TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;38%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;10;33%;3%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;10;55%;5%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;65;SE;6;43%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;97;72;SSW;10;37%;9%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSW;8;65%;4%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;7;42%;8%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSW;5;48%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;S;10;52%;4%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;7;66%;3%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;6;65%;12%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;7;59%;6%;12
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;S;8;38%;9%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;N;5;40%;9%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;38%;4%;12
Brenham;Sunshine and warm;99;75;S;6;59%;4%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;5;35%;6%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;10;61%;6%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;S;7;38%;3%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;7;40%;4%;12
Canadian;A t-storm around;96;72;SSE;7;53%;41%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;6;53%;2%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;8;39%;6%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;7;45%;5%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;8;58%;5%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;7;37%;3%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSW;6;60%;8%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;71%;5%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;7;49%;7%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;9;51%;2%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny;96;66;E;12;42%;13%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;S;7;38%;9%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;7;37%;9%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;SSE;8;37%;9%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSW;6;38%;7%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;11;50%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;11;49%;3%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;7;44%;9%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;11;44%;5%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;95;69;SSW;9;41%;9%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SE;10;52%;6%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;7;43%;5%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;6;64%;5%;12
Falfurrias;Sunshine and hot;98;74;SE;8;55%;6%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;9;37%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;7;37%;7%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SE;9;36%;8%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SSE;8;32%;7%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSW;7;34%;6%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;8;41%;4%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;6;47%;11%;11
Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;82;SSW;11;71%;4%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;7;38%;3%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;9;47%;3%;12
Giddings;Warm with sunshine;98;72;S;6;59%;4%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;95;73;SSE;4;65%;34%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;6;39%;4%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;6;35%;5%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;6;40%;8%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;5;42%;17%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;88;68;N;12;43%;1%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;S;7;37%;3%;12
Harlingen;Breezy with sunshine;98;78;SSE;14;60%;5%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;7;55%;5%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;99;72;SE;9;51%;2%;12
Henderson;Humid with sunshine;96;75;S;5;63%;27%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;S;9;37%;6%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;8;41%;5%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;8;53%;3%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSW;6;58%;6%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;97;77;SSW;6;65%;4%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSW;3;54%;4%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSW;5;66%;4%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;6;63%;4%;12
Houston Hooks;Warm with sunshine;96;74;SSW;5;65%;6%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SSW;7;59%;4%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SSW;6;61%;6%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSW;7;59%;8%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;11;65%;4%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSW;6;60%;16%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSW;5;64%;12%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;S;8;38%;3%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;53%;3%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;S;8;44%;3%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;9;37%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;S;9;41%;3%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;12;59%;5%;12
La Grange;Sunshine and warm;99;74;S;6;62%;3%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSW;6;48%;4%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;6;44%;10%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;11;41%;2%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;S;6;38%;4%;12
Longview;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;S;5;61%;33%;12
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;10;36%;4%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSW;7;57%;11%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SE;12;56%;5%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;SSW;10;38%;3%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;E;7;42%;14%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;S;6;45%;11%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;9;34%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;9;34%;4%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;6;39%;7%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;5;58%;23%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;7;36%;7%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;4;58%;39%;11
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSW;6;61%;17%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;8;54%;2%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;36%;4%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;93;77;SW;6;64%;14%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;81;S;10;69%;4%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;6;56%;11%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;8;39%;8%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;97;71;SSE;6;43%;9%;12
Paris;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;5;56%;35%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;99;67;SE;7;40%;5%;12
Perryton;Some sun;96;72;SSE;8;48%;44%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny;95;66;S;8;41%;6%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;6;53%;2%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;8;73%;4%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;79;SSE;11;65%;5%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;77;S;7;66%;3%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;7;55%;2%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;9;63%;6%;12
Rockport;Humid with sunshine;91;80;SSE;8;68%;3%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;9;45%;3%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;104;75;SSW;8;32%;3%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;6;53%;2%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;53%;3%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;8;52%;3%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;67;S;8;35%;3%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;E;6;44%;19%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;8;40%;2%;12
Sonora;Lots of sun, warm;99;72;SSE;9;40%;3%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSW;4;35%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;7;49%;28%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;9;35%;2%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;S;11;43%;4%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;6;48%;14%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;6;57%;23%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;7;53%;2%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;7;30%;8%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;7;64%;3%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny;106;78;SSW;10;35%;4%;12
Weslaco;Sunshine and warm;99;77;SE;9;52%;6%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;74;S;6;67%;4%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;7;35%;9%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;SSE;11;37%;4%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;9;49%;3%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather