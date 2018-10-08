TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;50;SW;11;86%;81%;2

Abilene Dyess;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;50;SW;11;83%;81%;2

Alice;A shower or t-storm;90;72;ESE;10;76%;68%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;72;49;W;8;44%;0%;6

Amarillo;Cooler;60;40;N;9;75%;59%;5

Angleton;A shower or t-storm;89;72;ESE;10;77%;69%;3

Arlington;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;SW;9;84%;92%;1

Austin;A shower or t-storm;84;65;W;6;80%;85%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A shower or t-storm;85;64;WNW;10;83%;85%;3

Bay;A shower or t-storm;89;72;E;9;77%;67%;2

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;8;85%;59%;3

Beeville;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SE;8;85%;68%;3

Borger;Clearing and cooler;59;41;NNW;8;78%;32%;4

Bowie;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;51;WSW;10;90%;91%;1

Breckenridge;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;54;NW;10;83%;83%;2

Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;SSE;6;81%;77%;2

Bridgeport;Strong thunderstorms;75;52;SSW;9;86%;73%;1

Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;8;74%;47%;7

Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;54;NW;9;84%;82%;1

Burnet;Showers and t-storms;80;60;WSW;7;85%;82%;1

Canadian;Morning rain, cooler;62;42;NNW;8;84%;71%;3

Castroville;A shower or t-storm;84;67;NW;7;81%;80%;2

Childress;A little a.m. rain;71;45;N;10;81%;64%;5

Cleburne;Showers and t-storms;79;59;W;9;90%;91%;1

College Station;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;S;11;85%;86%;2

Comanche;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;57;NW;12;87%;83%;1

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;6;81%;75%;2

Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;13;80%;68%;3

Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;W;9;81%;85%;1

Cotulla;A shower or t-storm;87;67;ENE;8;83%;83%;3

Dalhart;Cooler, morning rain;52;35;NNE;15;76%;79%;5

Dallas Love;Strong thunderstorms;80;62;S;12;85%;93%;1

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;60;SSW;12;83%;90%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Strong thunderstorms;78;58;SSW;13;83%;92%;1

Decatur;Strong thunderstorms;77;56;W;9;84%;85%;1

Del Rio;Showers and t-storms;86;60;ENE;8;73%;71%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;85;61;NE;9;72%;70%;4

Denton;Strong thunderstorms;78;57;WSW;11;85%;85%;1

Dryden;Partly sunny;80;56;N;7;53%;13%;6

Dumas;A little a.m. rain;55;37;N;9;84%;67%;4

Edinburg;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;7;63%;28%;7

El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;WNW;10;34%;0%;6

Ellington;A thunderstorm;87;72;SE;9;76%;67%;3

Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;92;74;SE;6;71%;63%;6

Fort Hood;A shower or t-storm;82;60;SSW;11;84%;85%;3

Fort Worth;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;WSW;10;80%;85%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Strong thunderstorms;78;56;S;14;87%;85%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Strong thunderstorms;79;60;SSW;13;80%;85%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Strong thunderstorms;80;59;SSW;12;84%;92%;1

Fredericksburg;Showers and t-storms;78;59;NW;8;84%;81%;2

Gainesville;A strong t-storm;76;56;SW;10;91%;83%;1

Galveston;Humid with a t-storm;87;78;SE;13;83%;67%;4

Gatesville;Showers and t-storms;80;59;W;8;85%;82%;2

Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;83;63;SSW;7;82%;86%;2

Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;SSE;6;84%;84%;2

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SE;6;87%;79%;1

Graham;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;52;NW;8;85%;85%;1

Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;80;59;W;9;78%;74%;2

Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;79;61;SSW;9;84%;89%;1

Greenville;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SW;8;77%;87%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;68;48;W;22;50%;0%;6

Hamilton;Showers and t-storms;79;58;WNW;9;86%;79%;1

Harlingen;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;12;71%;49%;7

Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;S;7;80%;84%;2

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;91;71;ESE;8;70%;55%;6

Henderson;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;SE;6;82%;85%;1

Hereford;A shower or two;61;40;NNE;8;64%;55%;5

Hillsboro;Showers and t-storms;81;61;WSW;10;80%;86%;2

Hondo;Showers and t-storms;85;66;NE;8;81%;81%;2

Houston;A shower or t-storm;88;75;SE;7;81%;69%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;88;73;SE;10;79%;69%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;89;74;ESE;5;75%;69%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;88;71;ESE;8;79%;69%;3

Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SE;10;79%;68%;3

Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;88;71;ESE;9;81%;70%;2

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;10;76%;68%;3

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;88;72;ESE;10;85%;70%;2

Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SE;5;82%;78%;2

Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SE;12;77%;68%;3

Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;6;84%;82%;2

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;SE;5;91%;72%;2

Junction;Showers and t-storms;82;56;WNW;9;74%;70%;4

Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;84;69;ENE;8;83%;78%;2

Kerrville;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NNW;9;82%;80%;2

Killeen;A shower or t-storm;82;60;SSW;11;84%;85%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;81;59;SSW;12;86%;85%;3

Kingsville Nas;Some sun, a t-storm;91;75;SE;12;76%;63%;4

La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SE;6;85%;76%;2

Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;82;62;SSE;7;88%;82%;2

Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;79;61;SSE;8;86%;91%;1

Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;92;72;ENE;7;66%;56%;6

Llano;Showers and t-storms;81;59;NW;6;85%;77%;3

Longview;A t-storm in spots;85;69;SE;7;81%;81%;1

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;7;60%;11%;5

Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;SE;9;85%;78%;2

Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;11;62%;24%;7

Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;82;60;SSW;13;85%;86%;2

Mckinney;Strong thunderstorms;78;60;S;13;87%;93%;1

Mesquite;A strong t-storm;80;62;SE;9;84%;92%;2

Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;9;60%;12%;5

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;9;60%;12%;5

Midlothian;Showers and t-storms;79;59;SSW;11;89%;91%;1

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SE;6;89%;79%;2

Mineral Wells;Strong thunderstorms;77;54;S;11;85%;78%;1

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SE;7;80%;79%;1

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;SE;7;81%;76%;2

New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;85;68;ENE;8;80%;85%;2

Odessa;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;WSW;8;53%;9%;6

Orange;A t-storm in spots;85;73;E;6;83%;63%;2

Palacios;Humid with a t-storm;88;74;E;12;82%;69%;3

Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;6;81%;86%;2

Pampa;Cooler with clearing;59;41;NNW;10;82%;30%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clearing and cooler;57;37;NNW;11;78%;31%;4

Paris;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;62;SSW;10;78%;88%;1

Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;WSW;7;50%;5%;6

Perryton;Cooler;57;40;NNW;9;87%;33%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;N;8;63%;27%;5

Pleasanton;Couple of t-storms;87;70;SSE;6;75%;82%;3

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SE;11;82%;57%;4

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;90;79;SE;10;75%;49%;6

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;88;76;SE;10;80%;68%;3

Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;84;67;SSE;9;84%;85%;2

Robstown;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SE;12;78%;68%;3

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;88;78;SE;10;80%;68%;4

Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;78;58;N;9;78%;83%;4

San Angelo;A little a.m. rain;80;52;SSW;8;69%;57%;6

San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;85;69;ESE;7;79%;83%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SE;8;71%;82%;2

San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;85;67;NE;8;80%;86%;2

Seminole;Sunshine, pleasant;73;48;SW;6;53%;6%;5

Sherman-Denison;Strong thunderstorms;75;55;SSW;12;87%;87%;1

Snyder;A little a.m. rain;74;50;ESE;7;73%;57%;5

Sonora;Rain in the morning;79;54;NNW;11;70%;73%;5

Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;77;56;SW;7;86%;78%;1

Sulphur Springs;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SSW;8;79%;86%;1

Sweetwater;A little a.m. rain;76;53;NNW;8;69%;57%;5

Temple;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;SW;14;85%;88%;2

Terrell;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;63;NNW;9;84%;87%;1

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;9;83%;77%;2

Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;82;62;N;6;83%;71%;3

Vernon;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;51;WNW;10;80%;81%;1

Victoria;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;9;84%;69%;3

Waco;Showers and t-storms;83;59;SSW;13;82%;87%;2

Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;7;63%;26%;7

Wharton;A shower or t-storm;88;72;SE;7;83%;66%;3

Wichita Falls;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;50;NNW;12;87%;85%;1

Wink;Sunlit and nice;76;49;W;10;56%;6%;6

Zapata;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;66%;44%;6

