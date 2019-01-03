TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;SSW;7;46%;2%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;SW;7;40%;2%;3
Alice;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;ESE;6;42%;0%;4
Alpine;Plenty of sun;62;38;SW;9;26%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;SW;7;41%;2%;3
Angleton;Clouds breaking;59;38;N;7;61%;0%;3
Arlington;Clearing and milder;57;34;SSW;7;56%;6%;3
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;SW;3;46%;5%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;SW;7;49%;5%;3
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;NNE;7;60%;0%;4
Beaumont;Clouds breaking;57;39;WNW;7;72%;0%;3
Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;SSW;6;40%;0%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;59;30;SSW;6;42%;2%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny;51;28;SW;6;62%;6%;3
Breckenridge;Sunny and milder;59;33;SW;5;53%;3%;3
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;SW;6;63%;0%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, milder;55;29;SW;6;56%;6%;3
Brownsville;Warmer with sunshine;72;44;SE;6;43%;1%;4
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;WSW;6;51%;4%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;SW;6;45%;4%;3
Canadian;Sunny and warmer;60;25;SSW;5;52%;3%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;WSW;6;40%;3%;4
Childress;Plenty of sun;62;30;WSW;7;47%;3%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, milder;57;35;SSW;7;60%;5%;3
College Station;Turning sunny;60;38;SSW;8;60%;0%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sun;61;37;WSW;7;49%;5%;3
Conroe;Clouds breaking;57;34;W;6;72%;0%;3
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sun;68;40;ESE;8;46%;0%;4
Corsicana;Milder;57;36;SW;7;65%;6%;3
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;S;5;44%;0%;4
Dalhart;Sunny, not as cool;56;19;WSW;7;41%;2%;3
Dallas Love;Milder;57;35;SW;8;56%;6%;3
Dallas Redbird;Clearing;55;35;SW;9;58%;6%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Turning sunny;55;33;SW;9;57%;6%;3
Decatur;Mostly sunny;54;35;SW;6;54%;6%;3
Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;S;5;43%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;S;6;39%;0%;4
Denton;Turning sunny;54;32;SW;7;59%;5%;3
Dryden;Plenty of sun;65;37;SE;8;37%;0%;4
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;55;24;WSW;6;49%;2%;3
Edinburg;Sunshine and warmer;72;41;SE;4;37%;1%;4
El Paso;Sunny, but cool;53;27;WSW;6;40%;0%;3
Ellington;Clouds breaking;58;40;WNW;8;60%;0%;3
Falfurrias;Sunny and warmer;71;38;SE;5;37%;0%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;SW;8;49%;4%;3
Fort Worth;Milder;56;35;SSW;7;53%;6%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Turning sunny;56;32;SW;10;56%;6%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, milder;58;35;SW;9;47%;6%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Clearing and milder;59;33;SSW;7;54%;6%;3
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;62;32;WSW;6;43%;4%;3
Gainesville;Turning sunny;51;31;WSW;6;64%;5%;3
Galveston;Clouds breaking;57;49;NW;12;69%;0%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;WSW;6;55%;4%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;SSW;7;50%;4%;3
Giddings;Plenty of sun;61;36;SW;5;62%;0%;3
Gilmer;A morning shower;54;34;WSW;6;70%;41%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny;55;29;SSW;5;67%;5%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny, milder;59;32;SSW;6;58%;5%;3
Grand Prairie;Turning sunny;55;36;SSW;7;61%;6%;3
Greenville;Turning sunny;56;35;W;7;62%;6%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;51;35;W;25;37%;0%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;WSW;7;53%;4%;3
Harlingen;Sunny and warmer;71;41;SSE;8;45%;1%;4
Hearne;Turning sunny;60;36;SSW;7;64%;0%;3
Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;SE;5;35%;0%;4
Henderson;Clouds breaking;55;33;W;7;70%;6%;3
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;61;27;WSW;6;42%;2%;3
Hillsboro;Clouds, then sun;58;35;SSW;7;61%;5%;3
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;69;34;NW;6;41%;3%;4
Houston;Clouds breaking;58;39;WSW;7;66%;0%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds breaking;59;39;WNW;10;57%;0%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds breaking;59;41;WNW;6;55%;0%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds breaking;60;35;NW;6;60%;0%;3
