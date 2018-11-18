TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Periods of sun;60;34;SE;3;57%;4%;4

Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;59;30;SSE;2;50%;4%;4

Alice;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;11;85%;67%;1

Alpine;Low clouds;66;35;ENE;5;47%;0%;2

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;E;9;49%;1%;3

Angleton;Rain and drizzle;56;46;NNE;10;92%;80%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;6;55%;5%;3

Austin;Drizzle;58;42;N;4;62%;65%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Rain and drizzle;60;40;NNE;9;67%;67%;1

Bay;A touch of rain;57;46;NNE;10;92%;80%;1

Beaumont;Spotty showers;59;46;N;7;98%;82%;1

Beeville;Rain and drizzle;58;49;N;9;88%;66%;1

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;E;7;47%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny;59;31;N;2;57%;5%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;3;55%;4%;3

Brenham;Rain and drizzle;54;43;N;7;81%;67%;1

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;32;NW;2;58%;4%;3

Brownsville;Rain and drizzle;64;54;NW;10;89%;80%;1

Brownwood;Partly sunny;59;34;ENE;5;59%;6%;4

Burnet;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;40;NE;5;67%;47%;2

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;57;24;NNE;7;55%;2%;3

Castroville;Drizzle;60;44;NNE;6;69%;72%;1

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;N;7;53%;2%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny;57;37;N;6;60%;6%;4

College Station;Rain and drizzle;53;41;NNE;8;84%;65%;1

Comanche;Partly sunny;58;38;NE;5;60%;5%;4

Conroe;Cooler with showers;52;41;N;6;90%;88%;1

Corpus Christi;Rain and drizzle;58;49;NNE;16;84%;80%;1

Corsicana;Partly sunny;56;39;N;6;62%;13%;4

Cotulla;Drizzle;58;47;NNE;6;87%;76%;1

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;E;12;40%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;59;39;NW;5;54%;5%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;56;38;NW;5;56%;6%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;58;37;W;6;54%;5%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;57;36;NW;4;57%;4%;3

Del Rio;Cloudy;62;47;SSE;2;71%;27%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;62;46;SSE;3;66%;26%;1

Denton;Partly sunny;57;35;NNW;6;57%;4%;3

Dryden;Low clouds;62;42;N;4;60%;26%;2

Dumas;Plenty of sun;53;26;SE;9;51%;0%;3

Edinburg;Rain and drizzle;62;53;NNW;8;82%;79%;1

El Paso;Mostly sunny;65;38;ENE;6;34%;0%;4

Ellington;Rain and drizzle;55;46;NNE;9;89%;91%;1

Falfurrias;Rain and drizzle;59;52;N;7;83%;80%;1

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;39;NNE;6;60%;51%;2

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;57;37;NNW;5;51%;5%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;59;36;W;5;54%;4%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;60;38;W;4;50%;4%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;58;36;WNW;3;57%;5%;3

Fredericksburg;Cloudy and misty;56;36;NE;5;75%;51%;1

Gainesville;Partly sunny;56;34;NW;5;61%;5%;3

Galveston;A little p.m. rain;60;50;NNE;14;91%;84%;1

Gatesville;A shower in the a.m.;57;37;NNE;5;64%;57%;3

Georgetown;Drizzle;56;40;N;7;69%;63%;2

Giddings;Rain and drizzle;54;41;N;7;83%;67%;1

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNW;5;73%;26%;3

Graham;Partly sunny;59;31;N;3;58%;3%;3

Granbury;Periods of sun;59;35;N;5;57%;4%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;58;39;N;6;53%;5%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;57;37;NNW;6;59%;7%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;35;NE;14;47%;0%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;57;37;NNE;5;63%;7%;4

Harlingen;Rain and drizzle;60;49;NW;11;90%;79%;1

Hearne;Drizzle;54;38;N;6;77%;73%;1

Hebbronville;Rain and drizzle;56;49;N;8;88%;69%;1

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;53;36;NNW;5;78%;30%;2

Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;57;25;E;8;49%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;57;38;N;6;58%;8%;4

Hondo;Drizzle;62;44;NE;8;70%;66%;1

Houston;Rain and drizzle;55;46;N;8;92%;91%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and drizzle;56;46;NNE;11;85%;91%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and drizzle;55;47;NNE;8;83%;91%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and drizzle;54;44;NNE;8;92%;91%;1

