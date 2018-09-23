TX Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mist in the morning;73;60;ESE;9;81%;48%;2

Abilene Dyess;Misty in the morning;73;62;E;8;75%;47%;2

Alice;Mostly cloudy;89;70;WNW;8;62%;24%;4

Alpine;Partly sunny, warmer;80;53;SE;6;46%;0%;8

Amarillo;Sunshine and nice;83;53;SSE;7;43%;2%;6

Angleton;Couple of t-storms;86;72;SSE;4;80%;74%;3

Arlington;Morning mist;75;68;N;7;87%;81%;2

Austin;Rather cloudy, humid;81;68;NNW;4;69%;25%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;69;NW;8;71%;35%;2

Bay;Couple of t-storms;86;72;SSE;4;77%;76%;3

Beaumont;Thunderstorms;85;74;SSE;6;86%;86%;3

Beeville;Cloudy, less humid;87;69;SE;6;72%;31%;4

Borger;Mostly sunny;84;57;SSE;7;45%;2%;6

Bowie;Misty in the morning;72;62;S;7;90%;68%;2

Breckenridge;Misty in the morning;75;64;NE;5;83%;66%;2

Brenham;Couple of t-storms;85;70;SE;5;78%;66%;3

Bridgeport;Misty in the morning;72;63;N;6;89%;80%;2

Brownsville;Mainly cloudy, humid;90;76;SE;6;76%;44%;3

Brownwood;Misty in the morning;73;64;NNE;5;83%;69%;2

Burnet;Cloudy and humid;76;66;NNW;6;86%;36%;2

Canadian;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;6;59%;2%;6

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;82;68;NNE;5;73%;14%;4

Childress;Partly sunny;80;59;SE;5;67%;2%;6

Cleburne;Misty in the morning;75;68;NNW;6;93%;85%;2

College Station;Couple of t-storms;84;69;WNW;6;78%;68%;4

Comanche;Morning mist;73;65;NNE;8;88%;86%;2

Conroe;Couple of t-storms;85;70;ESE;5;82%;72%;3

Corpus Christi;Mainly cloudy;88;72;W;9;71%;33%;6

Corsicana;Couple of t-storms;80;70;NNE;6;86%;69%;2

Cotulla;Cloudy;85;68;SW;7;69%;8%;2

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;S;12;32%;3%;6

Dallas Love;Mist in the morning;76;69;NNE;8;89%;81%;2

Dallas Redbird;Misty in the morning;76;69;N;8;85%;62%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mist in the morning;75;69;NNE;10;86%;81%;2

Decatur;Misty in the morning;72;66;NE;5;94%;80%;2

Del Rio;Partly sunny;84;66;SSW;6;69%;27%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;83;66;ESE;7;68%;27%;2

Denton;Morning drizzle;73;66;NNE;7;90%;76%;2

Dryden;Warmer;83;61;ESE;5;50%;4%;6

Dumas;Mostly sunny;84;52;S;9;41%;2%;6

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SE;5;61%;42%;6

El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;ESE;5;30%;0%;7

Ellington;Couple of t-storms;85;72;SSE;2;79%;72%;2

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;89;70;ESE;5;64%;33%;6

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;66;NNW;9;77%;38%;2

Fort Worth;Misty in the morning;74;69;N;6;87%;88%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Morning mist;74;67;NE;10;89%;81%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Mist in the morning;74;70;NNE;9;82%;89%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Misty in the morning;76;66;NNE;7;83%;80%;2

Fredericksburg;Rather cloudy, humid;75;63;N;6;84%;17%;2

Gainesville;Mist in the morning;73;66;NE;6;95%;69%;2

Galveston;Thunderstorms;85;77;SSE;8;85%;85%;3

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;66;NNW;5;88%;38%;2

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;67;NNW;6;77%;49%;2

Giddings;Rather cloudy, humid;82;67;NNW;5;77%;38%;2

Gilmer;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;69;NE;4;94%;80%;2

Graham;Morning mist;73;64;NE;5;87%;64%;2

Granbury;Misty in the morning;75;67;NNW;5;87%;71%;2

Grand Prairie;Misty in the morning;76;69;N;7;89%;85%;2

Greenville;Mist in the morning;78;69;ENE;5;82%;81%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;E;10;39%;0%;7

Hamilton;Misty in the morning;74;66;N;6;89%;75%;2

Harlingen;Mainly cloudy, humid;91;74;SE;8;72%;44%;4

Hearne;Cloudy and humid;82;68;NW;5;86%;29%;2

Hebbronville;Cloudy and humid;87;68;NNE;6;65%;10%;4

Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;70;ESE;4;91%;82%;2

Hereford;Mostly sunny;84;51;SSE;6;40%;2%;6

Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;78;69;NNE;6;81%;70%;2

Hondo;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;69;NE;6;70%;13%;5

Houston;Couple of t-storms;87;73;S;5;79%;72%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Couple of t-storms;87;74;SSE;6;78%;82%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Couple of t-storms;88;73;SSE;1;74%;73%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Couple of t-storms;85;71;N;3;78%;76%;3

