TX Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Humid with some sun;85;68;SSE;7;75%;30%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunny intervals;86;70;SSE;6;68%;31%;4

Alice;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;9;81%;52%;5

Alpine;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;62;NE;8;93%;90%;2

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;86;63;S;10;61%;16%;6

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SW;4;76%;32%;7

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;69%;44%;4

Austin;Clouds and sun;90;73;SW;3;68%;28%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;91;72;SW;6;72%;28%;7

Bay;Partly sunny;89;72;N;4;78%;33%;8

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;93;75;WSW;5;75%;51%;8

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;6;82%;51%;6

Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;S;9;58%;15%;7

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;3;75%;45%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;SSE;5;72%;30%;4

Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;73;SSW;4;72%;33%;4

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;N;2;75%;44%;3

Brownsville;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;8;79%;61%;6

Brownwood;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;6;76%;29%;4

Burnet;Partly sunny;87;71;S;5;74%;29%;7

Canadian;Partial sunshine;87;66;S;8;69%;33%;5

Castroville;A t-storm in spots;86;72;ESE;7;83%;54%;3

Childress;Humid with some sun;87;68;SSE;6;73%;35%;5

Cleburne;Very humid;89;73;SE;6;79%;28%;4

College Station;Humid;92;74;SW;3;70%;47%;8

Comanche;Clouds and sun;87;69;S;6;78%;28%;4

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSW;4;72%;48%;6

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;10;86%;47%;7

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;5;72%;48%;4

Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;8;87%;55%;4

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;61;S;16;55%;6%;7

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;5;74%;54%;5

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;5;71%;46%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;5;72%;49%;5

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;5;75%;45%;4

Del Rio;Rain and a t-storm;81;73;ESE;10;93%;85%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain and a t-storm;81;72;ESE;11;90%;85%;2

Denton;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;5;71%;44%;4

Dryden;Rain and a t-storm;78;70;ESE;8;82%;86%;2

Dumas;Sunny and warm;86;62;S;11;64%;8%;7

Edinburg;A heavy thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;8;74%;62%;5

El Paso;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SE;6;44%;3%;8

Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;91;74;SW;3;76%;60%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;7;77%;49%;7

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;68%;28%;4

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;5;72%;47%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;5;77%;46%;4

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;4;71%;47%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;90;72;S;2;75%;50%;4

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;6;80%;48%;4

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;5;77%;45%;4

Galveston;A shower or t-storm;88;79;WSW;5;80%;59%;8

Gatesville;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSW;5;71%;28%;4

Georgetown;Sun and clouds;90;71;SSW;5;72%;27%;4

Giddings;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSW;4;74%;33%;4

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;92;71;E;4;71%;47%;7

Graham;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;SSE;4;76%;29%;4

Granbury;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;5;70%;29%;4

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;5;71%;45%;5

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;4;65%;47%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;62;E;15;69%;16%;8

Hamilton;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;S;5;75%;28%;4

Harlingen;A heavy thunderstorm;90;76;SE;10;84%;61%;5

Hearne;Humid;91;73;SE;4;73%;47%;4

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;8;78%;57%;4

Henderson;A t-storm in spots;92;71;WNW;4;73%;48%;7

Hereford;Mostly sunny;85;63;S;8;60%;12%;7

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;67%;44%;4

Hondo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;E;9;84%;57%;3

Houston;Some sun, a t-storm;93;75;SW;4;71%;60%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with a t-storm;92;73;SW;4;77%;60%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;93;75;WSW;1;68%;60%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun, a t-storm;90;72;SW;1;75%;60%;8

Houston Clover;Humid with a t-storm;91;73;SW;3;77%;59%;8

Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;92;73;WSW;2;73%;60%;8

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;93;74;SW;3;71%;60%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;92;75;WSW;4;76%;60%;8

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ENE;3;74%;50%;6

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;SE;8;80%;33%;7

Jacksonville;Humid;91;73;E;4;76%;51%;7

Jasper;Humid with some sun;93;71;NW;4;75%;42%;8

Junction;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SSE;7;86%;50%;2

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;7;82%;51%;4

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SE;7;88%;57%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;68%;28%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;90;69;SSW;5;74%;28%;4

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;9;80%;52%;5

La Grange;Partly sunny;92;72;SSW;4;77%;33%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;87;71;SSW;4;78%;29%;4

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;5;72%;49%;5

Laredo;Humid with a t-storm;89;76;SE;9;76%;80%;5

Llano;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;5;78%;30%;4

Longview;A t-storm in spots;94;72;NNE;5;69%;47%;7

Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;66;S;7;71%;34%;5

Lufkin;Humid;91;73;W;4;74%;56%;8

Mcallen;A heavy thunderstorm;92;78;SE;11;79%;61%;6

Mcgregor;Very humid;91;72;SSW;4;74%;29%;4

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SW;4;72%;45%;5

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;5;71%;51%;5

Midland;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;SSE;9;83%;67%;2

Midland Airpark;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;SSE;9;83%;67%;2

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;89;72;N;2;75%;47%;4

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;92;71;SE;4;74%;48%;7

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SE;4;72%;30%;4

Mount Pleasant;Some sunshine;92;70;E;5;64%;34%;7

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;92;71;NW;4;71%;50%;8

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;80%;47%;8

Odessa;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;ESE;8;79%;73%;2

Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;W;5;76%;55%;8

Palacios;Humid;87;75;SSE;6;86%;33%;8

Palestine;Humid;90;72;SE;4;75%;54%;8

Pampa;Warm with some sun;86;65;S;10;60%;30%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;88;63;S;8;59%;24%;6

Paris;Partly sunny;92;72;NE;5;60%;36%;7

Pecos;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;68;E;7;80%;74%;2

Perryton;Lots of sun, warm;88;66;S;10;57%;17%;7

Plainview;Partly sunny, humid;81;62;S;7;72%;33%;5

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;6;78%;49%;4

Port Aransas;Very humid;87;80;SE;8;75%;34%;8

Port Isabel;A heavy thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;9;80%;66%;7

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;88;74;S;6;78%;33%;8

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;86;73;E;6;81%;47%;4

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SE;8;82%;52%;6

Rockport;Partly sunny;87;78;SE;7;76%;33%;7

Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;77;69;SE;8;94%;65%;2

San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SSE;8;78%;55%;2

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;6;81%;51%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;73%;51%;4

San Marcos;Humid and warmer;88;72;SSE;6;78%;29%;4

Seminole;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;6;76%;50%;4

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSW;3;72%;47%;4

Snyder;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;S;7;77%;36%;4

Sonora;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;ESE;8;90%;85%;2

Stephenville;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;S;0;72%;28%;4

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;5;68%;47%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;83;69;S;6;75%;34%;4

Temple;Humid with some sun;91;71;SSW;5;74%;28%;4

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;73%;52%;5

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;71%;50%;7

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;82;71;E;8;91%;56%;4

Vernon;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSE;6;61%;34%;3

Victoria;Humid with some sun;89;73;S;6;81%;34%;5

Waco;Partly sunny;93;73;S;5;67%;27%;4

Weslaco;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;8;76%;61%;5

Wharton;Clouds and sun;90;72;SSW;4;78%;33%;8

Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;4;75%;46%;3

Wink;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SE;10;79%;67%;2

Zapata;A heavy thunderstorm;89;77;ESE;7;76%;67%;5

