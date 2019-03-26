TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;77;58;S;17;54%;5%;6
Abilene Dyess;Breezy with some sun;75;55;S;16;48%;13%;5
Alice;Partly sunny;78;58;ESE;14;63%;12%;7
Alpine;Partial sunshine;79;55;SSE;10;64%;19%;9
Amarillo;Partly sunny;74;55;S;16;63%;29%;6
Angleton;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;ESE;10;56%;1%;8
Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;10;51%;3%;7
Austin;Partly sunny;78;56;S;6;51%;2%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;53;SSE;10;57%;2%;8
Bay;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;ESE;8;59%;1%;8
Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;S;6;50%;0%;8
Beeville;Clouds and sun;79;59;ESE;10;66%;10%;7
Borger;A morning shower;77;59;S;15;54%;52%;7
Bowie;Partly sunny;73;55;SSE;12;53%;6%;7
Breckenridge;Breezy with some sun;79;59;S;14;53%;3%;7
Brenham;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;7;57%;3%;8
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;75;55;SSE;13;52%;5%;7
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;80;65;ESE;12;67%;13%;8
Brownwood;Partial sunshine;76;55;SSE;11;59%;2%;8
Burnet;Partly sunny;76;55;SSE;9;57%;2%;8
Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;76;58;S;17;57%;38%;6
Castroville;Sun and clouds;79;56;SE;9;58%;5%;7
Childress;Breezy with some sun;76;58;S;17;55%;14%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;10;65%;3%;7
College Station;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;8;52%;3%;8
Comanche;Sun and some clouds;77;55;SSE;10;59%;3%;8
Conroe;Partly sunny;75;50;SSE;6;47%;1%;8
Corpus Christi;Sun and clouds;78;61;SE;18;64%;9%;7
Corsicana;Partly sunny;73;52;SSE;9;59%;1%;7
Cotulla;Partly sunny;80;60;SE;13;61%;7%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;78;49;SSW;19;53%;14%;7
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;75;56;SSE;13;50%;3%;7
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;73;54;SSE;13;50%;3%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;13;49%;3%;7
Decatur;Partly sunny;73;55;SSE;10;57%;4%;7
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;76;61;SSE;15;62%;14%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;76;60;SSE;15;60%;37%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;12;60%;3%;7
Dryden;Breezy with some sun;75;58;SE;15;66%;11%;5
Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;S;17;62%;19%;7
Edinburg;Clouds and sunshine;81;65;ESE;10;61%;15%;3
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;WSW;6;36%;0%;8
Ellington;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;SE;8;46%;1%;8
Falfurrias;Sun and clouds;80;60;ESE;9;65%;13%;8
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;75;54;SSE;11;51%;2%;8
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;11;54%;3%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with some sun;74;55;SSE;15;51%;3%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;76;56;SSE;14;47%;3%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;11;54%;3%;7
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;9;63%;4%;8
Gainesville;Partly sunny;73;54;SSE;11;58%;4%;6
Galveston;Partly sunny;67;60;SE;12;55%;1%;8
Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;55;SSE;9;62%;1%;8
Georgetown;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;SSE;9;57%;1%;8
Giddings;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;6;62%;5%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;SSE;5;54%;3%;7
Graham;Partial sunshine;78;58;SSE;10;57%;2%;7
Granbury;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;9;59%;3%;7
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;73;55;SSE;10;55%;4%;7
Greenville;Partly sunny;73;53;SSE;9;53%;3%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Warmer with some sun;74;56;ESE;21;56%;10%;8
Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;10;61%;2%;8
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;80;62;ESE;15;62%;13%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny;74;50;SSE;7;61%;4%;8
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;59;ESE;10;61%;16%;7
Henderson;Partly sunny;70;47;SSE;6;53%;1%;7
Hereford;Partly sunny;74;54;S;14;65%;27%;6
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;10;57%;2%;8
Hondo;Periods of sun;79;59;SE;13;63%;5%;7
Houston;Partly sunny;75;55;SE;8;47%;2%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;73;56;SE;9;45%;1%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;5;40%;1%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;73;52;SE;6;52%;1%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;SE;8;50%;1%;8
