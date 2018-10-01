TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;85;69;S;12;73%;8%;3
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;12;67%;8%;3
Alice;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;8;78%;58%;4
Alpine;Variable cloudiness;84;65;SE;7;59%;31%;6
Amarillo;Variable cloudiness;83;65;S;16;64%;4%;5
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;ESE;7;81%;32%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;8;70%;27%;3
Austin;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;SSE;3;71%;44%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;89;74;SSE;7;74%;44%;3
Bay;Partly sunny, humid;87;75;E;6;81%;31%;3
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;6;79%;46%;6
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;8;81%;65%;6
Borger;Variable cloudiness;87;68;SSW;11;57%;4%;5
Bowie;Periods of sun;84;70;S;8;77%;28%;3
Breckenridge;Sun and clouds;88;72;SSE;8;66%;27%;3
Brenham;Clouds and sun;89;73;SSE;5;75%;31%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;84;71;S;7;77%;28%;3
Brownsville;Periods of sun;91;76;ESE;8;75%;55%;7
Brownwood;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;7;72%;30%;2
Burnet;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;SSE;6;74%;44%;3
Canadian;More clouds than sun;87;68;S;14;60%;2%;4
Castroville;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;SE;6;73%;44%;3
Childress;Variable cloudiness;86;67;S;14;71%;10%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;7;79%;28%;3
College Station;Partly sunny;87;74;SSE;7;79%;44%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny;85;70;SSE;8;76%;30%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SSE;5;77%;55%;4
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sunshine;88;74;ESE;10;80%;36%;6
Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;72;S;6;72%;27%;3
Cotulla;Humid with some sun;88;73;ESE;7;79%;29%;4
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;63;SSW;19;52%;4%;4
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;74;SSE;8;74%;27%;3
Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;86;72;SSE;8;75%;27%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;73;S;9;74%;27%;3
Decatur;Partly sunny;85;71;S;8;71%;29%;3
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;11;78%;44%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;SE;11;76%;44%;3
Denton;Clouds and sunshine;85;72;S;9;74%;28%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;85;69;SE;11;70%;27%;7
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;85;65;SSW;15;61%;4%;4
Edinburg;Clouds and sun;92;75;ESE;7;69%;55%;5
El Paso;Rather cloudy, warm;88;69;SSE;8;44%;33%;5
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SE;6;78%;55%;3
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;6;73%;64%;6
Fort Hood;Periods of sun;86;73;S;7;75%;28%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;86;72;SSE;8;68%;28%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun;86;72;S;10;75%;28%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;87;73;S;9;71%;28%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Humid with some sun;87;72;S;7;73%;27%;3
Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds;82;70;SSE;7;74%;44%;3
Gainesville;Sun and clouds;85;71;S;9;77%;28%;3
Galveston;Sun and clouds;86;77;ESE;10;83%;44%;7
Gatesville;Periods of sun;86;72;SSE;6;72%;28%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny;86;73;SSE;6;73%;57%;3
Giddings;Clouds and sun;87;71;SSE;5;79%;30%;4
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;4;79%;16%;4
Graham;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;7;68%;28%;3
Granbury;Clouds and sun;87;72;SSE;7;67%;29%;2
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;87;73;S;8;69%;27%;3
Greenville;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;6;64%;27%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Variable cloudiness;83;65;SSE;17;61%;44%;4
Hamilton;Periods of sun;85;71;SSE;7;74%;29%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;90;73;E;9;76%;36%;7
Hearne;Partly sunny, humid;87;71;SSE;5;74%;30%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;88;72;ESE;7;72%;29%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;4;76%;32%;3
Hereford;Variable cloudiness;83;65;S;13;63%;8%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;7;67%;27%;3
Hondo;Clouds and sun;87;73;SE;7;78%;44%;3
Houston;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;6;78%;64%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;8;78%;45%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;4;72%;64%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;5;83%;48%;4
