TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 23, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and cooler;51;34;SSW;11;42%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and cooler;51;32;SSW;10;38%;0%;4

Alice;A bit of a.m. rain;60;33;NNW;16;37%;55%;4

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;WSW;7;41%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunshine;51;25;SW;10;39%;1%;3

Angleton;A little a.m. rain;52;30;NW;16;62%;84%;2

Arlington;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;31;SSW;10;42%;6%;3

Austin;A little a.m. rain;57;34;W;9;38%;56%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A little a.m. rain;57;31;WNW;15;41%;56%;4

Bay;A little a.m. rain;54;33;NNW;15;60%;81%;3

Beaumont;Rain, cooler;49;30;NW;9;69%;81%;1

Beeville;A little a.m. rain;60;35;ENE;14;44%;54%;4

Borger;Mostly sunny;52;27;SW;8;38%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;30;SW;10;49%;4%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;52;34;S;7;41%;2%;4

Brenham;A little a.m. rain;52;30;NW;12;53%;56%;3

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;29;SW;10;46%;4%;3

Brownsville;A little a.m. rain;61;38;NNW;14;53%;55%;3

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;26;S;8;42%;6%;4

Burnet;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;32;SW;9;38%;6%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny, milder;52;24;SSW;8;41%;3%;3

Castroville;Turning sunny;61;31;NE;9;34%;6%;4

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;W;9;40%;1%;3

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;32;SSW;11;47%;6%;4

College Station;A little a.m. rain;50;32;NW;15;55%;55%;3

Comanche;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;34;SSW;9;40%;5%;4

Conroe;A little a.m. rain;49;27;NNW;10;57%;70%;3

Corpus Christi;A little a.m. rain;59;36;N;20;42%;55%;3

Corsicana;A little a.m. rain;49;32;WSW;10;51%;57%;2

Cotulla;Cooler;59;33;WNW;12;35%;3%;4

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;50;24;SW;9;39%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;32;WSW;14;44%;6%;3

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;31;W;14;46%;6%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;31;WSW;15;44%;6%;3

Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;32;SSW;7;45%;4%;3

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;62;35;SSW;12;33%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;61;34;SSW;13;31%;0%;4

Denton;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;29;SSW;10;47%;6%;3

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;SSW;7;34%;0%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny;48;24;SW;10;45%;1%;3

Edinburg;A bit of a.m. rain;65;37;ENE;14;37%;56%;3

El Paso;Abundant sunshine;55;32;WSW;7;39%;0%;4

Ellington;Rain, breezy, cooler;51;34;NW;15;59%;79%;2

Falfurrias;A little a.m. rain;61;34;E;15;37%;55%;4

Fort Hood;A little a.m. rain;54;33;WNW;16;41%;57%;4

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;32;SSW;10;42%;6%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and cooler;49;31;WSW;14;45%;6%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;33;WSW;14;40%;6%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;30;WSW;13;45%;6%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;28;SW;11;41%;5%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;29;SSW;9;45%;4%;3

Galveston;Rain, windy, cooler;50;41;NW;22;68%;80%;2

Gatesville;A little a.m. rain;52;30;SW;10;44%;57%;3

Georgetown;A little a.m. rain;54;32;WSW;11;40%;56%;4

Giddings;A little a.m. rain;51;30;NW;10;50%;55%;4

Gilmer;A little a.m. rain;45;26;WNW;7;57%;55%;3

Graham;Sunny and cooler;51;29;S;7;44%;3%;3

Granbury;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;30;SSW;9;45%;5%;4

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;33;SSW;9;46%;6%;3

Greenville;Cooler;48;30;SW;9;48%;8%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy, chilly;47;34;WNW;21;36%;0%;4

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;32;SSW;10;43%;7%;4

Harlingen;A little a.m. rain;60;35;NNE;19;42%;57%;3

Hearne;A little a.m. rain;49;28;WNW;12;55%;55%;3

Hebbronville;A little a.m. rain;60;36;SE;15;34%;55%;4

Henderson;A little a.m. rain;45;26;NW;8;56%;61%;2

Hereford;Sunny and milder;52;24;SW;10;40%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;31;SW;10;47%;8%;4

Hondo;Turning sunny;63;33;NNE;13;32%;5%;4

Houston;A little a.m. rain;51;32;NNW;12;55%;82%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, breezy, cooler;52;33;NW;16;56%;79%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A little a.m. rain;52;35;NW;12;49%;82%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A little a.m. rain;53;29;NW;13;59%;83%;2

Houston Clover;Rain, breezy, cooler;53;32;NW;15;60%;79%;2

Houston Hooks;A little a.m. rain;50;29;NW;13;59%;67%;3

Houston Hull;A little a.m. rain;53;32;NW;16;56%;83%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Rain, cooler;52;31;NW;14;59%;78%;3

