TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;68;42;SW;11;45%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, mild;68;43;SW;11;40%;3%;3
Alice;Fog in the morning;74;62;SSE;5;80%;51%;1
Alpine;Periods of sun;66;41;WSW;8;40%;1%;4
Amarillo;Sunny and mild;62;32;W;13;32%;0%;3
Angleton;Areas of morning fog;71;61;SSW;7;82%;55%;1
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;71;43;SW;8;50%;17%;3
Austin;Areas of morning fog;74;49;WSW;2;63%;27%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;74;47;WSW;6;68%;28%;2
Bay;Areas of morning fog;72;62;SSW;6;85%;53%;1
Beaumont;Areas of morning fog;71;61;SSW;7;86%;51%;2
Beeville;Areas of morning fog;75;63;S;5;94%;51%;1
Borger;Sunny and mild;62;33;W;9;32%;0%;3
Bowie;Decreasing clouds;66;41;SW;9;53%;11%;3
Breckenridge;Decreasing clouds;70;42;SW;8;39%;5%;3
Brenham;Fog in the morning;72;56;SW;6;82%;49%;1
Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;68;43;SW;8;49%;10%;3
Brownsville;A shower in spots;78;62;SE;9;76%;47%;1
Brownwood;Periods of sun;69;37;WSW;7;46%;10%;3
Burnet;Mainly cloudy, mild;72;45;WSW;6;48%;26%;3
Canadian;Sunny and mild;64;33;WSW;8;34%;0%;3
Castroville;Fog in the morning;74;55;W;4;65%;27%;3
Childress;Sunny and mild;67;38;W;11;39%;0%;3
Cleburne;Periods of sun, mild;69;43;SW;9;57%;16%;3
College Station;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;55;SSW;8;80%;30%;1
Comanche;Periods of sun, mild;70;45;WSW;7;45%;12%;3
Conroe;Areas of morning fog;70;57;SSW;6;86%;49%;1
Corpus Christi;Fog in the morning;73;61;S;8;81%;53%;1
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;46;SW;9;59%;21%;3
Cotulla;Fog in the morning;75;58;NNE;3;75%;25%;1
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;58;29;WNW;12;43%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Decreasing clouds;72;45;SW;10;50%;17%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;45;SW;10;54%;17%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Decreasing clouds;69;43;SW;11;52%;16%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny, mild;68;44;SW;7;49%;10%;3
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;75;47;ESE;5;57%;14%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog in the morning;73;46;ENE;7;54%;15%;2
Denton;Decreasing clouds;68;41;SW;9;55%;14%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny, mild;71;48;ENE;7;49%;4%;4
Dumas;Sunlit and pleasant;59;30;W;12;41%;0%;3
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;SSE;7;74%;36%;1
El Paso;Mostly sunny;58;36;ESE;7;48%;0%;3
Ellington;Fog in the morning;70;61;SSW;7;79%;37%;1
Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;76;61;SE;5;79%;50%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;46;WSW;8;58%;24%;3
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, mild;69;44;SW;8;50%;15%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Decreasing clouds;69;43;SW;11;50%;15%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mainly cloudy, mild;71;46;WSW;10;46%;15%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun, warm;71;44;SW;9;50%;16%;3
Fredericksburg;Areas of morning fog;69;43;WSW;5;51%;27%;3
Gainesville;Decreasing clouds;67;40;SW;8;54%;13%;3
Galveston;Areas of morning fog;67;60;SW;8;89%;30%;1
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;42;WSW;6;51%;21%;3
Georgetown;Rather cloudy, warm;72;47;WSW;6;51%;27%;2
Giddings;Fog in the morning;70;53;SW;5;76%;30%;1
Gilmer;Rather cloudy, mild;69;45;SW;7;66%;29%;2
Graham;Decreasing clouds;68;39;SW;7;45%;6%;3
Granbury;Decreasing clouds;71;41;SW;7;47%;13%;3
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun, mild;70;44;SW;8;45%;17%;3
Greenville;Decreasing clouds;70;44;SW;8;51%;18%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;53;38;W;30;51%;0%;4
Hamilton;Periods of sun, mild;71;44;WSW;7;49%;17%;3
Harlingen;A stray shower;79;61;SSE;12;70%;48%;1
Hearne;Mainly cloudy, mild;72;51;SW;7;67%;27%;1
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;72;60;SE;4;86%;54%;1
Henderson;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;49;SW;7;74%;30%;1
Hereford;Abundant sunshine;62;32;W;12;36%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Rather cloudy, mild;71;43;SW;8;55%;19%;3
Hondo;Areas of morning fog;76;51;N;4;62%;27%;3
Houston;Areas of morning fog;71;61;SSW;7;85%;41%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;71;61;SSW;8;79%;39%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;71;60;SSW;4;79%;40%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;71;59;SSW;5;84%;37%;1
Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;71;61;SSW;7;84%;34%;1
Houston Hooks;Areas of morning fog;72;58;SSW;6;84%;64%;1
Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;73;61;SSW;8;80%;55%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;72;59;SSW;7;85%;52%;1
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;55;SW;6;83%;31%;1
Ingleside;Fog in the morning;72;62;S;7;83%;50%;1
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;51;SW;7;75%;30%;1
Jasper;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;56;SSW;6;91%;38%;1
Junction;Rather cloudy;70;40;SW;3;50%;18%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;74;53;NNW;3;68%;27%;2
Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;70;43;WSW;5;54%;26%;3
Killeen;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;46;WSW;8;58%;24%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;45;WSW;7;62%;25%;3
Kingsville Nas;Fog in the morning;75;62;SSE;7;78%;51%;1
La Grange;Areas of morning fog;72;57;SW;5;82%;47%;1
Lago Vista;Areas of morning fog;72;47;WSW;4;64%;27%;3
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;43;SW;8;53%;19%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny;75;61;SE;5;77%;26%;2
Llano;Mostly cloudy, mild;74;42;WSW;5;47%;23%;3
Longview;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;48;SW;8;70%;30%;1
Lubbock;Sunny and mild;65;37;W;12;32%;0%;3
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;52;SSW;8;89%;34%;1
Mcallen;Mainly cloudy, warm;80;63;SSE;7;75%;39%;1
Mcgregor;Rather cloudy, mild;72;44;WSW;8;64%;24%;3
Mckinney;Decreasing clouds;68;41;SW;10;55%;17%;3
Mesquite;Rather cloudy, mild;70;43;SW;8;51%;19%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny;69;41;WSW;7;44%;1%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;69;41;WSW;7;44%;1%;3
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;44;WSW;8;59%;17%;2
Mineola;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;44;SW;8;63%;29%;2
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, mild;70;42;SW;10;47%;15%;3
Mount Pleasant;Rather cloudy, mild;69;44;SW;8;61%;29%;2
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;51;SSW;8;84%;31%;1
New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;73;54;SW;5;66%;27%;2
Odessa;Mostly sunny;66;39;WSW;7;41%;1%;3
Orange;Fog in the morning;71;60;SSW;6;81%;46%;2
Palacios;Fog in the morning;72;61;SSW;8;89%;52%;1
Palestine;Rather cloudy, mild;70;49;SW;6;70%;30%;2
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;63;34;W;11;33%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;63;31;WSW;11;39%;0%;3
Paris;Decreasing clouds;67;43;SW;10;60%;28%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;67;38;W;9;41%;1%;3
Perryton;Sunlit and mild;62;32;WSW;9;41%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunlit and mild;62;34;W;13;37%;0%;3
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;73;59;SSE;3;69%;28%;1
Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;68;61;S;7;98%;49%;1
Port Isabel;A stray shower;75;64;SE;10;82%;46%;1
Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;72;62;S;7;90%;56%;1
Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;73;52;WNW;4;69%;28%;2
Robstown;Areas of morning fog;74;62;S;7;82%;51%;1
Rockport;Fog in the morning;69;60;S;7;95%;50%;1
Rocksprings;Areas of morning fog;68;44;SSW;6;49%;17%;3
San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;69;40;SW;8;44%;4%;3
San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;74;56;SW;4;70%;27%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;74;55;NNW;3;62%;28%;1
San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;73;52;SW;5;62%;28%;2
Seminole;Sunny and mild;65;38;W;9;38%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Decreasing clouds;66;42;SW;10;58%;17%;3
Snyder;Sunny and mild;66;40;WSW;9;41%;1%;3
Sonora;Variable clouds;68;40;SSW;6;47%;7%;3
Stephenville;Mainly cloudy, mild;70;44;WSW;8;45%;12%;3
Sulphur Springs;Decreasing clouds;69;46;SW;10;58%;26%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny and mild;68;45;WSW;10;37%;2%;3
Temple;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;44;WSW;9;66%;27%;3
Terrell;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;43;SW;8;52%;19%;2
Tyler;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;47;SW;9;64%;29%;2
Uvalde;Fog in the morning;72;51;NNE;4;64%;24%;2
Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;67;39;SW;8;37%;1%;3
Victoria;Areas of morning fog;73;62;SSW;7;88%;55%;1
Waco;Rather cloudy, mild;73;43;WSW;9;61%;23%;3
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;63;SSE;8;74%;39%;1
Wharton;Areas of morning fog;71;60;SSW;6;89%;41%;1
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, mild;65;41;SW;9;51%;6%;3
Wink;Not as warm;66;35;W;8;43%;1%;3
Zapata;Fog in the morning;74;61;SSW;5;80%;29%;1