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;75;53;SSE;6;46%;1%;8
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;76;55;SE;9;47%;1%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;8;48%;2%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SSE;5;49%;1%;8
Ingleside;Clouds and sun;76;63;SE;13;66%;6%;8
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;6;49%;1%;8
Jasper;Partly sunny;73;45;SSE;5;50%;0%;8
Junction;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;10;54%;4%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Sun and clouds;77;57;SE;9;65%;4%;7
Kerrville;Partly sunny;75;55;SSE;10;61%;5%;8
Killeen;Partly sunny;75;54;SSE;11;51%;2%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;11;55%;3%;8
Kingsville Nas;Breezy with some sun;79;61;ESE;14;67%;11%;9
La Grange;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;SSE;6;67%;4%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;SSE;8;49%;2%;8
Lancaster;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;9;53%;3%;7
Laredo;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;13;57%;8%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;8;58%;3%;8
Longview;Partly sunny;71;48;SSE;6;53%;1%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny;73;56;S;13;67%;22%;6
Lufkin;Partly sunny;72;46;SSE;5;50%;0%;8
Mcallen;Sunny intervals;82;66;ESE;15;63%;15%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;SSE;11;56%;2%;8
Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;71;54;SSE;14;56%;3%;7
Mesquite;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;9;56%;3%;7
Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;77;59;S;16;59%;40%;5
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;77;59;S;16;59%;40%;5
Midlothian;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;SSE;10;57%;3%;7
Mineola;Partly sunny;72;49;SSE;6;52%;2%;7
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;76;54;SSE;14;51%;3%;7
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;70;48;SSE;6;53%;3%;7
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;71;44;SE;6;53%;0%;8
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;78;54;SSE;9;63%;3%;8
Odessa;Breezy with some sun;75;57;SSE;15;64%;33%;5
Orange;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;6;50%;0%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny;72;59;ESE;12;68%;4%;8
Palestine;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;SSE;6;53%;3%;8
Pampa;A morning shower;75;56;S;18;59%;51%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warm with some sun;78;55;S;19;48%;31%;7
Paris;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;SSE;9;53%;5%;7
Pecos;Partly sunny;83;56;SE;8;58%;29%;8
Perryton;Sun and some clouds;78;56;S;17;57%;34%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;53;S;13;68%;26%;6
Pleasanton;Periods of sun;79;56;SE;8;59%;4%;6
Port Aransas;Clouds and sunshine;71;65;ESE;10;75%;6%;8
Port Isabel;Breezy with some sun;76;66;ESE;15;71%;13%;8
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;73;60;ESE;10;67%;3%;8
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;77;55;SSE;9;66%;3%;8
Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;78;61;ESE;16;65%;10%;9
Rockport;Clouds and sun;72;63;ESE;10;71%;5%;8
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;72;55;SSE;14;65%;5%;6
San Angelo;Breezy with some sun;77;55;S;15;54%;4%;5
San Antonio;Sunny intervals;78;56;SE;8;61%;4%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;79;57;SE;9;56%;4%;8
San Marcos;Sun and clouds;77;53;SSE;9;58%;2%;8
Seminole;Some sun;75;55;S;11;68%;27%;5
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;71;55;SSE;14;53%;5%;7
Snyder;Some sun;75;57;S;14;68%;13%;7
Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;74;58;SSE;16;60%;4%;5
Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;75;53;SSE;13;53%;2%;8
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SSE;8;54%;4%;7
Sweetwater;Partial sunshine;76;58;S;13;58%;10%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;74;51;SSE;11;57%;1%;8
Terrell;Partly sunny;73;51;SSE;9;56%;2%;7
Tyler;Partly sunny;73;50;SSE;8;50%;3%;7
Uvalde;Clouds and sunshine;77;58;SE;10;65%;7%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;77;60;S;14;50%;6%;7
Victoria;Partly sunny;76;56;ESE;9;71%;3%;8
Waco;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;SSE;11;57%;2%;8
Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;10;62%;14%;3
Wharton;Partly sunny;75;52;SE;7;61%;3%;8
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;75;58;SSE;15;54%;15%;7
Wink;Breezy with some sun;80;55;SE;15;54%;31%;6
Zapata;Clouds and sun;81;63;SE;10;61%;11%;4