Houston Clover;Couple of t-storms;87;73;SSE;4;80%;72%;3

Houston Hooks;Couple of t-storms;86;71;SSE;4;76%;71%;3

Houston Hull;Couple of t-storms;88;73;SSE;5;73%;71%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Couple of t-storms;86;70;SSE;5;80%;74%;2

Huntsville;Couple of t-storms;85;71;SE;4;82%;70%;2

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;87;76;WSW;7;67%;44%;6

Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;70;ESE;4;90%;80%;2

Jasper;Thunderstorms;83;67;ESE;4;91%;86%;2

Junction;Cloudy and humid;76;61;E;7;82%;27%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy and humid;82;70;NNE;6;69%;30%;2

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;77;64;NNE;6;80%;15%;2

Killeen;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;66;NNW;9;77%;38%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;66;NNW;8;81%;37%;2

Kingsville Nas;Mainly cloudy;89;72;WNW;8;65%;33%;4

La Grange;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;70;NW;4;85%;35%;2

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;67;NNE;6;80%;48%;2

Lancaster;Mist in the morning;76;68;NNE;6;87%;81%;2

Laredo;Partly sunny;87;68;NE;8;61%;7%;8

Llano;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;66;N;6;82%;22%;2

Longview;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;70;E;5;89%;66%;2

Lubbock;Partly sunny;82;56;SE;6;47%;2%;7

Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;84;71;SSE;5;83%;86%;2

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;75;ENE;8;60%;43%;5

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;65;NNW;8;80%;39%;2

Mckinney;Morning drizzle;74;68;NE;8;93%;76%;2

Mesquite;Misty in the morning;76;68;NE;6;89%;58%;2

Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;84;58;SE;4;51%;3%;7

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;84;58;SE;4;51%;3%;7

Midlothian;Mist in the morning;77;68;N;6;90%;57%;2

Mineola;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;69;ENE;4;93%;66%;2

Mineral Wells;Misty in the morning;74;66;ESE;9;82%;80%;2

Mount Pleasant;Couple of t-storms;76;67;ENE;6;92%;71%;2

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;83;70;ESE;5;86%;89%;2

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;68;N;7;74%;33%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny;83;58;SE;6;50%;2%;7

Orange;Thunderstorms;85;73;SE;5;85%;86%;2

Palacios;Couple of t-storms;86;74;SSE;7;81%;70%;4

Palestine;Couple of t-storms;83;69;ESE;4;86%;77%;2

Pampa;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSE;7;50%;2%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;84;54;S;4;44%;2%;6

Paris;A little rain;74;67;E;7;82%;75%;1

Pecos;Partly sunny;84;51;S;4;46%;1%;7

Perryton;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;SSE;8;49%;2%;6

Plainview;Partly sunny;80;52;SE;5;52%;2%;7

Pleasanton;Cloudy;85;70;NNE;4;70%;30%;2

Port Aransas;Rather cloudy;85;77;SSE;6;74%;70%;4

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;88;77;SE;7;76%;44%;5

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;86;72;S;6;69%;34%;6

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;69;NNE;6;71%;32%;2

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;88;72;NW;7;66%;31%;6

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;86;75;SSE;5;72%;44%;6

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy, humid;75;63;NE;7;80%;27%;2

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;77;59;E;7;69%;25%;2

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;69;N;5;76%;30%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;71;NNE;5;60%;31%;3

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;68;NNW;7;80%;23%;2

Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;83;53;SE;4;43%;1%;7

Sherman-Denison;Mist in the morning;72;63;ENE;8;91%;69%;2

Snyder;Sun and some clouds;77;60;ESE;6;74%;9%;5

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;76;60;ENE;7;77%;18%;2

Stephenville;Misty in the morning;73;64;SE;5;82%;79%;2

Sulphur Springs;Occasional rain;77;68;ENE;7;89%;66%;1

Sweetwater;Misty in the morning;76;61;ESE;6;79%;60%;2

Temple;Rather cloudy, humid;77;66;NNW;9;79%;37%;2

Terrell;Morning mist;78;69;ENE;6;90%;61%;2

Tyler;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;71;ENE;5;86%;69%;2

Uvalde;A passing shower;80;66;NE;5;74%;56%;3

Vernon;Misty in the morning;80;63;ESE;7;66%;48%;2

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;88;71;SSE;6;74%;32%;6

Waco;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;67;NNW;9;74%;44%;2

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SE;5;63%;44%;5

Wharton;Couple of t-storms;86;70;SSE;4;79%;70%;4

Wichita Falls;Morning mist;75;63;SE;9;82%;69%;2

Wink;Partly sunny;83;55;SSE;4;50%;0%;7

Zapata;Cloudy and humid;89;70;NNE;5;63%;25%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather