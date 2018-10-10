TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, October 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;71;56;ESE;10;65%;43%;5
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;10;59%;43%;5
Alice;Partly sunny;86;67;E;11;64%;10%;6
Alpine;Becoming cloudy;80;59;SSE;8;51%;34%;6
Amarillo;Cloudy and cooler;57;51;SSE;13;80%;16%;1
Angleton;Sunny and nice;83;62;NE;9;61%;3%;6
Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;E;7;62%;2%;5
Austin;Mostly sunny;78;60;NE;5;57%;2%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;NE;10;60%;1%;6
Bay;Sunny and nice;83;62;NE;8;60%;3%;6
Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;NE;6;59%;2%;6
Beeville;Mostly sunny;83;63;ENE;8;71%;10%;6
Borger;Low clouds;58;52;SSE;9;74%;62%;1
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;N;6;65%;15%;5
Breckenridge;Sunny and beautiful;73;57;ESE;8;65%;44%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny;80;58;NE;6;62%;7%;6
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;E;6;63%;17%;5
Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;89;73;E;8;74%;67%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;ESE;7;64%;43%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;E;7;63%;3%;5
Canadian;Increasing clouds;59;51;SSE;9;73%;71%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;ENE;7;58%;3%;6
Childress;Clouding up, cool;65;52;ESE;9;71%;41%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;ESE;8;67%;2%;5
College Station;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;NE;9;63%;8%;5
Comanche;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;ESE;9;67%;27%;5
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;NE;5;59%;6%;5
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;85;69;E;13;67%;9%;6
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;75;55;ENE;7;61%;1%;5
Cotulla;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;E;10;67%;26%;6
Dalhart;Cooler;57;48;S;14;78%;55%;1
Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;NE;9;59%;2%;5
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;ENE;10;61%;2%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;NE;10;60%;3%;5
Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;69;54;ENE;7;64%;16%;5
Del Rio;Cloudy, not as warm;78;66;ESE;9;75%;28%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;66;ESE;10;68%;28%;3
Denton;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;ENE;9;64%;27%;5
Dryden;Low clouds;76;63;SE;10;71%;18%;2
Dumas;Cooler;55;49;SSE;10;81%;47%;1
Edinburg;A shower or t-storm;89;72;E;8;67%;60%;4
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;81;62;W;5;35%;8%;3
Ellington;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;NNE;7;54%;4%;6
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;87;70;E;7;66%;44%;6
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;74;57;ENE;8;62%;25%;5
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;E;8;57%;6%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;NE;11;59%;7%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;73;56;NE;9;55%;27%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;73;55;ENE;8;60%;26%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;74;58;SE;7;63%;5%;6
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;ENE;7;69%;11%;5
Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;82;70;NE;12;64%;2%;6
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;E;7;63%;2%;5
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;ENE;7;62%;2%;5
Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ENE;6;64%;8%;6
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;NE;5;69%;3%;5
Graham;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;E;7;66%;28%;5
Granbury;Sunny and nice;74;57;ESE;7;60%;27%;5
Grand Prairie;Sunny and beautiful;72;57;E;7;56%;2%;5
Greenville;Sunny and delightful;73;52;NE;6;56%;2%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;76;55;NE;15;46%;28%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;56;ESE;7;66%;26%;5
Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;89;71;E;12;72%;60%;6
Hearne;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;ENE;6;64%;9%;5
Hebbronville;A shower or t-storm;85;69;E;9;63%;59%;4
Henderson;Mostly sunny;75;52;ENE;5;62%;3%;5
Hereford;Cooler;61;54;SSE;10;75%;55%;1
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;73;57;ENE;7;62%;2%;5
Hondo;Not as warm;81;63;E;10;60%;3%;6
Houston;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;NE;6;55%;4%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;62;NE;9;54%;4%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;NE;4;50%;4%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;NE;6;59%;4%;6
