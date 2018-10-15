TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cold with rain;46;41;N;12;83%;92%;1
Abilene Dyess;Cold with rain;45;42;N;11;79%;89%;1
Alice;Cooler with mist;57;50;NNW;15;90%;85%;1
Alpine;A shower, very cold;38;35;NNE;8;94%;81%;1
Amarillo;Partly sunny;56;40;N;7;39%;1%;5
Angleton;Spotty showers;66;56;N;14;89%;72%;1
Arlington;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;NNW;9;84%;93%;1
Austin;Rain and drizzle;51;47;N;10;87%;80%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Rain and drizzle;53;47;N;17;90%;84%;1
Bay;Spotty showers;61;55;N;14;88%;70%;1
Beaumont;Cooler with showers;64;56;NNE;9;88%;93%;1
Beeville;Cloudy, mist, cooler;54;50;N;15;100%;85%;1
Borger;Partly sunny;59;42;NNE;6;36%;25%;5
Bowie;Cold with rain;46;43;NE;6;88%;90%;1
Breckenridge;Cold with rain;46;44;N;6;79%;93%;1
Brenham;Spotty showers;55;51;N;10;93%;71%;1
Bridgeport;Cold with heavy rain;46;43;N;7;88%;92%;1
Brownsville;Cooler with mist;60;54;NW;14;88%;74%;1
Brownwood;Cold with heavy rain;44;42;NNE;11;90%;92%;1
Burnet;Rain and drizzle;47;45;N;8;92%;82%;1
Canadian;Mostly sunny;64;40;N;6;42%;0%;4
Castroville;Cloudy, mist, breezy;53;49;N;15;83%;89%;1
Childress;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;5;52%;5%;4
Cleburne;Cold with heavy rain;46;44;N;10;92%;91%;1
College Station;Rain and drizzle;51;49;N;15;96%;80%;1
Comanche;Cold with heavy rain;43;41;N;11;93%;91%;1
Conroe;Cooler with showers;56;52;NNE;7;93%;91%;1
Corpus Christi;Cloudy, mist, cooler;58;51;NNW;18;91%;79%;1
Corsicana;Cold with rain;49;46;N;10;88%;90%;1
Cotulla;Cloudy, mist, breezy;53;49;NNW;15;95%;82%;1
Dalhart;Partly sunny;60;39;NNE;10;37%;25%;5
Dallas Love;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;N;12;90%;93%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cold with heavy rain;47;43;N;14;91%;91%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cold with heavy rain;47;43;N;14;88%;92%;1
Decatur;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;6;83%;93%;1
Del Rio;Rain and drizzle;48;46;NNW;13;92%;84%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain and drizzle;50;46;NNW;14;89%;82%;1
Denton;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;NNW;9;78%;93%;1
Dryden;Spotty showers;46;43;N;10;79%;87%;1
Dumas;Partly sunny;57;38;NNE;8;43%;1%;5
Edinburg;Cooler and misty;58;54;NNW;14;90%;84%;1
El Paso;A shower;50;43;E;9;67%;63%;1
Ellington;Spotty showers;65;55;N;12;88%;78%;1
Falfurrias;Cooler with mist;55;52;NNW;14;92%;85%;2
Fort Hood;Rain and drizzle;47;43;N;15;94%;78%;1
Fort Worth;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;8;76%;92%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;14;84%;93%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cold with heavy rain;49;45;N;14;79%;92%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cold with heavy rain;48;43;N;11;86%;92%;1
Fredericksburg;Rain and drizzle;45;43;N;9;96%;80%;1
Gainesville;Cold with rain;47;44;NNW;7;78%;91%;1
Galveston;Spotty showers;69;61;NNE;19;93%;85%;1
Gatesville;Cold with rain;47;44;N;8;92%;89%;1
Georgetown;Rain and drizzle;49;47;N;9;88%;84%;1
Giddings;Rain and drizzle;51;47;N;9;92%;82%;1
Gilmer;Periods of rain;48;46;NNE;6;93%;92%;1
Graham;Cold with rain;45;43;N;6;84%;91%;1
Granbury;Cold with heavy rain;47;46;N;8;84%;92%;1
Grand Prairie;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;N;9;83%;92%;1
Greenville;Cold with heavy rain;49;47;NNE;6;82%;92%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Windy with a shower;43;33;NE;29;74%;75%;1
Hamilton;Cold with rain;45;43;N;10;93%;85%;1
Harlingen;Cooler with mist;60;52;NNW;19;84%;84%;1
Hearne;Rain and drizzle;52;48;N;8;92%;84%;1
Hebbronville;Cooler with mist;53;49;NNW;14;93%;85%;1
Henderson;Periods of rain;51;48;NE;7;91%;85%;1
Hereford;Partly sunny;53;41;NE;7;41%;14%;3
Hillsboro;Heavy morning rain;47;45;N;9;86%;90%;1
Hondo;Cloudy, mist, breezy;54;49;N;14;82%;85%;1
Houston;Spotty showers;62;55;NNE;9;88%;73%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;64;55;N;14;87%;83%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;64;56;N;8;85%;70%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;62;53;N;10;89%;72%;1