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;7;82%;45%;4
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;5;79%;64%;4
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;7;78%;45%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SE;7;82%;65%;4
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSE;4;75%;31%;4
Ingleside;Humid with some sun;88;77;ESE;9;78%;57%;7
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;75%;13%;4
Jasper;Clouds and sun;87;67;SE;4;80%;14%;3
Junction;Clouds and sun;85;68;S;8;73%;30%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;86;74;SE;7;78%;44%;3
Kerrville;Clouds and sun;83;70;SSE;8;78%;60%;3
Killeen;Periods of sun;86;73;S;7;75%;28%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;86;71;S;7;77%;28%;3
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;8;75%;75%;6
La Grange;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;5;78%;44%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;85;73;SSE;5;82%;44%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;86;72;S;6;74%;27%;3
Laredo;Humid with some sun;88;74;SE;9;70%;44%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;6;70%;28%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;88;71;SSE;4;75%;16%;3
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;82;67;S;13;74%;33%;4
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;SSW;4;77%;31%;3
Mcallen;Clouds and sun;94;77;ESE;8;70%;33%;5
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;88;73;S;8;76%;28%;3
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;85;72;S;8;79%;27%;3
Mesquite;Periods of sun;87;72;S;7;71%;44%;3
Midland;Variable cloudiness;87;70;S;13;69%;30%;4
Midland Airpark;Variable cloudiness;87;70;S;13;69%;30%;4
Midlothian;Periods of sun;86;71;SSE;5;80%;27%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;5;78%;31%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;87;71;S;8;74%;29%;3
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;5;74%;32%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;5;75%;31%;3
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;88;73;SSE;7;75%;44%;3
Odessa;More clouds than sun;84;68;SSE;13;65%;29%;4
Orange;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;5;75%;55%;5
Palacios;Periods of sun;87;76;ESE;9;85%;30%;4
Palestine;Clouds and sunshine;87;71;SSE;5;76%;30%;4
Pampa;Variable cloudiness;85;66;S;15;58%;3%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;87;65;S;14;57%;3%;4
Paris;A morning shower;86;70;SSE;7;66%;48%;4
Pecos;Variable clouds;91;66;SE;7;56%;32%;5
Perryton;More clouds than sun;88;68;S;14;55%;3%;4
Plainview;More clouds than sun;79;64;S;12;71%;6%;5
Pleasanton;Periods of sun;89;73;SE;6;72%;44%;3
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;80;ESE;10;82%;57%;7
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;89;78;ESE;9;76%;66%;7
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;ESE;8;79%;66%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;SSE;7;80%;44%;3
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;9;79%;48%;6
Rockport;Clouds and sun;87;79;ESE;9;80%;60%;6
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;81;68;SSE;10;80%;44%;3
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;10;68%;10%;3
San Antonio;Partly sunny;88;74;SE;6;73%;44%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;89;76;SE;6;67%;44%;3
San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;7;73%;44%;3
Seminole;Variable cloudiness;83;65;SSE;8;66%;22%;5
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;84;69;S;9;78%;27%;2
Snyder;Humid with some sun;83;68;S;9;78%;25%;6
Sonora;Humid with some sun;84;70;SSE;11;70%;28%;3
Stephenville;Periods of sun;85;71;S;3;72%;30%;3
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;70%;31%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;S;9;71%;25%;6
Temple;Periods of sun;88;72;SSE;8;79%;44%;3
Terrell;Periods of sun;88;72;SSE;7;73%;44%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;6;76%;31%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;72;SE;7;80%;44%;4
Vernon;Warm with some sun;88;72;S;10;61%;25%;2
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;79%;44%;4
Waco;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SSE;8;71%;28%;3
Weslaco;Clouds and sun;91;75;ESE;7;69%;35%;5
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;5;83%;56%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;85;71;S;12;74%;27%;3
Wink;Variable cloudiness;88;68;SSE;14;65%;13%;4
Zapata;Periods of sun;90;74;ESE;6;71%;30%;4
