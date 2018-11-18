TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Periods of sun;60;34;SE;3;57%;4%;4
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;59;30;SSE;2;50%;4%;4
Alice;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;11;85%;67%;1
Alpine;Low clouds;66;35;ENE;5;47%;0%;2
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;E;9;49%;1%;3
Angleton;Rain and drizzle;56;46;NNE;10;92%;80%;1
Arlington;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;6;55%;5%;3
Austin;Drizzle;58;42;N;4;62%;65%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Rain and drizzle;60;40;NNE;9;67%;67%;1
Bay;A touch of rain;57;46;NNE;10;92%;80%;1
Beaumont;Spotty showers;59;46;N;7;98%;82%;1
Beeville;Rain and drizzle;58;49;N;9;88%;66%;1
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;E;7;47%;2%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny;59;31;N;2;57%;5%;3
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;3;55%;4%;3
Brenham;Rain and drizzle;54;43;N;7;81%;67%;1
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;32;NW;2;58%;4%;3
Brownsville;Rain and drizzle;64;54;NW;10;89%;80%;1
Brownwood;Partly sunny;59;34;ENE;5;59%;6%;4
Burnet;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;40;NE;5;67%;47%;2
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;57;24;NNE;7;55%;2%;3
Castroville;Drizzle;60;44;NNE;6;69%;72%;1
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;60;30;N;7;53%;2%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny;57;37;N;6;60%;6%;4
College Station;Rain and drizzle;53;41;NNE;8;84%;65%;1
Comanche;Partly sunny;58;38;NE;5;60%;5%;4
Conroe;Cooler with showers;52;41;N;6;90%;88%;1
Corpus Christi;Rain and drizzle;58;49;NNE;16;84%;80%;1
Corsicana;Partly sunny;56;39;N;6;62%;13%;4
Cotulla;Drizzle;58;47;NNE;6;87%;76%;1
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;E;12;40%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;59;39;NW;5;54%;5%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;56;38;NW;5;56%;6%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;58;37;W;6;54%;5%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;57;36;NW;4;57%;4%;3
Del Rio;Cloudy;62;47;SSE;2;71%;27%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;62;46;SSE;3;66%;26%;1
Denton;Partly sunny;57;35;NNW;6;57%;4%;3
Dryden;Low clouds;62;42;N;4;60%;26%;2
Dumas;Plenty of sun;53;26;SE;9;51%;0%;3
Edinburg;Rain and drizzle;62;53;NNW;8;82%;79%;1
El Paso;Mostly sunny;65;38;ENE;6;34%;0%;4
Ellington;Rain and drizzle;55;46;NNE;9;89%;91%;1
Falfurrias;Rain and drizzle;59;52;N;7;83%;80%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;39;NNE;6;60%;51%;2
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;57;37;NNW;5;51%;5%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;59;36;W;5;54%;4%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;60;38;W;4;50%;4%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;58;36;WNW;3;57%;5%;3
Fredericksburg;Cloudy and misty;56;36;NE;5;75%;51%;1
Gainesville;Partly sunny;56;34;NW;5;61%;5%;3
Galveston;A little p.m. rain;60;50;NNE;14;91%;84%;1
Gatesville;A shower in the a.m.;57;37;NNE;5;64%;57%;3
Georgetown;Drizzle;56;40;N;7;69%;63%;2
Giddings;Rain and drizzle;54;41;N;7;83%;67%;1
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNW;5;73%;26%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;59;31;N;3;58%;3%;3
Granbury;Periods of sun;59;35;N;5;57%;4%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;58;39;N;6;53%;5%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;57;37;NNW;6;59%;7%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;35;NE;14;47%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;57;37;NNE;5;63%;7%;4
Harlingen;Rain and drizzle;60;49;NW;11;90%;79%;1
Hearne;Drizzle;54;38;N;6;77%;73%;1
Hebbronville;Rain and drizzle;56;49;N;8;88%;69%;1
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;53;36;NNW;5;78%;30%;2
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;57;25;E;8;49%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;57;38;N;6;58%;8%;4
Hondo;Drizzle;62;44;NE;8;70%;66%;1
Houston;Rain and drizzle;55;46;N;8;92%;91%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and drizzle;56;46;NNE;11;85%;91%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and drizzle;55;47;NNE;8;83%;91%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and drizzle;54;44;NNE;8;92%;91%;1