Houston Clover;Clouds breaking;59;38;N;8;64%;0%;3
Houston Hooks;Clouds breaking;59;36;W;7;63%;0%;3
Houston Hull;Clouds breaking;61;38;WNW;8;58%;0%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds breaking;59;36;W;8;65%;0%;3
Huntsville;Clouds breaking;56;37;WSW;6;74%;0%;3
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NE;6;49%;0%;4
Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;55;37;WSW;6;72%;5%;3
Jasper;Clouds breaking;55;32;W;6;81%;6%;3
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;65;31;WSW;4;46%;4%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;66;34;WNW;5;44%;3%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;65;31;WSW;6;43%;4%;3
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;SW;8;49%;4%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;SW;7;52%;4%;3
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and warmer;71;38;E;7;43%;0%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sun;62;36;SSW;5;62%;0%;3
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;SSW;6;50%;4%;3
Lancaster;Clouds, then sun;55;34;SW;7;60%;6%;3
Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;SE;4;45%;0%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;65;30;WSW;6;47%;4%;3
Longview;A morning shower;55;34;WSW;8;68%;41%;3
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;WSW;8;35%;2%;3
Lufkin;Clouds breaking;56;32;WNW;7;72%;6%;3
Mcallen;Sunshine and warmer;74;44;ESE;4;43%;1%;4
Mcgregor;Sunny and milder;59;33;SW;8;61%;5%;3
Mckinney;Clearing and milder;55;31;WSW;9;63%;6%;3
Mesquite;Turning sunny;55;33;SW;7;63%;6%;3
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;W;6;41%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;W;6;41%;0%;3
Midlothian;Milder;56;33;SW;7;66%;6%;3
Mineola;Clouds breaking;55;33;WSW;8;73%;7%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, milder;57;30;SSW;8;50%;6%;3
Mount Pleasant;A shower in the a.m.;54;32;WSW;8;68%;55%;3
Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;55;31;W;8;71%;5%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;66;36;WSW;6;44%;5%;3
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;SSW;7;34%;0%;3
Orange;Clouds breaking;56;38;WNW;6;72%;1%;3
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;ENE;9;61%;0%;4
Palestine;Clouds breaking;56;34;SW;6;72%;5%;3
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;59;30;SSW;7;43%;3%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;61;28;WSW;6;42%;3%;3
Paris;Clouds breaking;52;31;W;8;67%;11%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;62;27;SW;7;40%;0%;3
Perryton;Sunny, not as cool;58;26;SW;6;55%;2%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;59;26;WSW;7;45%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Plenty of sun;66;34;SSW;4;42%;3%;4
Port Aransas;Plenty of sun;63;50;SSW;7;48%;0%;4
Port Isabel;Abundant sunshine;68;50;ESE;7;44%;1%;4
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;SW;8;55%;0%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;W;6;45%;3%;4
Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;ESE;7;46%;0%;4
Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;SW;6;47%;0%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;SSW;6;39%;0%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;SW;7;42%;0%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;WSW;5;38%;3%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;W;5;39%;3%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;SW;6;45%;5%;3
Seminole;Plenty of sun;61;27;WSW;7;36%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Milder;52;32;WSW;8;65%;6%;3
Snyder;Sunny and milder;60;31;WSW;7;43%;2%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;64;31;SSW;6;42%;2%;3
Stephenville;Plenty of sun;60;34;SW;7;47%;5%;3
Sulphur Springs;Milder;53;34;WSW;9;67%;9%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;61;37;SW;8;39%;2%;3
Temple;Plenty of sun;60;33;SW;8;57%;4%;3
Terrell;Milder;56;33;SW;7;64%;7%;3
Tyler;Clouds breaking;56;35;WSW;8;66%;6%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;SSW;6;44%;0%;4
Vernon;Sunny and milder;56;29;S;6;51%;2%;3
Victoria;Plenty of sun;65;37;SSW;7;54%;0%;4
Waco;Milder;59;32;SW;8;56%;5%;3
Weslaco;Sunny and warmer;71;41;SE;5;39%;1%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;SSW;6;66%;0%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;51;28;SW;5;65%;4%;3
Wink;Sunny and milder;59;27;W;4;41%;0%;3
Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;SE;4;44%;1%;4
