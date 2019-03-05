TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;53;38;SSW;13;38%;2%;5
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;53;41;SSW;12;33%;2%;5
Alice;Cloudy;57;46;SE;7;51%;14%;2
Alpine;Cloudy and warmer;71;49;SSW;9;33%;0%;3
Amarillo;Partly sunny;61;42;SW;21;37%;2%;5
Angleton;Sun and some clouds;57;49;SE;11;63%;17%;6
Arlington;Clouds and sun;54;42;S;8;36%;0%;5
Austin;Partly sunny;55;45;S;5;39%;10%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;56;44;S;10;42%;11%;6
Bay;Sun and some clouds;59;50;SE;9;62%;25%;6
Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;45;SE;7;47%;5%;6
Beeville;Cloudy;58;50;NNE;6;73%;44%;2
Borger;Partly sunny;63;44;SSW;14;32%;2%;5
Bowie;Clouds and sun;50;35;S;9;38%;0%;5
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;56;42;S;10;36%;2%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;59;48;SSE;6;57%;26%;6
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;52;37;S;9;40%;0%;5
Brownsville;Cloudy and cool;61;57;NNW;8;68%;28%;2
Brownwood;Inc. clouds;55;38;S;8;41%;1%;6
Burnet;Inc. clouds;55;45;S;7;43%;1%;6
Canadian;Partly sunny;58;39;S;17;36%;2%;5
Castroville;Cloudy;58;45;SE;7;43%;4%;3
Childress;Partly sunny;54;33;S;16;36%;0%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;53;41;S;9;45%;0%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;55;44;SSE;9;45%;26%;6
Comanche;Inc. clouds;55;41;S;9;41%;2%;6
Conroe;Partly sunny;59;45;SE;6;46%;25%;6
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;56;49;WSW;10;58%;22%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny;55;43;S;7;43%;0%;5
Cotulla;Cloudy;55;43;SE;7;41%;1%;3
Dalhart;Periods of sun;64;32;SW;22;40%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;53;42;S;10;36%;0%;5
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, cold;51;40;S;10;37%;0%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;52;39;S;11;37%;0%;5
Decatur;Clouds and sun;53;39;S;9;38%;0%;5
Del Rio;More clouds than sun;57;37;SE;14;43%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Variable cloudiness;56;36;SE;14;40%;0%;5
Denton;Clouds and sun;53;41;S;10;43%;0%;5
Dryden;Variable clouds;57;36;ESE;10;43%;0%;5
Dumas;Periods of sun;61;38;SW;20;42%;2%;5
Edinburg;Cloudy;59;54;NNE;7;66%;14%;2
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;WSW;8;22%;0%;6
Ellington;Partly sunny;56;48;SE;9;50%;25%;6
Falfurrias;Cloudy;60;53;N;6;68%;15%;2
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;53;42;S;10;39%;2%;6
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;54;42;S;9;38%;0%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;52;39;S;11;38%;0%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;53;40;S;11;35%;0%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;52;39;S;9;40%;0%;5
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;53;42;S;7;47%;2%;3
Gainesville;Clouds and sun;52;39;S;8;39%;0%;5
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;56;51;SSE;14;59%;11%;6
Gatesville;Partly sunny;55;44;S;7;46%;0%;6
Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;46;S;8;48%;5%;6
Giddings;Partly sunny;57;46;SSE;6;54%;21%;6
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;54;39;SSE;5;38%;25%;5
Graham;Mostly sunny;54;39;S;8;39%;1%;5
Granbury;Increasing clouds;55;42;S;8;42%;0%;5
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sunshine;54;44;S;8;34%;0%;5
Greenville;Clouds and sun;54;40;S;7;38%;0%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;69;51;W;25;29%;0%;6
Hamilton;Inc. clouds;54;42;S;9;44%;0%;6
Harlingen;Cloudy;59;50;SSE;10;64%;23%;2
Hearne;Partly sunny;57;45;S;6;52%;11%;6
Hebbronville;Cloudy;57;48;E;5;64%;6%;3
Henderson;Clouds and sun;56;39;S;6;37%;40%;5
Hereford;Periods of sun;62;41;SSW;18;39%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;54;42;S;8;44%;0%;5
Hondo;Cloudy;57;42;SSE;9;39%;2%;3
Houston;Sun and some clouds;58;50;ESE;7;52%;13%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;56;49;SE;10;50%;26%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;57;49;SE;7;44%;16%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;57;46;SE;7;54%;16%;6
