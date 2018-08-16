TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;50%;19%;11
Abilene Dyess;Sun and some clouds;97;76;S;11;48%;18%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;99;73;SE;11;58%;8%;11
Alpine;A t-storm or two;87;65;SSW;5;53%;70%;12
Amarillo;Periods of sun;90;68;ESE;7;61%;66%;9
Angleton;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;6;68%;43%;11
Arlington;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;58%;30%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny;100;76;S;5;48%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;101;74;S;9;51%;4%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;7;68%;29%;11
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;93;76;S;5;72%;30%;10
Beeville;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;59%;8%;11
Borger;Turning cloudy;92;69;E;6;56%;69%;10
Bowie;Partial sunshine;96;74;SSE;6;60%;43%;10
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;99;75;S;7;51%;29%;10
Brenham;Partly sunny;98;76;S;6;60%;11%;11
Bridgeport;Some sun;97;74;SSE;7;53%;40%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;11;62%;8%;11
Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;7;53%;12%;11
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;98;73;S;6;51%;6%;11
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;93;69;E;6;63%;66%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;5;55%;4%;11
Childress;Partly sunny;95;74;E;6;58%;44%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;64%;23%;10
College Station;Mostly sunny, humid;99;77;S;8;56%;11%;11
Comanche;Partly sunny;97;75;S;8;53%;15%;11
Conroe;Partly sunny;96;75;S;6;63%;12%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;11;68%;8%;11
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;99;78;SSE;7;57%;16%;10
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;101;74;SE;9;55%;4%;11
Dalhart;Inc. clouds;90;64;E;10;51%;69%;8
Dallas Love;Partial sunshine;97;80;SSE;9;56%;36%;10
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;97;78;S;8;53%;32%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;78;S;10;56%;37%;10
Decatur;Partly sunny;94;75;S;7;56%;41%;10
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;77;E;11;59%;3%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;75;E;11;57%;3%;11
Denton;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;8;60%;42%;10
Dryden;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;8;51%;6%;11
Dumas;Turning cloudy;89;65;N;8;62%;69%;10
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;102;77;SE;10;51%;8%;11
El Paso;Some sun;95;74;SW;6;44%;55%;11
Ellington;A t-storm around;94;78;S;6;68%;44%;10
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;100;74;SE;8;53%;8%;11
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;99;76;SSE;8;48%;7%;11
Fort Worth;Sun and some clouds;97;77;SSE;7;55%;33%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Sun and some clouds;97;78;S;10;54%;38%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;99;79;S;9;48%;32%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;98;78;S;7;51%;28%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;96;70;S;7;53%;5%;11
Gainesville;Some sun;95;73;SSE;7;66%;44%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny;91;81;S;9;73%;44%;11
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;6;52%;8%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;7;52%;6%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny;98;74;S;6;58%;10%;11
Gilmer;Humid with some sun;95;75;SE;5;65%;36%;10
Graham;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;6;55%;36%;10
Granbury;Partial sunshine;98;77;SSE;6;52%;24%;10
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;57%;31%;10
Greenville;Partial sunshine;97;76;SSE;6;54%;44%;10
Guadalupe Pass;A shower or t-storm;86;68;WNW;12;52%;66%;11
Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;53%;11%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;99;76;SE;13;61%;27%;10
Hearne;Mostly sunny;99;75;S;6;57%;11%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;100;72;SE;8;50%;4%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;S;5;63%;23%;10
Hereford;Clouds and sunshine;91;67;SE;7;57%;69%;9
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;7;53%;19%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny;100;74;SE;8;56%;4%;11
Houston;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;S;5;62%;29%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun, a t-storm;94;77;S;7;70%;53%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;97;79;S;4;58%;29%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;93;74;SSE;4;69%;29%;11
Houston Clover;A morning t-storm;93;75;S;6;70%;54%;10
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;4;67%;12%;11
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;61%;11%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Humid with some sun;94;78;SSE;6;68%;12%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;5;61%;12%;11
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;93;79;SSE;11;66%;8%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;96;76;S;6;61%;13%;10
Jasper;Partly sunny;94;72;S;4;69%;27%;10
Junction;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;7;52%;5%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;99;75;SSE;7;55%;4%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;70;SSE;7;56%;5%;11
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;99;76;SSE;8;48%;7%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;100;76;SSE;9;51%;6%;11
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;98;75;SE;12;60%;8%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;6;59%;28%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;99;76;SSE;7;50%;6%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;58%;30%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;SE;11;43%;4%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny;100;72;S;6;50%;7%;11
Longview;Humid with some sun;96;77;SE;6;63%;33%;10
Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;7;54%;34%;9
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;74;S;6;65%;19%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;104;80;SE;13;52%;8%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;101;76;SSE;9;49%;9%;11
Mckinney;Sun and some clouds;97;76;SSE;9;58%;44%;10
Mesquite;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;58%;35%;10
Midland;Partly sunny;100;76;S;9;45%;15%;11
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;100;76;S;9;45%;15%;11
Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;S;7;58%;27%;10
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SSE;6;65%;29%;10
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;8;53%;33%;10
Mount Pleasant;Humid with some sun;93;75;SE;6;66%;43%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;96;74;S;6;63%;28%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;100;75;SSE;7;54%;4%;11
Odessa;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;9;45%;16%;11
Orange;Clouds and sun;91;76;S;5;72%;30%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;10;70%;29%;11
Palestine;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;6;59%;11%;10
Pampa;Clouds and sunshine;91;68;E;7;58%;66%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rather cloudy;93;66;ESE;4;52%;66%;8
Paris;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;SE;7;63%;67%;10
Pecos;A t-storm around;99;72;SSE;5;42%;49%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny;91;67;E;7;55%;60%;10
Plainview;Clouds and sun;89;67;ENE;6;63%;44%;10
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;101;75;SSE;5;54%;4%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;82;SSE;8;74%;8%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;79;SE;12;67%;8%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSE;8;64%;8%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;7;55%;4%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;9;63%;8%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;81;SSE;9;69%;8%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;9;60%;4%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny;99;74;S;10;45%;6%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;100;76;SSE;6;54%;4%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;77;SSE;7;49%;4%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny;100;75;SSE;7;53%;4%;11
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;69;SSE;6;47%;38%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;9;59%;44%;10
Snyder;Partly sunny;96;72;S;8;53%;23%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;9;54%;3%;11
Stephenville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;3;50%;22%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;96;77;SE;7;58%;44%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;73;S;9;49%;16%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny;100;76;SE;10;52%;7%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;61%;34%;10
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;96;78;SSE;7;62%;23%;10
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;6;59%;4%;11
Vernon;Clouds and sun;98;74;S;6;49%;44%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;8;65%;8%;11
Waco;Mostly sunny;101;78;SSE;10;47%;11%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;100;77;SE;9;50%;8%;11
Wharton;Sun and some clouds;95;75;S;6;69%;29%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;7;52%;44%;10
Wink;Partly sunny;99;75;SE;8;43%;34%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny;103;76;SE;8;50%;6%;11
_____
