TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;10;50%;29%;9
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;10;45%;10%;9
Alice;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;10;60%;35%;10
Alpine;Partly sunny;89;65;SE;7;44%;33%;10
Amarillo;Some sun, not as hot;85;67;SE;10;67%;25%;6
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;6;75%;57%;9
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;7;55%;12%;9
Austin;Partly sunny;99;77;SSE;5;50%;21%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;8;56%;19%;10
Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;73;E;6;77%;58%;9
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;6;80%;64%;10
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SE;8;63%;48%;9
Borger;Cooler with some sun;83;69;ESE;7;71%;30%;6
Bowie;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;7;55%;14%;9
Breckenridge;Sunshine and warm;99;77;SE;7;48%;10%;9
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;6;71%;55%;8
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;50%;11%;9
Brownsville;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;10;64%;36%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;6;53%;20%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;6;54%;22%;10
Canadian;Cooler;84;68;E;6;74%;37%;4
Castroville;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;6;55%;18%;10
Childress;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;7;54%;23%;9
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;61%;30%;9
College Station;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;8;65%;51%;10
Comanche;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;7;53%;17%;10
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;6;78%;66%;10
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;10;68%;35%;10
Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SSE;7;60%;47%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;76;ESE;9;58%;17%;10
Dalhart;Not as hot;83;61;SE;10;60%;25%;8
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;98;80;SE;8;56%;14%;9
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;SSE;8;54%;30%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;9;55%;12%;9
Decatur;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;53%;11%;9
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;99;77;ESE;11;58%;19%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;76;ESE;11;55%;21%;10
Denton;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;56%;13%;9
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;11;50%;12%;10
Dumas;Cooler with some sun;80;64;E;8;75%;29%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny;99;78;SE;9;53%;35%;11
El Paso;Sun and some clouds;100;74;ESE;5;22%;4%;10
Ellington;Partly sunny;88;78;SE;6;80%;55%;8
Falfurrias;Some sunshine;98;74;SE;7;54%;23%;10
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;8;53%;22%;10
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;52%;10%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;10;54%;11%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;98;79;SE;8;49%;10%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;7;52%;11%;9
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;7;52%;20%;10
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;7;61%;17%;9
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SE;9;78%;68%;6
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;54%;36%;10
Georgetown;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;57%;36%;10
Giddings;Humid with some sun;94;73;SE;6;64%;44%;10
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;5;74%;52%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;6;51%;11%;9
Granbury;Mostly sunny;98;76;SE;6;51%;11%;9
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;54%;12%;9
Greenville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;6;53%;36%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;90;67;ESE;16;37%;13%;10
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;54%;19%;10
Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;12;64%;36%;11
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SE;6;66%;51%;10
Hebbronville;Some sun;97;73;ESE;9;51%;16%;11
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;5;75%;51%;9
Hereford;Partial sunshine;88;67;SSE;8;57%;22%;9
Hillsboro;A t-storm around;97;75;SSE;8;53%;45%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;8;54%;20%;10
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SE;6;75%;56%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, humid;88;77;SE;6;81%;55%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;3;72%;57%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;2;80%;57%;10
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;5;83%;69%;9
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;5;80%;58%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SE;6;73%;59%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;7;80%;60%;10
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;74%;55%;10
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;10;67%;64%;9
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;6;73%;44%;9
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SE;4;85%;58%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;7;49%;24%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;98;77;ESE;8;54%;15%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;7;54%;21%;10
Killeen;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;8;53%;22%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;8;57%;36%;10
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SE;10;62%;44%;10
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;6;65%;55%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;7;54%;36%;10
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;56%;30%;9
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;10;45%;13%;10
Llano;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;6;51%;23%;10
Longview;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;6;69%;47%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;9;49%;13%;9
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;6;79%;50%;9
Mcallen;Hot with some sun;100;80;SE;12;56%;35%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SE;9;56%;34%;9
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSE;9;59%;17%;9
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;57%;44%;9
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;11;42%;5%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;11;42%;5%;10
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;7;60%;30%;9
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;6;70%;52%;9
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;8;51%;10%;9
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;93;72;S;5;66%;49%;9
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SSE;6;77%;50%;9
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;7;56%;15%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;11;42%;5%;10
Orange;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SE;6;84%;70%;8
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ESE;9;77%;56%;9
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;6;68%;48%;9
Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;83;67;ESE;8;68%;37%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as hot;86;65;SSE;5;58%;34%;6
Paris;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;60%;37%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;SE;9;37%;10%;10
Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;81;66;ESE;7;70%;34%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny;89;65;SSE;7;57%;15%;9
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;100;75;SE;6;54%;15%;9
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;9;72%;64%;10
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;11;68%;34%;11
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;8;69%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;Sun and some clouds;97;75;SE;7;55%;14%;10
Robstown;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;8;64%;44%;10
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SE;9;70%;64%;9
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;9;57%;21%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;9;45%;15%;10
San Antonio;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;6;55%;15%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;100;78;SE;7;48%;15%;10
San Marcos;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;7;55%;16%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;68;SE;8;42%;11%;10
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;58%;36%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;9;52%;8%;9
Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;9;52%;16%;10
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;5;48%;30%;9
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSE;7;59%;48%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;8;46%;9%;10
Temple;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;9;58%;36%;10
Terrell;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;7;59%;33%;9
Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;7;68%;77%;9
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;99;74;SE;7;56%;23%;10
Vernon;Warm with some sun;98;76;SE;6;47%;33%;9
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;76;ESE;8;70%;48%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;10;51%;33%;9
Weslaco;Partial sunshine;98;77;SE;9;52%;36%;11
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;6;79%;58%;10
Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;97;76;SE;7;49%;23%;9
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;12;38%;8%;10
Zapata;Partly sunny;101;77;ESE;8;51%;16%;11
_____
