TX Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;44%;14%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;98;75;E;6;31%;14%;12

Alice;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;7;59%;15%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;88;62;SSE;6;37%;0%;12

Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SSE;8;62%;79%;10

Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;62%;9%;12

Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;ESE;6;43%;33%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;101;74;S;3;36%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;102;74;S;7;35%;4%;12

Bay;Partly sunny;95;72;S;5;62%;11%;12

Beaumont;Partly sunny;96;75;SSW;4;59%;29%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;59%;15%;12

Borger;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;7;63%;77%;6

Bowie;Partly sunny;96;72;E;5;48%;35%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;6;36%;18%;11

Brenham;Mostly sunny;99;74;S;5;50%;6%;12

Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;97;74;ENE;5;41%;28%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny;97;78;SE;8;62%;48%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;SSE;6;37%;11%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;SSE;6;38%;5%;12

Canadian;T-storms possible;90;69;SE;6;69%;74%;6

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;6;43%;4%;12

Childress;Partly sunny;90;71;WNW;7;64%;44%;10

Cleburne;Warm with some sun;101;77;SE;7;43%;25%;11

College Station;Sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;46%;9%;11

Comanche;Warm with some sun;100;74;SSE;7;36%;14%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;98;72;S;5;53%;8%;12

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;8;72%;15%;12

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;48%;32%;11

Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;73;SE;8;48%;7%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm in spots;88;63;SSW;11;63%;82%;10

Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;101;82;ENE;6;39%;40%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ENE;6;37%;36%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Warm with some sun;100;80;ENE;7;39%;37%;11

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;E;6;40%;31%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SE;8;37%;8%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;8;35%;8%;12

Denton;Periods of sun;98;78;E;7;47%;38%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;8;32%;4%;12

Dumas;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSE;8;67%;79%;10

Edinburg;Partly sunny;99;78;SE;7;54%;52%;12

El Paso;Periods of sun;92;73;SE;7;38%;2%;12

Ellington;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSW;5;56%;7%;12

Falfurrias;Partial sunshine;96;74;SE;6;56%;15%;12

Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;33%;9%;12

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;E;7;39%;30%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;ENE;8;37%;32%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;NE;7;32%;30%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;NNE;5;34%;29%;11

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;SSE;6;38%;4%;12

Gainesville;Partly sunny;96;73;E;7;47%;42%;11

Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;79;S;7;68%;8%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SSE;6;38%;12%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSE;7;41%;5%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSE;5;48%;6%;12

Gilmer;Sun and some clouds;94;73;E;4;64%;44%;8

Graham;Partly sunny;100;74;SE;4;34%;22%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;ESE;6;33%;22%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;ESE;6;41%;34%;11

Greenville;Periods of sun;98;77;E;6;48%;44%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Turning cloudy;86;69;ENE;16;45%;0%;8

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;6;38%;13%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;9;65%;54%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;6;45%;12%;11

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;97;73;ESE;7;51%;28%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;E;4;53%;41%;11

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SSE;7;58%;66%;9

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;6;41%;23%;11

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;8;37%;4%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;6;53%;7%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;6;58%;7%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;3;49%;8%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;95;71;N;3;61%;9%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;95;73;SSW;5;60%;8%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;4;54%;8%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;S;5;53%;9%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;5;53%;7%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;5;52%;12%;11

Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;79;SE;8;63%;15%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;5;51%;36%;11

Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;4;56%;16%;11

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;S;6;34%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;40%;4%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;7;40%;4%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;33%;9%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;7;36%;8%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;8;59%;15%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSE;5;55%;7%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;100;75;S;5;37%;5%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;6;46%;37%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;ESE;7;39%;9%;12

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;102;71;SSE;6;38%;5%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;E;5;56%;44%;11

Lubbock;Partial sunshine;92;72;SE;6;48%;30%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;98;71;S;5;49%;24%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SE;8;57%;58%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;7;35%;14%;11

Mckinney;Clouds and sun, warm;98;78;ENE;7;45%;44%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ESE;6;48%;42%;11

Midland;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;E;6;37%;27%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;E;6;37%;27%;12

Midlothian;Hot with some sun;101;76;ENE;4;39%;33%;11

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;E;5;58%;44%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;NE;6;39%;30%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;72;E;5;52%;44%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;98;74;E;4;52%;29%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;46%;4%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;7;35%;27%;11

Orange;Partly sunny;95;74;SSW;4;57%;11%;11

Palacios;Partly sunny;94;79;SSE;8;67%;32%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;5;50%;32%;11

Pampa;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSE;8;63%;78%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;87;67;S;5;65%;76%;6

Paris;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;8;60%;55%;11

Pecos;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;8;34%;5%;12

Perryton;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSE;7;63%;77%;6

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;86;66;SE;7;65%;55%;10

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;101;74;SE;5;47%;4%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;80;SE;7;70%;16%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;80;SE;8;68%;46%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;76;SE;7;64%;13%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;7;42%;4%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;7;63%;15%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny;91;79;SE;7;66%;15%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;7;40%;4%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;6;29%;6%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;7;46%;4%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;7;42%;4%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;43%;4%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;6;42%;10%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;96;75;ENE;8;49%;44%;11

Snyder;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;5;39%;12%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;SE;7;37%;5%;12

Stephenville;Warm with some sun;99;76;NNW;3;34%;18%;11

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;E;6;52%;44%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;6;33%;12%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;S;8;38%;9%;11

Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;6;48%;42%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;6;50%;42%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;7;40%;5%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;6;49%;35%;11

Victoria;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;7;58%;13%;12

Waco;Mostly sunny;104;76;S;7;33%;17%;11

Weslaco;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;7;55%;52%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;60%;11%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;47%;29%;11

Wink;Clouds breaking;96;73;ESE;8;37%;27%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;5;47%;13%;12