Houston Clover;Spotty showers;66;56;N;14;90%;83%;1
Houston Hooks;Cooler with showers;60;53;N;11;89%;91%;1
Houston Hull;Spotty showers;63;54;N;14;86%;70%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;60;53;N;13;93%;83%;1
Huntsville;Rain and drizzle;55;50;NNE;5;92%;78%;1
Ingleside;Cloudy, mist, cooler;59;54;N;18;89%;81%;1
Jacksonville;Occasional rain;50;47;NE;7;95%;85%;1
Jasper;Spotty showers;58;50;NNE;6;98%;88%;1
Junction;A little rain;47;42;NNE;11;91%;83%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy, mist, breezy;53;50;N;14;85%;81%;1
Kerrville;Rain and drizzle;46;43;N;10;95%;74%;1
Killeen;Rain and drizzle;47;43;N;15;94%;78%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain and drizzle;47;42;N;14;95%;78%;1
Kingsville Nas;Cooler with mist;58;52;NNW;16;90%;84%;1
La Grange;Spotty showers;54;51;N;8;82%;83%;1
Lago Vista;Rain and drizzle;50;46;N;11;97%;87%;1
Lancaster;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;8;89%;90%;1
Laredo;A bit of rain;55;50;NNW;11;86%;81%;1
Llano;Occasional rain;47;46;N;7;88%;84%;1
Longview;Periods of rain;50;48;NNE;7;91%;91%;1
Lubbock;Mainly cloudy;49;43;NNE;8;45%;29%;2
Lufkin;Rain and drizzle;54;48;NNE;10;93%;72%;1
Mcallen;Cooler and misty;62;53;NW;18;84%;85%;1
Mcgregor;Cold with rain;49;43;N;15;95%;87%;1
Mckinney;Cold with heavy rain;48;44;NNE;11;90%;93%;1
Mesquite;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;N;8;87%;90%;1
Midland;Spotty showers;47;42;NE;9;78%;75%;1
Midland Airpark;Spotty showers;47;42;NE;9;78%;75%;1
Midlothian;Cold with heavy rain;47;42;N;10;99%;89%;1
Mineola;Cold with heavy rain;49;46;NNE;5;98%;91%;1
Mineral Wells;Cold with heavy rain;46;43;N;11;85%;94%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cold with heavy rain;48;45;NNE;8;92%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;Rain and drizzle;53;48;NNE;8;86%;76%;1
New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;52;49;N;14;84%;83%;1
Odessa;A shower;43;41;NNE;9;66%;69%;1
Orange;Cooler with showers;64;56;NNE;8;85%;95%;1
Palacios;Spotty showers;61;55;N;18;96%;70%;1
Palestine;Rain and drizzle;50;48;NNE;7;89%;87%;1
Pampa;Partly sunny;58;40;NNE;8;39%;40%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;61;40;NNE;5;39%;0%;5
Paris;Cold with heavy rain;47;44;N;8;79%;92%;1
Pecos;Spotty showers;44;40;NNE;6;66%;75%;1
Perryton;Mostly sunny;62;38;NNE;7;43%;0%;4
Plainview;Clouds and sun;50;41;NNE;7;43%;44%;3
Pleasanton;Cloudy, mist, breezy;53;50;N;15;84%;85%;1
Port Aransas;Cloudy, mist, cooler;63;58;N;19;80%;89%;1
Port Isabel;Cooler and misty;63;60;NW;18;79%;79%;1
Port Lavaca;Cloudy, mist, cooler;59;55;N;14;90%;90%;1
Randolph AFB;Cloudy, mist, breezy;53;49;N;16;88%;89%;1
Robstown;Cloudy, mist, cooler;56;51;NNW;16;91%;84%;1
Rockport;Cloudy, mist, cooler;61;56;N;15;82%;89%;1
Rocksprings;Rain and drizzle;44;41;N;11;98%;84%;1
San Angelo;Cold with rain;45;38;NNE;10;88%;90%;1
San Antonio;Cloudy with mist;53;50;N;11;82%;87%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy, mist, breezy;55;52;N;15;71%;84%;1
San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;51;48;N;14;84%;84%;1
Seminole;A shower;45;41;NE;7;57%;74%;2
Sherman-Denison;Periods of rain;49;43;NNE;9;85%;90%;1
Snyder;A shower;44;41;N;8;67%;83%;1
Sonora;Cold with rain;43;40;NNE;10;92%;85%;1
Stephenville;Cold with heavy rain;46;41;N;7;90%;92%;1
Sulphur Springs;Cold with heavy rain;48;46;NNE;8;93%;90%;1
Sweetwater;A little rain;44;42;N;8;79%;83%;1
Temple;Rain and drizzle;48;43;N;16;97%;87%;1
Terrell;Cold with heavy rain;49;46;NNE;8;89%;90%;1
Tyler;Periods of rain;50;48;NNE;8;90%;89%;1
Uvalde;Cloudy, mist, breezy;50;47;N;14;88%;85%;1
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;56;44;W;6;47%;31%;4
Victoria;Cloudy, mist, cooler;57;52;N;14;91%;81%;1
Waco;Cold with rain;51;44;N;15;86%;87%;1
Weslaco;Cooler and misty;57;53;NW;14;91%;84%;1
Wharton;Cooler with showers;60;54;N;10;92%;73%;1
Wichita Falls;A bit of rain;51;44;WNW;7;72%;68%;2
Wink;Spotty showers;47;40;NNE;9;69%;71%;1
Zapata;Cooler and misty;55;50;NNW;14;91%;86%;1
