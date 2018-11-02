TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;46;N;18;55%;25%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;46;N;19;47%;22%;4
Alice;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;SSE;12;59%;18%;5
Alpine;Sunny and delightful;74;40;W;11;31%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;64;37;NNE;13;44%;27%;4
Angleton;Sunny and nice;78;66;S;12;63%;30%;4
Arlington;Lots of sun, breezy;73;52;SSW;14;58%;68%;4
Austin;Nice with sunshine;78;59;S;8;55%;59%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;59;S;15;60%;64%;4
Bay;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;S;11;64%;30%;4
Beaumont;Sunshine and nice;78;64;SSE;9;67%;46%;4
Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;SSE;9;62%;27%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny;65;37;N;12;43%;26%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;72;46;NW;13;58%;55%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;48;NNE;15;53%;27%;4
Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;SSE;9;65%;66%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;74;48;NW;13;57%;55%;4
Brownsville;Increasing clouds;83;71;SSE;12;62%;9%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;48;SSW;14;62%;31%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;S;10;61%;62%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;67;37;NW;12;50%;27%;4
Castroville;Sunny and delightful;78;62;SE;9;63%;27%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;42;NNW;15;48%;3%;4
Cleburne;Breezy with sunshine;74;52;SSW;14;64%;64%;4
College Station;Lots of sun, breezy;76;59;S;14;66%;76%;4
Comanche;Sunshine and breezy;75;50;SW;14;62%;31%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SSE;8;65%;66%;4
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;80;69;SSE;14;62%;27%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;75;57;S;14;58%;73%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;SE;11;67%;6%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;62;31;NNW;20;40%;26%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;53;WSW;16;57%;69%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;52;WSW;16;59%;75%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;74;52;WSW;18;57%;68%;4
Decatur;A shower in the p.m.;72;49;WNW;14;56%;80%;4
Del Rio;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;ESE;10;75%;8%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;ESE;11;71%;9%;4
Denton;Breezy with sunshine;74;48;WSW;16;57%;73%;4
Dryden;Sunny and nice;77;54;ENE;6;56%;1%;4
Dumas;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;33;N;15;47%;27%;4
Edinburg;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;11;57%;11%;5
El Paso;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;NNW;8;30%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;S;9;59%;45%;4
Falfurrias;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;SSE;8;58%;12%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;55;SSW;16;57%;61%;4
Fort Worth;Lots of sun, breezy;74;52;SW;14;51%;68%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with sunshine;74;50;W;17;58%;66%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A shower in the p.m.;76;52;W;17;53%;80%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Lots of sun, breezy;74;50;W;16;59%;59%;4
Fredericksburg;Breezy with sunshine;72;56;S;14;65%;57%;4
Gainesville;Breezy with sunshine;71;47;W;14;63%;70%;4
Galveston;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;71;S;15;61%;57%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;S;12;60%;61%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;12;60%;67%;4
Giddings;Sunny and nice;76;59;S;9;66%;69%;4
Gilmer;Sunshine and nice;73;58;S;8;68%;84%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;74;46;N;9;56%;28%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;76;51;SW;14;55%;61%;4
Grand Prairie;Sunshine and breezy;74;54;SSW;14;56%;68%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;SSW;13;55%;68%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;67;41;ENE;21;40%;0%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;52;SSW;14;61%;58%;4
Harlingen;Increasing clouds;82;67;SSE;14;58%;11%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;77;59;SSE;10;66%;70%;4
Hebbronville;Sunny and delightful;81;64;SSE;10;60%;12%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;8;64%;75%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny;65;34;NE;11;42%;10%;4
Hillsboro;Sunshine and breezy;74;55;S;15;60%;66%;4
Hondo;Sunny and nice;78;63;SE;10;64%;27%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;SSE;8;66%;45%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine and nice;78;65;S;11;58%;45%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunshine and nice;78;65;S;8;56%;45%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine and nice;77;63;S;8;65%;31%;4