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;NNE;8;59%;3%;6
Houston Hooks;Sunny and beautiful;83;60;NNE;7;58%;6%;6
Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;NE;9;55%;5%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and nice;83;59;NE;9;60%;5%;6
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;79;58;ENE;5;61%;7%;5
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;85;72;E;13;66%;7%;6
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;75;54;ENE;5;64%;3%;5
Jasper;Sunny and nice;78;50;NE;5;65%;4%;5
Junction;Partly sunny;77;61;ESE;7;67%;42%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;61;ENE;10;60%;3%;6
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;76;58;ESE;7;65%;7%;6
Killeen;Mostly sunny;74;57;ENE;8;62%;25%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;ENE;8;64%;25%;5
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;88;70;ENE;12;66%;11%;6
La Grange;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;NE;5;68%;7%;6
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;ENE;7;65%;26%;6
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;72;54;E;7;63%;2%;5
Laredo;Humid with some sun;85;71;ESE;9;63%;28%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;77;58;ESE;6;64%;6%;5
Longview;Mostly sunny;76;52;ENE;6;61%;3%;5
Lubbock;Overcast;66;57;SE;11;82%;44%;1
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;76;55;NNE;7;62%;2%;5
Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;91;76;E;12;70%;66%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;NE;9;65%;25%;5
Mckinney;Sunny and nice;70;52;NE;9;65%;3%;5
Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;ENE;7;62%;2%;5
Midland;Low clouds;77;62;SE;11;70%;44%;2
Midland Airpark;Low clouds;77;62;SE;11;70%;44%;2
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;ENE;7;68%;2%;5
Mineola;Mostly sunny;73;52;NE;5;66%;4%;5
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;72;54;E;8;58%;7%;5
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;NE;6;60%;4%;5
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;76;52;NE;5;61%;2%;5
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;ENE;8;61%;2%;6
Odessa;Low clouds;76;61;SSE;12;68%;44%;3
Orange;Plenty of sun;81;54;NNE;5;56%;2%;5
Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;NE;11;66%;5%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;ENE;5;64%;3%;5
Pampa;Cooler;57;50;SSE;12;72%;46%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Low clouds;59;48;SSE;9;69%;19%;1
Paris;Sunny and nice;71;51;NE;7;59%;8%;5
Pecos;Becoming cloudy;82;59;SE;7;55%;39%;5
Perryton;Partly sunny;56;49;SSE;9;70%;58%;2
Plainview;Cool with low clouds;61;52;SE;10;80%;20%;1
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;ENE;7;57%;2%;6
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;82;77;E;13;67%;8%;6
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;11;70%;44%;4
Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;ENE;8;62%;5%;6
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;ENE;10;62%;2%;6
Robstown;Partly sunny;85;68;ENE;12;65%;10%;6
Rockport;Plenty of sun;84;73;E;11;67%;7%;6
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;75;60;SE;9;63%;28%;6
San Angelo;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;ESE;8;66%;45%;5
San Antonio;Sunshine, pleasant;79;62;ENE;8;59%;3%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;82;63;ENE;10;51%;3%;6
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;79;59;ENE;8;61%;3%;6
Seminole;A t-storm in spots;71;57;SSE;9;75%;55%;2
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;NE;9;63%;8%;5
Snyder;Increasing clouds;71;58;SE;9;76%;45%;4
Sonora;Partly sunny;78;62;SE;10;61%;45%;6
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;72;55;E;4;60%;45%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and nice;72;53;NE;6;60%;5%;5
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;60;SE;10;71%;42%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;74;57;NE;10;66%;0%;5
Terrell;Mostly sunny;73;54;ENE;7;63%;2%;5
Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;ENE;6;62%;3%;5
Uvalde;Not as warm;78;64;E;7;67%;26%;6
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;ESE;9;61%;42%;5
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;NE;8;65%;4%;6
Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NE;10;60%;1%;5
Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;88;72;E;8;67%;66%;4
Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;NE;6;63%;5%;6
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;E;10;65%;22%;5
Wink;Clouds limiting sun;77;60;SE;14;68%;39%;4
Zapata;A shower or t-storm;87;72;ESE;7;68%;59%;4
_____
