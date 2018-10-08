TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;50;SW;11;86%;81%;2
Abilene Dyess;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;50;SW;11;83%;81%;2
Alice;A shower or t-storm;90;72;ESE;10;76%;68%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;72;49;W;8;44%;0%;6
Amarillo;Cooler;60;40;N;9;75%;59%;5
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;89;72;ESE;10;77%;69%;3
Arlington;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;SW;9;84%;92%;1
Austin;A shower or t-storm;84;65;W;6;80%;85%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;85;64;WNW;10;83%;85%;3
Bay;A shower or t-storm;89;72;E;9;77%;67%;2
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;8;85%;59%;3
Beeville;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SE;8;85%;68%;3
Borger;Clearing and cooler;59;41;NNW;8;78%;32%;4
Bowie;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;51;WSW;10;90%;91%;1
Breckenridge;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;54;NW;10;83%;83%;2
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;SSE;6;81%;77%;2
Bridgeport;Strong thunderstorms;75;52;SSW;9;86%;73%;1
Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;8;74%;47%;7
Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;54;NW;9;84%;82%;1
Burnet;Showers and t-storms;80;60;WSW;7;85%;82%;1
Canadian;Morning rain, cooler;62;42;NNW;8;84%;71%;3
Castroville;A shower or t-storm;84;67;NW;7;81%;80%;2
Childress;A little a.m. rain;71;45;N;10;81%;64%;5
Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;79;59;W;9;90%;91%;1
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;S;11;85%;86%;2
Comanche;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;57;NW;12;87%;83%;1
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;6;81%;75%;2
Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;13;80%;68%;3
Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;W;9;81%;85%;1
Cotulla;A shower or t-storm;87;67;ENE;8;83%;83%;3
Dalhart;Cooler, morning rain;52;35;NNE;15;76%;79%;5
Dallas Love;Strong thunderstorms;80;62;S;12;85%;93%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;60;SSW;12;83%;90%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Strong thunderstorms;78;58;SSW;13;83%;92%;1
Decatur;Strong thunderstorms;77;56;W;9;84%;85%;1
Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;86;60;ENE;8;73%;71%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;85;61;NE;9;72%;70%;4
Denton;Strong thunderstorms;78;57;WSW;11;85%;85%;1
Dryden;Partly sunny;80;56;N;7;53%;13%;6
Dumas;A little a.m. rain;55;37;N;9;84%;67%;4
Edinburg;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;7;63%;28%;7
El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;WNW;10;34%;0%;6
Ellington;A thunderstorm;87;72;SE;9;76%;67%;3
Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;92;74;SE;6;71%;63%;6
Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;82;60;SSW;11;84%;85%;3
Fort Worth;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;WSW;10;80%;85%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Strong thunderstorms;78;56;S;14;87%;85%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;SSW;13;80%;85%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Strong thunderstorms;80;59;SSW;12;84%;92%;1
Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;78;59;NW;8;84%;81%;2
Gainesville;A strong t-storm;76;56;SW;10;91%;83%;1
Galveston;Humid with a t-storm;87;78;SE;13;83%;67%;4
Gatesville;Showers and t-storms;80;59;W;8;85%;82%;2
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;83;63;SSW;7;82%;86%;2
Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;SSE;6;84%;84%;2
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SE;6;87%;79%;1
Graham;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;52;NW;8;85%;85%;1
Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;80;59;W;9;78%;74%;2
Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;79;61;SSW;9;84%;89%;1
Greenville;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SW;8;77%;87%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;68;48;W;22;50%;0%;6
Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;79;58;WNW;9;86%;79%;1
Harlingen;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;12;71%;49%;7
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;S;7;80%;84%;2
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;91;71;ESE;8;70%;55%;6
Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;SE;6;82%;85%;1
Hereford;A shower or two;61;40;NNE;8;64%;55%;5
Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;81;61;WSW;10;80%;86%;2
Hondo;Showers and t-storms;85;66;NE;8;81%;81%;2
Houston;A shower or t-storm;88;75;SE;7;81%;69%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;88;73;SE;10;79%;69%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;89;74;ESE;5;75%;69%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;88;71;ESE;8;79%;69%;3
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;10;79%;68%;3
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;88;71;ESE;9;81%;70%;2
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;10;76%;68%;3
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;10;85%;70%;2
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SE;5;82%;78%;2
Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SE;12;77%;68%;3
Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;6;84%;82%;2
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;SE;5;91%;72%;2
Junction;Showers and t-storms;82;56;WNW;9;74%;70%;4
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;84;69;ENE;8;83%;78%;2
Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NNW;9;82%;80%;2
Killeen;A shower or t-storm;82;60;SSW;11;84%;85%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;81;59;SSW;12;86%;85%;3
Kingsville Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;91;75;SE;12;76%;63%;4
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SE;6;85%;76%;2
Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;82;62;SSE;7;88%;82%;2
Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;79;61;SSE;8;86%;91%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;ENE;7;66%;56%;6
Llano;Showers and t-storms;81;59;NW;6;85%;77%;3
Longview;A t-storm in spots;85;69;SE;7;81%;81%;1
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;7;60%;11%;5
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;SE;9;85%;78%;2
Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;11;62%;24%;7
Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;82;60;SSW;13;85%;86%;2
Mckinney;Strong thunderstorms;78;60;S;13;87%;93%;1
Mesquite;A strong t-storm;80;62;SE;9;84%;92%;2
Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;9;60%;12%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;9;60%;12%;5
Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;79;59;SSW;11;89%;91%;1
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SE;6;89%;79%;2
Mineral Wells;Strong thunderstorms;77;54;S;11;85%;78%;1
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SE;7;80%;79%;1
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;SE;7;81%;76%;2
New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;85;68;ENE;8;80%;85%;2
Odessa;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;WSW;8;53%;9%;6
Orange;A t-storm in spots;85;73;E;6;83%;63%;2
Palacios;Humid with a t-storm;88;74;E;12;82%;69%;3
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;6;81%;86%;2
Pampa;Cooler with clearing;59;41;NNW;10;82%;30%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clearing and cooler;57;37;NNW;11;78%;31%;4
Paris;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;62;SSW;10;78%;88%;1
Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;WSW;7;50%;5%;6
Perryton;Cooler;57;40;NNW;9;87%;33%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;N;8;63%;27%;5
Pleasanton;Couple of t-storms;87;70;SSE;6;75%;82%;3
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;11;82%;57%;4
Port Isabel;A t-storm around;90;79;SE;10;75%;49%;6
Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;88;76;SE;10;80%;68%;3
Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;84;67;SSE;9;84%;85%;2
Robstown;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SE;12;78%;68%;3
Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;88;78;SE;10;80%;68%;4
Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;78;58;N;9;78%;83%;4
San Angelo;A little a.m. rain;80;52;SSW;8;69%;57%;6
San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;85;69;ESE;7;79%;83%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SE;8;71%;82%;2
San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;85;67;NE;8;80%;86%;2
Seminole;Sunshine, pleasant;73;48;SW;6;53%;6%;5
Sherman-Denison;Strong thunderstorms;75;55;SSW;12;87%;87%;1
Snyder;A little a.m. rain;74;50;ESE;7;73%;57%;5
Sonora;Rain in the morning;79;54;NNW;11;70%;73%;5
Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;77;56;SW;7;86%;78%;1
Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SSW;8;79%;86%;1
Sweetwater;A little a.m. rain;76;53;NNW;8;69%;57%;5
Temple;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;SW;14;85%;88%;2
Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;63;NNW;9;84%;87%;1
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;9;83%;77%;2
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;82;62;N;6;83%;71%;3
Vernon;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;51;WNW;10;80%;81%;1
Victoria;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;9;84%;69%;3
Waco;Showers and t-storms;83;59;SSW;13;82%;87%;2
Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;7;63%;26%;7
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;88;72;SE;7;83%;66%;3
Wichita Falls;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;50;NNW;12;87%;85%;1
Wink;Sunlit and nice;76;49;W;10;56%;6%;6
Zapata;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;66%;44%;6
