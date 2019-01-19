TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;27;NNW;27;48%;1%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny, windy, cooler;51;29;N;26;43%;1%;4
Alice;Windy, not as warm;68;36;NNW;22;38%;3%;4
Alpine;Sunny and cooler;55;35;NNE;16;39%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny, windy, cooler;51;28;N;24;47%;0%;3
Angleton;Windy;59;31;NNW;20;50%;56%;4
Arlington;Windy and cooler;44;26;NNW;23;51%;4%;3
Austin;Windy and cooler;56;33;NNW;20;40%;3%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Windy and cooler;58;32;NNW;23;41%;3%;4
Bay;Windy;57;31;NNW;20;53%;56%;4
Beaumont;A strong t-storm;58;31;NW;20;59%;56%;4
Beeville;Windy and cooler;65;36;NNW;20;43%;4%;4
Borger;Sunny, windy, cooler;49;31;N;22;50%;2%;3
Bowie;Windy, much colder;40;23;NNW;24;53%;2%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny, windy, cooler;48;24;NNW;20;50%;0%;3
Brenham;Windy and cooler;53;31;NNW;22;52%;4%;4
Bridgeport;Windy and cooler;42;24;NNW;23;51%;0%;3
Brownsville;Windy, not as warm;72;45;NNW;20;48%;19%;4
Brownwood;Sunny, windy, cooler;51;24;NNW;22;44%;0%;4
Burnet;Windy and cooler;53;29;NNW;20;44%;1%;4
Canadian;Sunny, windy, cooler;42;22;N;21;60%;2%;3
Castroville;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;32;N;20;39%;0%;4
Childress;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;27;N;27;45%;0%;3
Cleburne;Windy and cooler;44;26;NNW;27;57%;2%;3
College Station;Windy and cooler;51;30;NNW;23;50%;4%;4
Comanche;Sunny, windy, cooler;48;27;NNW;23;51%;0%;4
Conroe;Windy and cooler;52;29;NW;21;55%;8%;4
Corpus Christi;Windy, not as warm;66;37;NNW;24;44%;5%;4
Corsicana;Windy and cooler;45;27;NNW;24;52%;6%;3
Cotulla;Windy and cooler;65;35;NNW;21;39%;2%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and windy;52;24;N;23;47%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Windy and cooler;44;27;NNW;26;48%;4%;3
Dallas Redbird;Windy and cooler;43;26;NNW;27;47%;4%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Windy and cooler;42;26;NNW;28;49%;4%;3
Decatur;Windy and cooler;41;24;NNW;22;56%;2%;3
Del Rio;Sunny and windy;66;36;NNW;23;37%;1%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;35;NNW;23;35%;1%;4
Denton;Windy and cooler;42;24;NNW;27;56%;2%;3
Dryden;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;36;N;17;32%;1%;4
Dumas;Sunny and windy;49;27;N;21;53%;0%;3
Edinburg;Turning sunny, windy;72;43;NNW;21;35%;6%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny;58;34;E;6;30%;0%;4
Ellington;Windy and cooler;57;32;NW;21;51%;12%;4
Falfurrias;Windy, not as warm;70;39;NNW;20;33%;4%;4
Fort Hood;Windy and cooler;51;28;NNW;26;44%;3%;4
Fort Worth;Windy and cooler;44;26;NNW;22;50%;2%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Windy and cooler;43;25;NNW;28;47%;2%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Windy and cooler;45;28;NNW;27;43%;2%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Windy and cooler;44;25;NNW;26;47%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;27;NNW;20;45%;0%;4
Gainesville;Windy, much colder;39;22;NNW;25;57%;2%;3
Galveston;Windy;57;35;NW;22;61%;56%;4
Gatesville;Windy and cooler;49;27;NNW;21;50%;1%;4
Georgetown;Windy and cooler;54;29;NNW;22;46%;3%;4
Giddings;Windy and cooler;52;30;NNW;20;51%;3%;4
Gilmer;A little a.m. rain;45;24;NW;20;65%;55%;2
Graham;Sunny, windy, cooler;44;22;NNW;21;55%;0%;3
Granbury;Windy and cooler;47;25;NNW;22;50%;0%;3
Grand Prairie;Windy and cooler;43;26;NNW;23;50%;4%;3
Greenville;Windy, much colder;42;27;NNW;24;59%;7%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;50;33;NE;29;38%;0%;4
Hamilton;Windy and cooler;48;27;NNW;24;51%;1%;4
Harlingen;Turning sunny, windy;71;41;NNW;22;45%;13%;4
Hearne;Windy and cooler;50;28;NNW;23;51%;4%;4
Hebbronville;Windy, not as warm;66;38;NNW;20;32%;2%;4
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;25;NW;20;60%;55%;3
Hereford;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;27;N;26;43%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Windy and cooler;45;26;NNW;25;57%;4%;3
Hondo;Sunny and windy;66;32;N;21;37%;0%;4
Houston;Windy and cooler;56;32;NW;21;52%;10%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy and cooler;56;32;NW;22;47%;11%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Windy and cooler;55;33;NW;20;47%;10%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Windy and cooler;56;28;NNW;19;52%;10%;4
