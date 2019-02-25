TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;65;49;S;15;47%;0%;5
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;64;47;S;14;40%;0%;5
Alice;Mostly cloudy;71;60;ESE;10;65%;66%;2
Alpine;Mostly sunny, nice;71;41;S;9;30%;0%;5
Amarillo;Partly sunny;65;33;S;16;41%;0%;5
Angleton;Rather cloudy;65;59;ESE;12;73%;67%;3
Arlington;Partly sunny;63;48;SSE;10;42%;2%;5
Austin;Partly sunny;67;53;SE;5;51%;55%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;68;53;SE;10;56%;56%;4
Bay;Mostly cloudy;67;59;ESE;10;76%;67%;2
Beaumont;Partly sunny;64;55;E;9;58%;73%;5
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;68;60;ENE;9;77%;66%;2
Borger;Partly sunny;66;33;S;14;38%;0%;5
Bowie;Mostly sunny;61;44;SSE;12;48%;3%;5
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSE;12;42%;2%;5
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;65;54;ESE;7;60%;75%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;62;45;SSE;10;49%;3%;5
Brownsville;Cloudy;73;66;SE;10;71%;44%;1
Brownwood;Partly sunny;65;50;S;10;46%;6%;5
Burnet;Partly sunny;65;54;SE;8;48%;18%;5
Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;62;35;S;16;43%;0%;5
Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;E;9;52%;23%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;40;SSE;16;45%;0%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;11;52%;3%;5
College Station;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;10;57%;58%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;11;49%;7%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;64;53;ESE;8;52%;70%;5
Corpus Christi;Areas of low clouds;71;61;E;13;73%;66%;2
Corsicana;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;10;47%;7%;5
Cotulla;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;ESE;9;56%;24%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;65;24;WSW;17;36%;0%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;11;46%;2%;5
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;60;47;SSE;12;47%;2%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;62;47;SSE;13;45%;2%;5
Decatur;Mostly sunny;61;46;SSE;10;43%;3%;5
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;69;54;SE;14;51%;16%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;53;SE;15;50%;27%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;63;46;SSE;12;49%;2%;5
Dryden;Mostly sunny;66;48;ESE;11;50%;3%;5
Dumas;Partly sunny;65;26;SSW;15;43%;0%;5
Edinburg;Partly sunny;74;64;ESE;8;64%;37%;3
El Paso;Partly sunny;70;42;W;7;22%;0%;5
Ellington;Increasing clouds;63;56;ESE;11;62%;60%;4
Falfurrias;Rather cloudy;71;63;E;8;70%;67%;2
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;11;51%;17%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;63;48;SSE;10;43%;2%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;63;47;SSE;13;46%;2%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;12;44%;2%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;10;51%;3%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;65;53;SSE;9;50%;15%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;60;43;SSE;10;46%;1%;5
Galveston;A shower in the p.m.;64;60;ESE;16;70%;80%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;8;50%;14%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny;66;53;SE;8;51%;45%;5
Giddings;Increasing clouds;65;53;ESE;7;58%;77%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny;61;43;SE;7;47%;6%;5
Graham;Mostly sunny;65;49;SSE;9;42%;3%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;10;47%;4%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;62;47;SSE;10;50%;2%;5
Greenville;Partly sunny;62;45;SSE;9;43%;2%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;67;43;WNW;20;24%;0%;5
Hamilton;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;10;50%;11%;5
Harlingen;Rather cloudy;72;63;ESE;10;76%;44%;2
Hearne;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;7;56%;55%;5
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, nice;70;60;E;8;64%;38%;3
Henderson;Periods of sun;61;45;SE;8;44%;41%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny;65;32;SSW;13;43%;0%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;10;51%;7%;5
Hondo;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;SE;11;54%;22%;5
Houston;Becoming cloudy;64;57;E;9;58%;78%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Becoming cloudy;64;58;ESE;12;63%;64%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Becoming cloudy;64;57;E;9;58%;65%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rather cloudy;63;55;E;9;67%;68%;3