Huntsville;A little a.m. rain;47;27;NW;9;60%;62%;3

Ingleside;A little a.m. rain;58;41;N;19;46%;58%;3

Jacksonville;A little a.m. rain;45;31;NW;8;57%;55%;2

Jasper;Rain, cooler;47;27;NW;7;72%;70%;2

Junction;Sunny and cooler;57;31;SSW;9;37%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Turning sunny;59;32;N;11;35%;6%;4

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;55;28;WSW;11;38%;4%;4

Killeen;A little a.m. rain;54;33;WNW;16;41%;57%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A little a.m. rain;53;32;WNW;14;43%;57%;4

Kingsville Nas;A bit of a.m. rain;62;33;N;17;39%;55%;4

La Grange;A little a.m. rain;53;31;NNW;9;51%;55%;4

Lago Vista;A little a.m. rain;55;35;WNW;12;43%;56%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;30;SW;9;45%;8%;3

Laredo;Cooler;62;39;SE;11;32%;3%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;SSW;9;40%;5%;4

Longview;A little a.m. rain;46;27;WNW;8;54%;55%;3

Lubbock;Plenty of sun;53;28;SW;10;39%;2%;4

Lufkin;A little a.m. rain;47;25;NW;10;58%;75%;3

Mcallen;A little a.m. rain;66;38;N;17;35%;56%;3

Mcgregor;A little a.m. rain;51;30;W;15;51%;57%;4

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;29;W;14;50%;6%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny, cooler;48;30;SW;9;46%;8%;3

Midland;Plenty of sun;56;37;W;7;35%;2%;4

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;56;37;W;7;35%;2%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;30;W;13;53%;6%;4

Mineola;A little a.m. rain;47;28;W;9;55%;55%;3

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;30;SW;13;42%;6%;3

Mount Pleasant;Cooler;45;27;W;9;54%;14%;3

Nacogdoches;A little a.m. rain;46;24;NW;9;57%;72%;3

New Braunfels;A little a.m. rain;58;32;WNW;13;37%;56%;4

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;SSW;7;37%;2%;4

Orange;Cooler, morning rain;48;29;NW;8;70%;82%;1

Palacios;A little a.m. rain;55;36;NNW;20;59%;66%;3

Palestine;A little a.m. rain;47;28;NW;9;57%;56%;2

Pampa;Mostly sunny, milder;50;27;SW;10;42%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;52;26;SW;9;40%;3%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;28;WSW;10;55%;11%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sun;59;34;WSW;7;41%;0%;4

Perryton;Partly sunny, milder;50;27;SW;9;47%;3%;3

Plainview;Plenty of sun;50;24;SW;11;44%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Cooler;60;32;E;9;33%;7%;4

Port Aransas;A little a.m. rain;57;48;N;18;53%;63%;3

Port Isabel;A little a.m. rain;58;43;NNW;21;53%;56%;3

Port Lavaca;A little a.m. rain;54;36;NNW;15;56%;63%;3

Randolph AFB;A little a.m. rain;58;33;NNW;13;36%;56%;4

Robstown;A touch of a.m. rain;60;36;NNE;19;42%;55%;3

Rockport;A little a.m. rain;57;43;N;16;48%;58%;3

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;34;SW;10;39%;0%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and cooler;55;33;SSW;9;38%;0%;4

San Antonio;Cooler;59;32;NE;10;36%;6%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;60;33;N;11;30%;7%;4

San Marcos;A little a.m. rain;57;31;W;13;39%;56%;4

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;SW;9;39%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;29;WSW;12;53%;6%;3

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;SSW;7;42%;1%;4

Sonora;Sunny and cooler;55;32;SSW;8;39%;0%;4

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;31;WSW;12;41%;6%;4

Sulphur Springs;Cooler;46;30;WSW;12;55%;10%;3

Sweetwater;Sunny and cooler;51;35;SSW;7;39%;0%;4

Temple;A little a.m. rain;53;30;WNW;16;48%;57%;4

Terrell;Cooler;48;30;SW;10;48%;9%;3

Tyler;A little a.m. rain;47;28;WNW;9;54%;55%;3

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;60;31;SE;8;35%;1%;4

Vernon;Plenty of sun;52;29;SSW;8;36%;1%;3

Victoria;A bit of a.m. rain;56;33;NNW;15;54%;61%;3

Waco;A little a.m. rain;51;28;W;16;47%;57%;4

Weslaco;A little a.m. rain;63;36;N;14;41%;56%;3

Wharton;A little a.m. rain;51;31;NNW;14;61%;67%;3

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;49;30;SW;8;46%;1%;3

Wink;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;WSW;8;32%;2%;4

Zapata;Cooler;62;35;ESE;14;35%;8%;4

