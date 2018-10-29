TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;SSW;13;68%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;79;64;SSW;13;61%;0%;4
Alice;Fog in the morning;85;66;SSE;9;68%;3%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny;82;57;SW;8;36%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;50;SW;14;47%;1%;4
Angleton;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;6;71%;0%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;82;67;S;9;64%;1%;4
Austin;Partly sunny;82;66;S;5;67%;26%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Areas of morning fog;84;66;S;10;70%;26%;4
Bay;Areas of morning fog;84;69;S;6;71%;0%;5
Beaumont;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;5;70%;0%;4
Beeville;Fog in the morning;85;66;SSE;7;76%;3%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;51;SW;10;46%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;81;62;S;7;69%;3%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;83;67;SSW;9;65%;2%;4
Brenham;Areas of morning fog;84;67;S;6;68%;0%;4
Bridgeport;Warm with sunshine;82;63;S;7;67%;3%;4
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;86;71;SE;10;68%;5%;5
Brownwood;Sunshine, pleasant;81;64;S;8;73%;3%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;81;66;S;7;72%;3%;4
Canadian;Warmer with sunshine;83;52;SSW;11;59%;3%;4
Castroville;Areas of morning fog;83;66;SSE;7;74%;44%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;57;SSW;9;62%;1%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;S;9;73%;1%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;82;66;S;9;75%;0%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;81;65;SSW;9;70%;3%;4
Conroe;Areas of morning fog;83;65;S;6;67%;0%;4
Corpus Christi;Areas of morning fog;85;70;SSE;10;67%;2%;5
Corsicana;Nice with sunshine;83;66;S;9;69%;2%;4
Cotulla;Partly sunny;85;66;SSE;8;74%;26%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;46;WSW;14;43%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;S;9;67%;1%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;10;69%;1%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Nice with sunshine;83;67;S;10;66%;1%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;SSW;8;66%;3%;4
Del Rio;Nice with sunshine;82;66;SE;9;79%;2%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;SE;10;77%;2%;5
Denton;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;S;9;67%;1%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;SE;6;73%;0%;5
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;47;SW;12;50%;1%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;88;69;SE;9;66%;5%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;W;7;34%;0%;4
Ellington;Areas of morning fog;82;69;S;5;68%;0%;4
Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;87;68;SSE;8;60%;3%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;82;67;S;10;67%;3%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;83;67;S;9;60%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;S;10;65%;1%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;83;68;S;10;62%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;83;67;S;9;66%;1%;4
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;78;64;S;9;76%;27%;5
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;65;S;9;71%;3%;4
Galveston;Fog in the morning;81;72;S;5;75%;0%;5
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;S;8;70%;1%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny;82;66;S;8;70%;3%;4
Giddings;Fog in the morning;81;64;S;7;74%;26%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;S;6;74%;4%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;83;66;SSW;6;66%;3%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;84;67;S;8;64%;1%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;83;65;S;9;68%;1%;4
Greenville;Sunshine, pleasant;83;67;S;8;63%;2%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;57;WNW;18;43%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;81;66;S;9;70%;2%;4
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;12;61%;5%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;S;7;73%;2%;4
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;85;67;SSE;8;66%;28%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;S;6;71%;4%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;52;SW;14;46%;1%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;S;10;66%;1%;4
Hondo;Fog in the morning;84;66;SSE;8;72%;44%;5
Houston;Areas of morning fog;84;67;S;5;67%;0%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;84;67;S;7;69%;0%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;83;69;S;4;65%;0%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;83;65;S;4;73%;0%;4
Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;84;68;S;5;72%;0%;4
Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;84;66;S;6;73%;0%;4
Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;85;68;S;7;68%;0%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;7;75%;0%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;83;68;S;6;66%;0%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;84;72;SSE;9;67%;1%;5
Jacksonville;Nice with sunshine;80;64;S;6;72%;5%;4
Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;S;4;72%;6%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;9;72%;4%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;81;65;SSE;8;75%;27%;5
Kerrville;Partly sunny;78;64;S;9;80%;27%;5
Killeen;Mostly sunny;82;67;S;10;67%;3%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;S;10;70%;1%;4
Kingsville Nas;Fog in the morning;87;68;SSE;10;65%;4%;5
La Grange;Areas of morning fog;84;67;S;6;75%;25%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;80;67;S;7;74%;3%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;S;8;69%;1%;4
Laredo;Sunshine and humid;85;68;SSE;11;67%;0%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;83;66;S;6;73%;3%;4
Longview;Nice with sunshine;82;65;S;7;71%;4%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;SSW;9;55%;1%;4
Lufkin;Sunshine, pleasant;81;63;S;5;77%;5%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;10;66%;28%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;S;10;71%;2%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;82;65;S;9;72%;1%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;S;8;67%;1%;4
Midland;Nice with sunshine;83;62;S;8;64%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Nice with sunshine;83;62;S;8;64%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;S;9;75%;1%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;7;74%;4%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;S;9;65%;2%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;S;6;70%;5%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;80;64;S;6;73%;5%;4
New Braunfels;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;8;69%;26%;5
Odessa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;S;8;54%;0%;4
Orange;Fog in the morning;82;66;S;5;68%;0%;4
Palacios;Fog in the morning;83;72;S;9;76%;0%;5
Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;S;6;72%;5%;4
Pampa;Warmer with sunshine;84;51;SW;13;50%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;50;SSW;11;52%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;80;64;S;8;65%;7%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;SW;5;48%;0%;4
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;50;SSW;11;55%;1%;4
Plainview;Warm with sunshine;80;51;SW;10;57%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;84;66;SSE;6;68%;27%;5
Port Aransas;Nice with sunshine;80;73;SSE;9;76%;2%;5
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;84;74;SSE;11;68%;4%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;70;SSE;7;68%;0%;5
Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;81;65;S;9;75%;26%;5
Robstown;Fog in the morning;85;68;SSE;9;67%;3%;5
Rockport;Mostly sunny;82;73;SSE;9;74%;0%;5
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;S;10;83%;3%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;SSW;11;70%;1%;4
San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;83;66;SSE;8;73%;27%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;84;67;SSE;7;64%;27%;5
San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;83;66;S;9;68%;27%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny;83;54;SSW;8;52%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;S;8;73%;3%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSW;9;73%;0%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny;78;63;S;10;75%;0%;5
Stephenville;Sunshine, pleasant;81;64;SSW;3;68%;3%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;S;8;66%;6%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;SSW;12;67%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;10;72%;2%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;S;8;70%;1%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;S;8;71%;4%;4
Uvalde;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;7;79%;27%;5
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;82;65;SSW;9;60%;0%;4
Victoria;Areas of morning fog;85;67;SSE;7;74%;0%;5
Waco;Nice with sunshine;83;66;S;10;69%;2%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;87;69;SE;9;65%;5%;5
Wharton;Areas of morning fog;84;65;SSE;6;73%;0%;5
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;80;64;S;10;69%;3%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny;84;55;SSW;6;60%;0%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny;86;69;SE;8;69%;3%;5
