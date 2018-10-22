TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Periods of sun;70;49;SSE;7;65%;7%;5
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;68;50;S;7;59%;8%;5
Alice;Periods of rain;65;56;N;12;78%;89%;1
Alpine;Periods of sun;66;51;S;6;71%;26%;3
Amarillo;Partly sunny;75;49;SSW;9;53%;3%;4
Angleton;Afternoon rain;68;58;NNE;10;70%;90%;2
Arlington;Clouds and sun, cool;66;50;SE;5;58%;2%;4
Austin;A little p.m. rain;65;53;NW;1;64%;80%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A little p.m. rain;66;54;NNW;5;69%;86%;2
Bay;Afternoon rain;70;57;NNE;9;72%;90%;2
Beaumont;Mainly cloudy;68;57;NE;6;62%;75%;2
Beeville;Periods of rain;64;55;NNE;7;83%;91%;1
Borger;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;S;7;50%;1%;4
Bowie;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;5;67%;3%;4
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;70;50;SSE;5;61%;4%;4
Brenham;A little p.m. rain;66;54;NNE;5;61%;90%;2
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;68;48;SE;3;65%;3%;4
Brownsville;Showers and t-storms;72;63;NW;11;79%;83%;2
Brownwood;Clouds and sunshine;66;50;S;5;65%;24%;4
Burnet;Mainly cloudy;65;52;WSW;4;64%;44%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;8;54%;1%;4
Castroville;Cooler with rain;63;54;ENE;5;70%;91%;1
Childress;Clouds and sun;75;51;SSE;9;59%;6%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;5;67%;3%;4
College Station;Mostly cloudy;66;54;NNE;5;65%;62%;2
Comanche;Clouds and sun, cool;67;50;S;5;66%;15%;4
Conroe;Rather cloudy;66;53;NE;5;59%;74%;2
Corpus Christi;Breezy with rain;66;57;NNE;15;80%;87%;1
Corsicana;Clouds and sun, cool;66;51;E;4;59%;3%;4
Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NNE;6;75%;93%;1
Dalhart;Partly sunny, nice;76;46;ENE;10;47%;25%;4
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, cool;68;52;SE;4;62%;3%;4
Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;66;50;SE;4;64%;2%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;66;50;SE;5;63%;3%;4
Decatur;Periods of sun, cool;67;49;SE;5;56%;3%;4
Del Rio;Spotty showers;59;54;SSE;5;91%;85%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Spotty showers;60;54;SE;5;82%;85%;1
Denton;Clouds and sun, cool;66;47;ESE;5;60%;3%;4
Dryden;Partly sunny;61;54;SE;6;71%;36%;3
Dumas;Partly sunny;74;46;E;8;55%;25%;4
Edinburg;Spotty showers;66;60;NNW;10;82%;89%;1
El Paso;Partly sunny;76;59;SE;6;54%;67%;4
Ellington;A little p.m. rain;69;57;NNE;7;54%;87%;2
Falfurrias;Spotty showers;63;57;N;7;85%;92%;1
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SSW;3;65%;36%;2
Fort Worth;Periods of sun, cool;67;51;SE;5;53%;2%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cool;67;51;SSE;6;65%;2%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;68;52;SSE;5;61%;2%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun, cool;67;51;N;2;65%;2%;4
Fredericksburg;Periods of rain;62;51;SSE;4;71%;85%;2
Gainesville;Partly sunny;65;46;SE;6;64%;3%;4
Galveston;Rain and a t-storm;70;61;NE;14;72%;92%;2
Gatesville;Partly sunny;66;51;SE;4;64%;31%;4
Georgetown;A little p.m. rain;65;52;NW;4;62%;83%;2
Giddings;A little p.m. rain;63;50;NE;4;69%;92%;2
Gilmer;Clouds and sun, cool;64;46;ENE;4;64%;8%;4
Graham;Partly sunny;69;49;SSE;4;63%;3%;4
Granbury;Clouds and sun, cool;68;49;SE;5;64%;3%;4
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, cool;68;52;ESE;5;60%;2%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny;66;48;E;4;58%;2%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;67;51;ENE;16;69%;63%;5
Hamilton;Clouds and sun, cool;66;50;SSE;4;65%;28%;4
Harlingen;Spotty showers;69;61;NW;16;91%;89%;1
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;65;52;E;4;64%;55%;2
Hebbronville;Spotty showers;62;55;NNE;8;78%;89%;1
Henderson;Cool with some sun;65;48;ENE;4;60%;10%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny;74;49;S;9;53%;25%;4
Hillsboro;Periods of sun;66;52;ESE;5;59%;4%;4
Hondo;Periods of rain;64;56;ENE;6;73%;91%;1
Houston;A little p.m. rain;67;57;NE;6;59%;87%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A little p.m. rain;68;57;NE;9;54%;87%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A little p.m. rain;70;56;NE;4;53%;85%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Afternoon rain;69;55;NE;6;66%;89%;2