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;64;58;ESE;11;68%;60%;3
Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;64;54;E;9;57%;71%;5
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;66;57;E;12;61%;81%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;63;54;E;11;62%;65%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny;62;50;ESE;7;51%;57%;5
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;68;60;E;11;79%;77%;2
Jacksonville;Periods of sun;61;47;SSE;8;44%;41%;5
Jasper;Partly sunny;63;48;ESE;6;51%;56%;5
Junction;Mostly sunny;67;50;SSE;10;48%;9%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sunshine;66;54;ESE;9;60%;40%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;65;53;SSE;8;51%;16%;5
Killeen;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;11;51%;17%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;10;55%;18%;5
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;61;E;10;71%;69%;2
La Grange;Becoming cloudy;66;55;E;6;68%;80%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;65;53;SE;8;45%;22%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;9;46%;2%;5
Laredo;Clouds and sun, nice;75;62;ESE;10;53%;44%;4
Llano;Partly sunny;69;53;SE;7;45%;13%;5
Longview;Periods of sun;62;45;SE;8;44%;8%;5
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;65;39;S;14;48%;0%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;9;51%;42%;5
Mcallen;Partly sunny;76;64;E;9;70%;36%;3
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;63;48;SSE;11;55%;13%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny;59;43;SSE;12;52%;2%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;9;45%;2%;5
Midland;Mostly sunny;69;46;S;13;47%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;69;46;S;13;47%;0%;5
Midlothian;Partly sunny;60;44;SSE;9;56%;3%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;61;44;SE;7;44%;7%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;64;46;SSE;13;45%;3%;5
Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun;60;42;SE;8;45%;6%;5
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;62;45;SE;7;45%;27%;5
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;68;55;ENE;10;57%;57%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;46;S;15;48%;0%;5
Orange;Mostly cloudy;64;54;E;9;53%;66%;4
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;67;59;ESE;13;79%;77%;2
Palestine;Partly sunny;63;47;SE;8;48%;27%;5
Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;63;33;S;17;43%;0%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;65;29;S;17;42%;0%;5
Paris;Partly sunny;60;41;SSE;11;49%;5%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;73;37;SE;7;35%;0%;5
Perryton;Partly sunny;63;28;S;17;44%;0%;4
Plainview;Mostly sunny;62;35;S;13;54%;0%;5
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;8;54%;66%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;65;61;E;11;76%;75%;2
Port Isabel;A passing shower;69;65;SE;10;75%;74%;2
Port Lavaca;Becoming cloudy;67;61;E;11;70%;78%;3
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;9;60%;66%;4
Robstown;Rather cloudy;69;60;E;12;73%;66%;2
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;67;61;E;10;73%;74%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;64;52;SSE;12;53%;27%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;68;49;S;13;46%;1%;5
San Antonio;Clouds and sunshine;68;57;E;9;55%;66%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;68;56;SE;9;48%;66%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny;67;54;E;10;56%;57%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;67;39;S;10;48%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;58;42;SSE;13;49%;1%;5
Snyder;Mostly sunny;65;46;S;13;50%;0%;5
Sonora;Mostly sunny;66;50;SSE;13;46%;26%;5
Stephenville;Partly sunny;62;47;SSE;11;47%;6%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;61;44;SSE;9;44%;5%;5
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;66;50;S;14;44%;0%;5
Temple;Partly sunny;64;49;SSE;12;57%;27%;5
Terrell;Partly sunny;62;45;SSE;9;47%;3%;5
Tyler;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;10;44%;8%;5
Uvalde;Nice with sunshine;67;55;ESE;9;56%;25%;5
Vernon;Mostly sunny;65;46;SSE;12;39%;0%;5
Victoria;Periods of sun;67;60;E;10;74%;74%;3
Waco;Partly sunny;63;49;SSE;11;53%;12%;5
Weslaco;Periods of sun;73;64;SE;8;66%;44%;3
Wharton;Partly sunny;65;58;E;9;68%;74%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;63;45;SSE;13;47%;1%;5
Wink;Mostly sunny;72;39;SE;12;34%;0%;5
Zapata;Partly sunny;74;61;E;7;59%;29%;3
_____