Houston Clover;Rain and drizzle;56;47;NNE;10;92%;85%;1

Houston Hooks;Rain and drizzle;53;42;NNE;8;91%;82%;1

Houston Hull;Rain and drizzle;55;45;NNE;11;86%;91%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain and drizzle;55;44;NNE;10;90%;84%;1

Huntsville;Showers;50;41;N;6;86%;70%;1

Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;58;49;NNE;14;85%;80%;1

Jacksonville;A passing shower;53;39;N;5;76%;58%;2

Jasper;Spotty showers;52;39;N;5;95%;85%;1

Junction;Cloudy;61;36;N;3;69%;27%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Drizzle;57;43;NE;8;75%;67%;1

Kerrville;Cloudy and misty;58;38;NE;5;80%;56%;1

Killeen;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;39;NNE;6;60%;51%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mainly cloudy, mist;56;38;NNE;6;61%;47%;2

Kingsville Nas;Rain and drizzle;58;49;N;14;85%;80%;1

La Grange;Rain and drizzle;55;42;N;7;81%;67%;1

Lago Vista;Drizzle;58;43;NNE;5;67%;63%;1

Lancaster;Partly sunny;56;38;N;6;59%;7%;3

Laredo;A bit of rain;59;52;NE;7;79%;80%;1

Llano;Mostly cloudy, mist;60;36;NE;5;61%;52%;1

Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;37;NNW;5;73%;30%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;60;28;ENE;7;50%;1%;4

Lufkin;Spotty showers;50;38;N;5;92%;67%;1

Mcallen;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NW;10;85%;79%;1

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, mist;56;37;N;6;67%;47%;2

Mckinney;Partly sunny;58;35;NW;5;59%;6%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;56;38;N;6;60%;7%;3

Midland;Partly sunny;63;34;E;2;59%;3%;4

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;63;34;E;2;59%;3%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny;57;37;N;3;65%;7%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny;55;36;NNW;6;70%;21%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;3;53%;4%;3

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;55;35;NNW;6;72%;18%;3

Nacogdoches;Spotty showers;51;36;N;5;81%;64%;1

New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;58;43;NNE;8;73%;68%;1

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;61;35;ESE;4;54%;3%;3

Orange;A shower in the p.m.;60;46;N;6;98%;80%;1

Palacios;Rain and drizzle;57;47;NNE;14;95%;80%;1

Palestine;A passing shower;54;37;N;5;73%;58%;3

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;ENE;9;49%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;W;8;47%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;55;34;NNW;7;61%;11%;3

Pecos;Rather cloudy;61;34;SSE;4;62%;2%;3

Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;E;9;55%;0%;3

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;56;23;ENE;8;53%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;58;44;NNE;7;73%;81%;1

Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;59;53;N;14;84%;80%;1

Port Isabel;Rain and drizzle;65;57;NNW;13;84%;79%;1

Port Lavaca;Rain and drizzle;57;49;N;12;86%;86%;1

Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;57;43;NE;9;74%;66%;1

Robstown;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;12;85%;80%;1

Rockport;Rain and drizzle;58;50;N;12;84%;80%;1

Rocksprings;Cloudy;58;42;E;4;73%;4%;1

San Angelo;Mainly cloudy;60;33;E;3;63%;4%;3

San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;59;45;NNE;8;70%;69%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;58;45;NE;8;65%;66%;1

San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;57;42;N;8;70%;60%;1

Seminole;Partly sunny;62;29;E;5;51%;3%;4

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;57;35;WNW;4;60%;6%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny;58;33;ENE;5;56%;3%;4

Sonora;Cloudy;61;38;ENE;4;67%;5%;1

Stephenville;Partly sunny;59;35;NW;1;56%;5%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;55;38;NNW;6;65%;14%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;59;35;E;5;55%;4%;4

Temple;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;37;NNE;7;65%;47%;2

Terrell;Partly sunny;57;37;N;6;62%;8%;3

Tyler;Periods of sun;55;37;N;6;68%;25%;3

Uvalde;Cloudy with mist;59;44;ENE;4;77%;51%;1

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;NNE;5;55%;2%;3

Victoria;Rain and drizzle;57;47;N;10;85%;67%;1

Waco;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;36;N;6;61%;47%;2

Weslaco;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NNW;8;82%;79%;1

Wharton;Rain and drizzle;55;45;N;9;95%;87%;1

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;N;4;56%;3%;3

Wink;Partly sunny;62;31;E;2;56%;2%;4

Zapata;Rain and drizzle;57;51;NNW;6;86%;68%;1