Houston Clover;Sunshine, pleasant;78;65;S;10;63%;45%;4
Houston Hooks;Sunny and nice;78;62;SSE;10;65%;70%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;S;11;60%;45%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;77;64;SSE;11;66%;65%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;77;62;S;8;61%;80%;4
Ingleside;Plenty of sun;80;71;SSE;13;61%;27%;5
Jacksonville;Sunshine and nice;73;59;S;9;64%;74%;4
Jasper;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;6;69%;45%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;50;W;13;64%;57%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;SSE;10;63%;53%;4
Kerrville;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;57;S;14;68%;57%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;55;SSW;16;57%;61%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;54;SSW;16;59%;65%;4
Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;SSE;13;61%;19%;5
La Grange;Sunny and nice;78;63;SSE;8;70%;65%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;S;11;61%;59%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;73;53;SSW;13;61%;77%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;SSE;11;56%;2%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;9;62%;59%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;10;63%;74%;4
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;ENE;11;43%;4%;4
Lufkin;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;SSE;10;68%;66%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;14;59%;11%;5
Mcgregor;Sunshine and breezy;75;54;SSW;17;63%;67%;4
Mckinney;A shower in the p.m.;73;50;WSW;17;63%;85%;4
Mesquite;Sunshine and nice;73;54;SSW;13;59%;76%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;78;45;NNE;11;46%;4%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;78;45;NNE;11;46%;4%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;52;SW;16;65%;77%;4
Mineola;Sunshine and nice;73;56;S;9;61%;83%;4
Mineral Wells;A shower in the p.m.;76;48;NNW;15;54%;80%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;73;55;S;9;61%;84%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;S;9;64%;60%;4
New Braunfels;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;11;62%;59%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;76;46;ENE;9;42%;3%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;SE;8;65%;48%;4
Palacios;Sunny and breezy;78;67;SSE;14;67%;30%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;8;64%;74%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;36;N;15;44%;27%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;34;NW;16;48%;26%;4
Paris;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;SSW;13;62%;73%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;45;ESE;7;40%;1%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny;63;35;NNW;15;50%;27%;4
Plainview;Sunshine;66;35;NE;11;44%;5%;4
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;SE;7;60%;29%;4
Port Aransas;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;72;SSE;14;64%;27%;5
Port Isabel;Increasing clouds;81;73;SSE;15;60%;10%;5
Port Lavaca;Sunny and beautiful;79;69;SSE;10;62%;44%;4
Randolph AFB;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;SSE;12;63%;63%;4
Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;81;67;SSE;13;59%;22%;5
Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;SSE;11;61%;27%;5
Rocksprings;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;54;SSE;14;69%;56%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;47;NNE;16;57%;29%;4
San Antonio;Sunny and nice;78;63;SSE;9;61%;62%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;SSE;9;53%;54%;4
San Marcos;Sunny and nice;78;60;SSE;11;61%;60%;4
Seminole;Sunshine;74;41;ENE;10;42%;3%;4
Sherman-Denison;A shower in the p.m.;70;49;WSW;17;62%;80%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;73;45;NE;10;54%;6%;4
Sonora;Sunshine and breezy;73;52;S;14;64%;28%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;NNW;8;56%;31%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;73;54;S;12;57%;73%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;47;NE;16;50%;12%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;56;S;17;64%;72%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;74;54;SSW;13;61%;75%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;S;12;62%;75%;4
Uvalde;Sunny and nice;76;59;ESE;8;71%;13%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny;73;45;N;11;46%;4%;4
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;SSE;10;67%;28%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;54;SSW;17;61%;61%;4
Weslaco;Increasing clouds;83;69;SSE;11;57%;10%;5
Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;SSE;8;70%;44%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;46;NW;16;55%;9%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;78;41;NE;9;44%;3%;4
Zapata;Sunny and nice;83;65;SE;8;59%;5%;5
