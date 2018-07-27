TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;9;36%;7%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;9;31%;7%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;9;60%;15%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny;91;64;SE;5;37%;0%;12
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;96;69;SE;10;46%;18%;9
Angleton;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;5;66%;14%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;7;44%;22%;11
Austin;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;4;46%;7%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;8;52%;7%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;65%;21%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;5;62%;15%;11
Beeville;Episodes of sunshine;95;75;SE;7;65%;14%;12
Borger;Turning cloudy;96;71;ESE;8;45%;64%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;6;43%;18%;11
Breckenridge;Sunshine and warm;101;78;SSE;7;36%;9%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;5;55%;9%;12
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;6;36%;16%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;10;63%;11%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;7;38%;7%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;42%;5%;12
Canadian;Variable cloudiness;94;69;ESE;8;56%;70%;10
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;6;50%;6%;12
Childress;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;S;8;45%;15%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;7;45%;19%;11
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;7;55%;11%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;39%;9%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;56%;12%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;9;74%;14%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;50%;27%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;7;57%;6%;12
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;93;64;ESE;8;47%;32%;9
Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;101;83;SE;8;42%;24%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;SE;8;40%;23%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;SE;9;41%;22%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;7;42%;18%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;ESE;8;51%;14%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;100;77;E;8;50%;14%;12
Denton;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;8;48%;22%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;7;39%;3%;12
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;92;65;ESE;8;50%;70%;9
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;9;51%;12%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;ESE;6;24%;1%;12
Ellington;Partly sunny;95;78;S;5;62%;10%;11
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;7;57%;14%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;8;37%;8%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;8;40%;20%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;102;81;SE;9;38%;20%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;103;82;SE;8;34%;20%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;36%;20%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;7;42%;5%;12
Gainesville;Mainly cloudy, warm;97;74;ESE;7;51%;21%;9
Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;80;SSE;7;71%;8%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;7;41%;9%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;42%;5%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;6;55%;10%;12
Gilmer;A t-storm around;93;72;SE;4;69%;54%;11
Graham;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;6;39%;11%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;7;36%;16%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;SSE;7;44%;22%;11
Greenville;Clouds and sun, warm;99;77;SE;7;47%;32%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;89;70;E;13;30%;0%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;8;40%;9%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SE;12;63%;11%;12
Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;6;52%;14%;11
Hebbronville;Warm with some sun;98;74;SE;8;54%;7%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;4;60%;39%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;SSE;10;42%;15%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;7;41%;19%;11
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;7;51%;5%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;97;76;S;5;58%;10%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;95;76;SSE;6;63%;11%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;97;79;S;4;54%;12%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;94;71;N;4;65%;13%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;5;64%;11%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;61%;7%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;5;60%;14%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;6;59%;8%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;5;57%;19%;11
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;92;78;SSE;9;67%;14%;12
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSE;5;57%;32%;11
Jasper;Some sun, a t-storm;96;73;SSE;3;61%;63%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;6;39%;3%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and hot;99;74;SSE;6;53%;5%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;7;42%;4%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;8;37%;8%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;9;40%;7%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;10;60%;14%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;5;59%;16%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;6;45%;6%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;6;44%;24%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;SE;9;47%;6%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SSE;6;39%;5%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;95;75;SE;5;61%;43%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;10;36%;5%;12
Lufkin;Partial sunshine;97;73;SSE;5;53%;36%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SE;11;56%;12%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;10;39%;13%;11
Mckinney;Periods of sun, warm;99;76;SE;8;46%;27%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;6;49%;25%;11
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;7;33%;3%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;7;33%;3%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;7;42%;22%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;5;60%;35%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;8;37%;19%;11
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;93;73;SE;5;59%;44%;10
Nacogdoches;Partial sunshine;97;74;SSE;5;56%;39%;11
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;54%;7%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;8;32%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;93;75;SSW;4;63%;36%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;8;68%;39%;12
Palestine;A thunderstorm;97;74;SSE;5;54%;53%;11
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;95;68;ESE;9;44%;66%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;93;65;NE;4;50%;66%;9
Paris;A t-storm around;93;73;SE;8;61%;55%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;100;69;SE;6;30%;3%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;91;68;ESE;9;59%;67%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;67;SSE;10;43%;11%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;5;56%;6%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;82;SSE;8;73%;13%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;11;68%;11%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;77;SSE;7;69%;30%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;6;55%;6%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;8;67%;14%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny;92;81;SSE;8;68%;17%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;7;43%;6%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;102;74;SSE;7;34%;4%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;6;55%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Hot with some sun;100;76;SSE;6;54%;6%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;47%;8%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;67;SSE;8;31%;3%;12
Sherman-Denison;Variably cloudy, hot;99;75;ESE;9;45%;34%;10
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;8;35%;5%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;7;39%;3%;12
Stephenville;Warm with sunshine;101;74;SE;5;36%;13%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;96;75;SE;7;56%;38%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;9;32%;6%;12
Temple;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;10;42%;9%;12
Terrell;Mainly cloudy, warm;99;76;SE;6;53%;30%;9
Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SE;6;55%;49%;11
Uvalde;Lots of sun, warm;99;74;SE;6;53%;9%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;7;36%;14%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;7;66%;25%;12
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;10;37%;15%;11
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SE;9;52%;11%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;66%;18%;12
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;99;77;SE;8;41%;13%;11
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;29%;3%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SE;7;51%;8%;12