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;57;49;SE;9;55%;26%;6
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;58;45;SE;7;43%;26%;6
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;59;48;SE;9;49%;18%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;57;45;SE;9;46%;25%;6
Huntsville;Partly sunny;58;45;SSE;6;45%;25%;6
Ingleside;Cloudy;55;51;SSW;9;65%;24%;2
Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;55;42;S;6;35%;1%;5
Jasper;Partly sunny;57;37;SSE;5;44%;1%;6
Junction;Variable cloudiness;55;37;SSW;8;38%;1%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;53;43;S;8;40%;7%;3
Kerrville;Cloudy;53;42;S;7;47%;2%;3
Killeen;Partly sunny;53;42;S;10;39%;2%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;52;42;S;9;42%;2%;6
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;56;48;E;8;56%;18%;2
La Grange;Partly sunny;58;47;SSE;6;63%;24%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;54;44;S;7;32%;5%;6
Lancaster;Clouds and sunshine;53;40;S;7;38%;0%;5
Laredo;Clouds and sun, cool;61;50;ESE;8;47%;0%;7
Llano;Inc. clouds;58;41;S;7;41%;0%;6
Longview;Clouds and sun;55;41;SSE;6;37%;25%;5
Lubbock;Periods of sun;57;39;SSW;14;41%;0%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny;55;37;SSE;6;40%;1%;6
Mcallen;Cloudy;60;52;ESE;8;56%;14%;2
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;52;41;S;10;44%;1%;6
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;51;37;S;10;40%;0%;5
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;53;42;S;7;38%;0%;5
Midland;Partly sunny;60;39;S;12;44%;0%;6
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;60;39;S;12;44%;0%;6
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cold;51;38;S;7;43%;0%;5
Mineola;Clouds and sun;55;40;S;6;34%;25%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;53;36;S;11;36%;0%;5
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;52;37;SSE;6;40%;1%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;56;38;S;6;39%;40%;5
New Braunfels;Cloudy;56;47;S;9;52%;11%;3
Odessa;Mainly cloudy;59;39;S;12;41%;0%;4
Orange;Partly sunny;57;44;ESE;6;48%;4%;6
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;58;53;SE;13;67%;27%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;55;42;S;6;40%;25%;5
Pampa;Milder;59;42;SSW;19;35%;2%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Periods of sun;62;36;SSW;18;36%;2%;5
Paris;Clouds and sun;51;36;SSE;8;42%;1%;5
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;67;35;E;7;40%;1%;5
Perryton;Partly sunny, milder;59;39;SSW;17;43%;2%;5
Plainview;Periods of sun;56;36;SW;15;42%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Cloudy;58;47;ESE;6;47%;8%;3
Port Aransas;Cloudy;59;56;E;10;66%;25%;2
Port Isabel;Cloudy;62;59;NNW;11;66%;29%;2
Port Lavaca;Becoming cloudy;58;54;E;9;69%;41%;4
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;52;44;S;8;42%;11%;3
Robstown;Cloudy;55;49;SSE;9;54%;19%;2
Rockport;Cloudy;58;56;E;9;68%;24%;2
Rocksprings;More clouds than sun;52;40;S;10;48%;0%;5
San Angelo;Variable cloudiness;57;36;SSW;11;39%;0%;5
San Antonio;Cloudy;56;47;SSE;7;49%;7%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;54;45;S;8;34%;9%;3
San Marcos;Cloudy;57;47;S;9;50%;11%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny;59;36;SSW;9;44%;2%;5
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;49;36;S;9;40%;0%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny;56;36;SSW;12;48%;0%;5
Sonora;Variable cloudiness;55;39;S;11;42%;2%;5
Stephenville;Partly sunny;52;37;S;9;38%;0%;5
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;53;40;SSE;6;36%;25%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;56;42;SSW;12;39%;0%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;53;42;S;10;44%;3%;6
Terrell;Clouds and sun;54;41;S;7;38%;0%;5
Tyler;Clouds and sun;56;42;S;7;35%;25%;5
Uvalde;Cloudy;55;39;ESE;7;49%;0%;3
Vernon;Partly sunny;56;36;S;13;33%;0%;5
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;58;51;NE;7;69%;26%;4
Waco;Periods of sun;53;41;S;10;42%;1%;6
Weslaco;A thick cloud cover;59;54;N;7;66%;17%;2
Wharton;Partly sunny;59;48;E;7;62%;41%;6
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;53;34;S;12;37%;0%;5
Wink;Mostly cloudy;65;35;SE;11;37%;1%;4
Zapata;Cloudy;60;50;ESE;5;53%;5%;4
_____
