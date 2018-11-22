TX Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warmer with sunshine;74;45;SSW;16;42%;5%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and warmer;73;43;SW;16;36%;5%;3

Alice;Warmer;75;48;W;8;71%;27%;2

Alpine;Rather cloudy;69;44;W;10;30%;0%;3

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;WSW;13;32%;1%;3

Angleton;A shower or t-storm;70;48;WNW;7;88%;55%;1

Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;74;44;WSW;12;53%;57%;3

Austin;A shower in the a.m.;76;47;WNW;5;57%;56%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in the a.m.;78;42;W;10;62%;56%;4

Bay;A shower;71;48;W;5;88%;56%;2

Beaumont;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;51;W;6;95%;57%;1

Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;77;51;WNW;7;86%;56%;2

Borger;Mostly sunny, mild;68;36;WSW;10;30%;2%;3

Bowie;A shower in the a.m.;72;40;S;13;52%;57%;3

Breckenridge;Sunshine and breezy;75;44;SSW;14;44%;9%;3

Brenham;A passing shower;72;48;W;6;85%;55%;2

Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;73;40;SSW;13;51%;57%;3

Brownsville;Warmer;78;59;WNW;7;82%;10%;2

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warmer;74;38;WSW;11;52%;9%;4

Burnet;Warmer;74;42;WNW;9;56%;11%;4

Canadian;Sunny and mild;69;31;WSW;11;34%;3%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, warmer;75;44;NW;7;72%;27%;4

Childress;Sunny and breezy;73;39;W;16;36%;3%;3

Cleburne;A shower in the a.m.;73;45;W;12;57%;57%;3

College Station;A passing shower;73;47;W;8;75%;55%;3

Comanche;Warmer with sunshine;73;46;WSW;13;49%;10%;4

Conroe;A passing shower;69;46;W;5;93%;55%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;76;50;W;9;77%;57%;2

Corsicana;A passing shower;73;46;W;12;69%;57%;2

Cotulla;Warmer;75;47;SW;6;71%;26%;4

Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, mild;66;30;SSE;14;29%;1%;3

Dallas Love;A shower in the a.m.;74;46;SW;14;56%;57%;3

Dallas Redbird;A shower in the a.m.;72;47;SW;14;58%;57%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower in the a.m.;73;44;SW;17;54%;57%;3

Decatur;A shower in the a.m.;72;45;WSW;10;50%;57%;3

Del Rio;Warmer;77;46;S;6;60%;9%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;75;45;S;7;59%;10%;4

Denton;A shower in the a.m.;73;42;WSW;14;53%;57%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;77;44;WNW;7;48%;6%;4

Dumas;Sunny and mild;64;33;W;12;34%;1%;3

Edinburg;Warmer;77;55;W;5;73%;11%;3

El Paso;Partly sunny;67;41;WSW;9;35%;0%;4

Ellington;A shower or t-storm;67;51;WSW;7;87%;55%;1

Falfurrias;Pleasant and warmer;77;51;WNW;5;77%;28%;2

Fort Hood;A shower in the a.m.;76;44;W;13;54%;56%;4

Fort Worth;A shower in the a.m.;74;45;WSW;12;49%;57%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower in the a.m.;74;44;SW;16;52%;57%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A shower in the a.m.;76;47;SW;16;46%;57%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in the a.m.;75;44;SW;15;54%;57%;3

Fredericksburg;Warmer;71;40;W;10;61%;11%;4

Gainesville;A shower in the a.m.;70;42;WSW;12;55%;56%;3

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;72;58;WNW;10;87%;55%;1

Gatesville;A shower in the a.m.;75;43;WNW;10;56%;56%;3

Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;75;44;WNW;10;60%;56%;4

Giddings;A shower in the a.m.;72;46;WNW;7;85%;55%;3

Gilmer;Spotty showers;63;43;W;7;90%;62%;1

Graham;Mostly sunny, milder;74;38;SSW;10;47%;13%;3

Granbury;A shower in the a.m.;76;43;WSW;11;49%;57%;3

Grand Prairie;A shower in the a.m.;73;47;WSW;12;59%;57%;3

Greenville;Showers around;72;45;W;11;62%;61%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;59;43;W;30;39%;0%;4

Hamilton;A shower in the a.m.;74;45;W;12;53%;56%;4

Harlingen;Warmer;75;53;S;8;78%;12%;2

Hearne;A shower in the a.m.;72;43;WNW;8;79%;55%;3

Hebbronville;Warmer;74;50;WNW;6;81%;8%;2

Henderson;Spotty showers;63;43;W;7;91%;62%;1

Hereford;Mostly sunny, mild;65;37;W;12;32%;1%;3

Hillsboro;A shower in the a.m.;75;44;W;12;56%;57%;3

Hondo;Warmer;77;45;NW;9;61%;27%;4

Houston;A shower or t-storm;71;52;WSW;5;88%;55%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;68;50;WSW;8;83%;55%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;69;52;WSW;5;80%;55%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;69;46;WSW;4;86%;55%;1

Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;69;49;WSW;6;89%;55%;1

Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;67;46;WSW;5;86%;55%;1

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;70;48;WSW;6;80%;55%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;67;48;WSW;6;88%;55%;1

Huntsville;A brief shower;68;47;WNW;6;90%;55%;1

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;74;52;WNW;6;78%;57%;2

Jacksonville;A passing shower;65;48;WNW;8;92%;58%;1

Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;64;43;WSW;4;99%;63%;1

Junction;Partly sunny;75;37;SW;11;50%;11%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Warmer;75;45;WNW;8;65%;13%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny, warmer;73;39;WNW;9;64%;11%;4

Killeen;A shower in the a.m.;76;44;W;13;54%;56%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower in the a.m.;74;44;W;12;59%;56%;3

Kingsville Nas;Warmer;76;49;W;8;73%;27%;2

La Grange;A shower in the a.m.;73;47;W;6;85%;55%;2

Lago Vista;A shower in the a.m.;75;47;WNW;8;59%;56%;4

Lancaster;A shower in the a.m.;72;45;W;11;57%;57%;3

Laredo;Warmer;76;53;W;5;71%;9%;4

Llano;Warmer;76;39;W;9;55%;11%;4

Longview;Spotty showers;63;43;W;8;88%;61%;1

Lubbock;Sunny, breezy, mild;67;40;W;15;33%;1%;3

Lufkin;Spotty showers;63;42;WSW;6;87%;64%;1

Mcallen;Warmer;77;54;WNW;6;77%;30%;4

Mcgregor;A shower in the a.m.;75;43;W;13;63%;56%;3

Mckinney;A shower in the a.m.;72;43;WSW;16;59%;56%;3

Mesquite;A shower in the a.m.;72;45;W;11;60%;57%;3

Midland;Sunny and warmer;73;44;WSW;15;35%;2%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;73;44;WSW;15;35%;2%;4

Midlothian;A shower in the a.m.;73;45;WSW;13;65%;57%;3

Mineola;Spotty showers;68;43;W;9;84%;61%;1

Mineral Wells;A shower in the a.m.;75;39;S;15;47%;57%;3

Mount Pleasant;Spotty showers;64;40;W;9;86%;64%;1

Nacogdoches;Spotty showers;63;43;W;7;91%;64%;1

New Braunfels;Warmer;76;45;WNW;8;70%;13%;3

Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;71;42;W;14;35%;2%;4

Orange;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;50;W;6;94%;58%;1

Palacios;A shower;72;51;WNW;7;86%;56%;2

Palestine;Spotty showers;69;44;WNW;7;84%;62%;1

Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;66;36;WSW;13;33%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;68;33;WSW;14;34%;2%;3

Paris;Spotty showers;65;42;W;12;65%;61%;2

Pecos;Partly sunny, nice;72;39;W;10;35%;1%;4

Perryton;Sunny and mild;66;33;W;13;37%;3%;3

Plainview;Sunny and mild;65;35;W;13;34%;1%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warmer;74;45;WNW;6;72%;27%;4

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;71;59;W;9;92%;57%;2

Port Isabel;Warmer;75;61;W;8;85%;11%;2

Port Lavaca;A shower in the a.m.;74;53;W;7;83%;55%;2

Randolph AFB;Warmer;75;44;WNW;8;65%;13%;4

Robstown;Warmer;75;49;W;8;76%;27%;2

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;73;56;W;7;90%;55%;2

Rocksprings;Warmer;70;45;NW;9;61%;9%;4

San Angelo;Warmer;75;40;SW;15;44%;6%;4

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warmer;76;46;WNW;7;69%;13%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Warmer with some sun;75;47;W;7;58%;13%;4

San Marcos;A shower in the a.m.;75;44;WNW;9;64%;56%;3

Seminole;Sunny and breezy;68;39;W;14;34%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;A shower in the a.m.;71;44;SW;15;60%;56%;3

Snyder;Sunshine;70;41;WSW;11;40%;3%;3

Sonora;Warmer;73;39;WNW;10;54%;8%;4

Stephenville;A shower in the a.m.;74;42;SW;13;47%;57%;3

Sulphur Springs;Spotty showers;67;45;W;11;73%;61%;2

Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;72;46;WSW;14;38%;4%;3

Temple;A shower in the a.m.;74;41;WNW;13;64%;56%;3

Terrell;A shower in the a.m.;72;44;W;11;68%;57%;2

Tyler;Spotty showers;67;45;WNW;10;81%;62%;1

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warmer;73;43;NW;7;71%;25%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;73;38;SW;12;37%;5%;3

Victoria;Showers around;74;49;W;7;87%;60%;2

Waco;A shower in the a.m.;76;41;W;13;60%;56%;3

Weslaco;Warmer;76;55;W;6;76%;11%;3

Wharton;A brief shower;73;50;WSW;5;89%;55%;2

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;40;SSW;15;46%;10%;3

Wink;Partly sunny;73;36;WSW;13;34%;1%;4

Zapata;Partly sunny, warmer;75;51;W;5;75%;10%;4