Houston Clover;Windy and cooler;57;32;NW;21;50%;12%;4
Houston Hooks;Windy and cooler;54;29;NNW;20;51%;8%;4
Houston Hull;Windy and cooler;56;31;NNW;22;49%;9%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Windy and cooler;55;30;NW;21;51%;9%;4
Huntsville;Windy and cooler;49;26;NW;20;57%;6%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, windy;65;38;NNW;21;41%;6%;4
Jacksonville;Windy and cooler;46;27;NW;20;60%;14%;3
Jasper;Windy and cooler;57;28;NW;20;64%;15%;3
Junction;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;29;NNW;21;40%;0%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny, windy, cooler;62;31;N;21;39%;0%;4
Kerrville;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;28;NNW;21;42%;0%;4
Killeen;Windy and cooler;51;28;NNW;26;44%;3%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Windy and cooler;51;27;NNW;25;45%;3%;4
Kingsville Nas;Windy, not as warm;68;36;NNW;22;40%;5%;4
La Grange;Windy and cooler;56;31;NNW;20;52%;3%;4
Lago Vista;Windy and cooler;55;32;NNW;21;46%;2%;4
Lancaster;Windy and cooler;43;26;NNW;24;56%;6%;3
Laredo;Not as warm;67;40;NNE;15;34%;3%;4
Llano;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;28;NNW;20;41%;0%;4
Longview;Showers and t-storms;47;25;NW;20;59%;60%;2
Lubbock;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;30;N;25;39%;0%;3
Lufkin;Windy and cooler;49;24;NW;21;57%;15%;3
Mcallen;Windy, not as warm;73;44;NNW;21;38%;5%;4
Mcgregor;Windy and cooler;48;26;NNW;26;49%;3%;4
Mckinney;Windy and cooler;41;24;NNW;26;51%;6%;3
Mesquite;Windy and cooler;42;26;NNW;24;55%;6%;3
Midland;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;36;N;20;39%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;36;N;20;39%;0%;4
Midlothian;Windy and cooler;43;25;NNW;25;54%;4%;3
Mineola;A little a.m. rain;44;26;NNW;22;57%;54%;2
Mineral Wells;Windy and cooler;46;25;NNW;27;45%;3%;3
Mount Pleasant;A little a.m. rain;44;25;NW;22;59%;55%;1
Nacogdoches;Windy and cooler;50;25;NW;22;56%;16%;3
New Braunfels;Sunny, windy, cooler;59;33;NNW;23;43%;1%;4
Odessa;Sunny and cooler;59;34;N;19;36%;1%;4
Orange;Increasingly windy;61;30;NW;19;57%;56%;3
Palacios;Windy;59;33;NNW;23;55%;55%;4
Palestine;Windy and cooler;47;26;NW;20;57%;13%;4
Pampa;Sunny, windy, cooler;45;27;N;22;58%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny, windy, cooler;48;27;N;24;56%;2%;3
Paris;Windy and cooler;46;23;NNW;25;57%;12%;2
Pecos;Sunny and cooler;60;30;NNE;16;37%;1%;4
Perryton;Sunny, windy, cooler;41;25;N;27;69%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny, windy, cooler;51;26;N;26;44%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Turning sunny, windy;64;33;N;20;34%;0%;4
Port Aransas;Turning sunny, windy;63;42;NNW;25;51%;7%;4
Port Isabel;Windy, not as warm;68;49;NNW;24;55%;22%;4
Port Lavaca;Windy and cooler;60;35;NNW;24;52%;5%;4
Randolph AFB;Windy and cooler;60;31;N;21;40%;0%;4
Robstown;Windy, not as warm;65;36;NNW;25;44%;4%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny, windy;63;38;NNW;23;47%;6%;4
Rocksprings;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;32;N;22;43%;1%;4
San Angelo;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;29;N;23;42%;1%;4
San Antonio;Sunny and windy;62;33;N;21;39%;0%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and windy;63;33;N;20;33%;1%;4
San Marcos;Windy and cooler;58;33;NNW;24;42%;1%;4
Seminole;Sunny, windy, cooler;58;28;N;19;39%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Windy, much colder;37;23;NNW;24;56%;4%;3
Snyder;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;30;N;22;42%;1%;3
Sonora;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;30;N;24;39%;1%;4
Stephenville;Sunny, windy, cooler;47;27;NNW;26;47%;0%;3
Sulphur Springs;A bit of a.m. rain;41;26;NNW;27;62%;54%;2
Sweetwater;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;32;N;21;43%;1%;4
Temple;Windy and cooler;50;26;NNW;26;47%;3%;4
Terrell;Windy and cooler;43;26;NNW;25;59%;7%;3
Tyler;A little a.m. rain;46;26;NW;20;56%;55%;2
Uvalde;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;32;NNW;20;38%;1%;4
Vernon;Sunny, windy, cooler;45;25;N;24;49%;0%;3
Victoria;Windy and cooler;61;33;NNW;23;50%;4%;4
Waco;Windy and cooler;49;27;NNW;26;45%;4%;4
Weslaco;Turning sunny, windy;71;43;NNW;20;36%;8%;4
Wharton;Windy and cooler;56;31;NNW;20;57%;9%;4
Wichita Falls;Windy and cooler;42;25;N;27;50%;0%;3
Wink;Sunny, windy, cooler;61;30;NNE;20;36%;1%;4
Zapata;Turning sunny, windy;69;37;NNW;20;36%;4%;4