Houston Clover;Rain and drizzle;56;47;NNE;10;92%;85%;1
Houston Hooks;Rain and drizzle;53;42;NNE;8;91%;82%;1
Houston Hull;Rain and drizzle;55;45;NNE;11;86%;91%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Rain and drizzle;55;44;NNE;10;90%;84%;1
Huntsville;Showers;50;41;N;6;86%;70%;1
Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;58;49;NNE;14;85%;80%;1
Jacksonville;A passing shower;53;39;N;5;76%;58%;2
Jasper;Spotty showers;52;39;N;5;95%;85%;1
Junction;Cloudy;61;36;N;3;69%;27%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Drizzle;57;43;NE;8;75%;67%;1
Kerrville;Cloudy and misty;58;38;NE;5;80%;56%;1
Killeen;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;39;NNE;6;60%;51%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mainly cloudy, mist;56;38;NNE;6;61%;47%;2
Kingsville Nas;Rain and drizzle;58;49;N;14;85%;80%;1
La Grange;Rain and drizzle;55;42;N;7;81%;67%;1
Lago Vista;Drizzle;58;43;NNE;5;67%;63%;1
Lancaster;Partly sunny;56;38;N;6;59%;7%;3
Laredo;A bit of rain;59;52;NE;7;79%;80%;1
Llano;Mostly cloudy, mist;60;36;NE;5;61%;52%;1
Longview;Mostly cloudy;54;37;NNW;5;73%;30%;3
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;60;28;ENE;7;50%;1%;4
Lufkin;Spotty showers;50;38;N;5;92%;67%;1
Mcallen;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NW;10;85%;79%;1
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, mist;56;37;N;6;67%;47%;2
Mckinney;Partly sunny;58;35;NW;5;59%;6%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;56;38;N;6;60%;7%;3
Midland;Partly sunny;63;34;E;2;59%;3%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;63;34;E;2;59%;3%;4
Midlothian;Partly sunny;57;37;N;3;65%;7%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;55;36;NNW;6;70%;21%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;60;33;NNE;3;53%;4%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;55;35;NNW;6;72%;18%;3
Nacogdoches;Spotty showers;51;36;N;5;81%;64%;1
New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;58;43;NNE;8;73%;68%;1
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;61;35;ESE;4;54%;3%;3
Orange;A shower in the p.m.;60;46;N;6;98%;80%;1
Palacios;Rain and drizzle;57;47;NNE;14;95%;80%;1
Palestine;A passing shower;54;37;N;5;73%;58%;3
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;ENE;9;49%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;W;8;47%;2%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;55;34;NNW;7;61%;11%;3
Pecos;Rather cloudy;61;34;SSE;4;62%;2%;3
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;E;9;55%;0%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;56;23;ENE;8;53%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;58;44;NNE;7;73%;81%;1
Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;59;53;N;14;84%;80%;1
Port Isabel;Rain and drizzle;65;57;NNW;13;84%;79%;1
Port Lavaca;Rain and drizzle;57;49;N;12;86%;86%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;57;43;NE;9;74%;66%;1
Robstown;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;12;85%;80%;1
Rockport;Rain and drizzle;58;50;N;12;84%;80%;1
Rocksprings;Cloudy;58;42;E;4;73%;4%;1
San Angelo;Mainly cloudy;60;33;E;3;63%;4%;3
San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;59;45;NNE;8;70%;69%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;58;45;NE;8;65%;66%;1
San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;57;42;N;8;70%;60%;1
Seminole;Partly sunny;62;29;E;5;51%;3%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;57;35;WNW;4;60%;6%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;58;33;ENE;5;56%;3%;4
Sonora;Cloudy;61;38;ENE;4;67%;5%;1
Stephenville;Partly sunny;59;35;NW;1;56%;5%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;55;38;NNW;6;65%;14%;3
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;59;35;E;5;55%;4%;4
Temple;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;37;NNE;7;65%;47%;2
Terrell;Partly sunny;57;37;N;6;62%;8%;3
Tyler;Periods of sun;55;37;N;6;68%;25%;3
Uvalde;Cloudy with mist;59;44;ENE;4;77%;51%;1
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;NNE;5;55%;2%;3
Victoria;Rain and drizzle;57;47;N;10;85%;67%;1
Waco;Mostly cloudy, mist;57;36;N;6;61%;47%;2
Weslaco;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NNW;8;82%;79%;1
Wharton;Rain and drizzle;55;45;N;9;95%;87%;1
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;N;4;56%;3%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;62;31;E;2;56%;2%;4
Zapata;Rain and drizzle;57;51;NNW;6;86%;68%;1
_____