Houston Clover;Afternoon rain;68;58;NNE;8;66%;88%;2
Houston Hooks;A little p.m. rain;68;55;NE;5;59%;85%;2
Houston Hull;Afternoon rain;71;57;NNE;8;60%;90%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Occasional p.m. rain;68;55;NE;7;62%;85%;2
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;66;54;ENE;4;58%;54%;2
Ingleside;Heavy rain, breezy;68;59;NNE;15;79%;89%;1
Jacksonville;Periods of sun, cool;65;50;ENE;4;60%;11%;4
Jasper;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;51;NE;4;62%;31%;3
Junction;Showers around;63;52;S;2;76%;75%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Periods of rain;65;53;NE;6;75%;95%;1
Kerrville;Occasional rain;62;52;E;4;72%;85%;1
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SSW;3;65%;36%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SW;3;68%;37%;2
Kingsville Nas;A touch of rain;67;57;N;13;81%;90%;1
La Grange;Afternoon rain;65;55;NNE;4;71%;86%;2
Lago Vista;A little p.m. rain;66;53;S;2;75%;84%;2
Lancaster;Clouds and sun, cool;65;49;ESE;5;61%;3%;4
Laredo;A shower or two;64;56;NNE;8;78%;81%;1
Llano;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SSW;4;65%;44%;2
Longview;Clouds and sun, cool;66;48;ENE;4;60%;8%;4
Lubbock;Partly sunny;70;49;S;8;62%;25%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny;66;51;NE;4;61%;17%;3
Mcallen;Spotty showers;67;61;NW;14;87%;89%;1
Mcgregor;Periods of sun, cool;67;53;SSE;3;70%;28%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny, cool;66;48;SE;4;67%;3%;4
Mesquite;Partly sunny, cool;65;49;E;4;59%;3%;4
Midland;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;7;67%;25%;5
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;7;67%;25%;5
Midlothian;Periods of sun;65;50;N;1;71%;2%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny, cool;65;47;ENE;4;64%;9%;4
Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;68;49;SE;5;64%;3%;4
Mount Pleasant;Sun and clouds, cool;64;45;ENE;4;61%;9%;4
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;66;48;ENE;5;58%;12%;3
New Braunfels;Cooler with rain;65;53;N;6;76%;93%;1
Odessa;Periods of sun;70;53;SSE;9;61%;25%;5
Orange;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NE;6;60%;74%;2
Palacios;Heavy rain, breezy;69;58;NNE;14;78%;92%;1
Palestine;Periods of sun, cool;66;50;ENE;4;61%;12%;4
Pampa;Partly sunny;77;50;S;9;51%;1%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;NE;6;51%;1%;4
Paris;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;5;54%;10%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny;72;54;ESE;6;68%;25%;5
Perryton;Partly sunny;75;49;E;7;53%;1%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;47;SSW;9;58%;26%;4
Pleasanton;Periods of rain;63;54;NE;5;72%;95%;1
Port Aransas;Heavy rain, breezy;68;63;NE;17;78%;89%;1
Port Isabel;Showers and t-storms;76;66;N;13;76%;84%;2
Port Lavaca;Heavy rain;66;58;NNE;10;78%;90%;1
Randolph AFB;Occasional rain;65;54;NNE;7;77%;95%;1
Robstown;Occasional rain;65;57;N;13;78%;89%;1
Rockport;Heavy rain, breezy;66;61;NNE;14;77%;89%;1
Rocksprings;Spotty showers;59;52;SE;5;69%;84%;2
San Angelo;Partly sunny;68;53;SSW;4;69%;30%;3
San Antonio;Cooler with rain;65;54;NE;6;74%;95%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Periods of rain;66;55;NNE;6;72%;95%;1
San Marcos;Periods of rain;64;53;N;5;75%;92%;2
Seminole;Periods of sun;70;50;S;7;60%;21%;5
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun, cool;65;47;SE;5;63%;3%;4
Snyder;Partly sunny;68;52;S;7;66%;17%;5
Sonora;Partly sunny;63;53;S;6;63%;44%;2
Stephenville;Clouds and sun, cool;67;50;SSE;0;64%;5%;5
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cool;65;48;E;4;58%;10%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;69;52;S;7;63%;14%;5
Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SW;3;68%;33%;2
Terrell;Clouds and sun, cool;66;49;E;4;59%;3%;4
Tyler;Clouds and sun, cool;66;50;ENE;5;58%;10%;4
Uvalde;Periods of rain;60;54;ENE;5;78%;91%;1
Vernon;Clouds and sun;74;51;SSE;7;55%;5%;4
Victoria;Periods of rain;66;56;NNE;8;76%;93%;1
Waco;Clouds and sun;66;51;ESE;3;66%;21%;3
Weslaco;Spotty showers;66;59;NNW;11;83%;89%;1
Wharton;Heavy afternoon rain;65;55;NNE;6;74%;92%;2
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;8;65%;4%;4
Wink;Partly sunny;71;53;ESE;7;64%;23%;5
Zapata;Spotty showers;64;57;NNW;7;81%;89%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather