing clouds;83;59;SE;11;69%;14%;8
Houston;A morning shower;77;65;SSE;9;71%;49%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or two;76;64;SSE;14;66%;65%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning shower;78;65;SSE;9;63%;55%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning shower;76;64;SSE;10;70%;46%;3
Houston Clover;A morning shower;77;65;SSE;14;68%;46%;3
Houston Hooks;A morning shower;79;63;SSE;11;68%;50%;3
Houston Hull;A morning shower;80;64;SSE;14;65%;50%;3
Houston Intercontinental;A morning shower;78;64;SSE;13;71%;52%;3
Huntsville;A morning shower;77;64;S;9;69%;54%;3
Ingleside;A morning shower;79;66;SSE;15;72%;41%;7
Jacksonville;A morning shower;74;62;S;9;70%;60%;3
Jasper;A morning shower;76;60;S;7;74%;46%;2
Junction;Some sunshine;84;54;S;11;61%;10%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;81;61;SSE;11;70%;15%;6
Kerrville;Some sunshine;77;58;S;10;75%;14%;7
Killeen;A morning shower;76;56;SSE;15;66%;44%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning shower;77;56;SSE;15;67%;44%;2
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;15;67%;8%;9
La Grange;A morning shower;80;63;S;8;75%;42%;3
Lago Vista;A morning shower;77;59;SSE;11;64%;44%;3
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;74;59;S;12;70%;73%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny;88;65;SSE;11;57%;8%;9
Llano;Partly sunny;79;59;S;8;67%;17%;5
Longview;A shower or two;75;62;S;9;72%;79%;3
Lubbock;Sunshine and warm;85;41;WSW;13;30%;3%;8
Lufkin;A morning shower;76;59;S;10;71%;54%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;16;61%;29%;8
Mcgregor;A morning shower;76;58;S;16;67%;43%;2
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;72;56;S;17;74%;73%;2
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;74;60;S;11;71%;66%;2
Midland;Sunny and very warm;90;51;WSW;12;39%;3%;8
Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;90;51;WSW;12;39%;3%;8
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;71;54;S;14;78%;44%;2
Mineola;A morning shower;75;62;S;8;68%;53%;3
Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;77;50;SSE;16;62%;44%;5
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;73;61;S;9;70%;66%;2
Nacogdoches;A shower or two;74;61;S;9;74%;70%;3
New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;80;61;S;11;72%;17%;4
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;88;50;SW;11;33%;3%;8
Orange;A shower or two;74;63;SSE;9;72%;74%;4
Palacios;A morning shower;78;65;SSE;16;79%;45%;4
Palestine;A morning shower;76;62;S;10;68%;57%;2
Pampa;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;35;ENE;8;62%;27%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;35;NNE;7;60%;66%;7
Paris;A t-storm in spots;72;58;S;12;71%;73%;2
Pecos;Sunny and very warm;91;52;WSW;12;22%;3%;8
Perryton;Cooler with some sun;62;35;NE;8;72%;66%;6
Plainview;Sunny and very warm;79;37;NW;10;39%;3%;8
Pleasanton;Decreasing clouds;83;62;SSE;8;67%;14%;6
Port Aransas;A morning shower;75;69;SSE;10;82%;41%;7
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;79;71;SSE;15;69%;4%;7
Port Lavaca;A morning shower;78;67;SSE;12;74%;41%;4
Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;80;59;SSE;12;71%;16%;4
Robstown;Clouds limiting sun;82;65;SSE;17;65%;9%;7
Rockport;A morning shower;76;68;SSE;10;77%;41%;7
Rocksprings;Nice with some sun;78;58;SSE;10;74%;11%;8
San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;90;51;SSW;15;49%;4%;8
San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;82;63;SSE;10;72%;14%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;83;62;SSE;11;58%;15%;6
San Marcos;A morning shower;79;62;S;12;65%;45%;4
Seminole;Sunshine and warm;85;45;SW;10;29%;4%;8
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;70;50;S;16;73%;66%;2
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;47;SW;11;45%;4%;8
Sonora;Warmer with clearing;85;57;S;11;62%;5%;8
Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;76;52;S;14;64%;28%;7
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;74;61;S;10;69%;66%;2
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;49;SW;13;44%;4%;8
Temple;A morning shower;75;58;S;16;72%;43%;2
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;74;61;S;11;73%;73%;2
Tyler;A morning shower;76;63;S;11;66%;69%;3
Uvalde;Decreasing clouds;80;58;SE;7;81%;16%;8
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;NNE;10;53%;12%;7
Victoria;A morning shower;80;65;SSE;12;73%;42%;4
Waco;A morning shower;75;58;S;16;70%;43%;2
Weslaco;Sun and clouds;84;67;SSE;13;62%;29%;9
Wharton;A morning shower;78;64;SSE;9;78%;45%;3
Wichita Falls;Partial sunshine;76;47;SSE;15;63%;14%;7
Wink;Sunny and very warm;91;49;WSW;12;31%;4%;8
Zapata;Partly sunny;86;65;SE;8;63%;9%;9
_____
