TX Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partial sunshine;89;70;SE;6;60%;42%;8
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;7;48%;42%;8
Alice;Showers and t-storms;89;74;SE;7;76%;77%;7
Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;ESE;6;66%;56%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;8;53%;10%;12
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SSE;6;80%;77%;6
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;7;58%;69%;8
Austin;Showers and t-storms;91;73;SSE;1;71%;78%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Showers and t-storms;91;73;SSE;5;74%;79%;6
Bay;Showers and t-storms;85;74;SSE;5;83%;77%;4
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SSE;6;82%;78%;6
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SSE;6;80%;78%;6
Borger;Mostly sunny;90;67;SE;7;51%;29%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;4;64%;44%;8
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;6;52%;42%;8
Brenham;Showers and t-storms;88;74;SSE;4;74%;76%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;92;69;ESE;5;58%;44%;8
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;10;71%;66%;12
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;89;70;ESE;6;61%;66%;7
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;5;64%;65%;6
Canadian;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;53%;4%;12
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;6;65%;67%;6
Childress;Mostly sunny;90;68;SE;7;59%;27%;12
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;7;67%;72%;6
College Station;Showers and t-storms;88;72;SSE;5;81%;78%;12
Comanche;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;6;61%;66%;6
Conroe;Showers and t-storms;87;73;S;5;79%;77%;6
Corpus Christi;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSE;8;83%;78%;6
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;90;73;SE;6;68%;78%;8
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;6;73%;68%;6
Dalhart;Partly sunny;88;60;S;11;52%;27%;12
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;7;60%;66%;8
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;7;60%;66%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ESE;8;61%;66%;8
Decatur;Partly sunny;91;72;E;7;53%;56%;8
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;93;72;ESE;6;67%;65%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;93;72;ESE;7;65%;66%;6
Denton;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;8;59%;69%;8
Dryden;A t-storm around;91;72;SE;7;54%;64%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny;86;62;SE;8;54%;9%;12
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;8;63%;67%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny;90;71;ESE;8;43%;44%;13
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSE;5;82%;78%;6
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;6;68%;68%;7
Fort Hood;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SSE;5;71%;76%;6
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;7;53%;69%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ESE;8;60%;72%;8
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;7;56%;69%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;94;71;SE;5;58%;66%;6
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SSE;5;68%;68%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny;90;72;ESE;7;62%;55%;8
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;85;80;S;9;79%;77%;8
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;5;67%;69%;8
Georgetown;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SE;5;70%;78%;6
Giddings;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SSE;4;76%;77%;5
Gilmer;Showers and t-storms;85;72;SE;5;82%;77%;5
Graham;Partly sunny;93;71;E;5;51%;42%;8
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;6;56%;65%;8
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;7;57%;66%;8
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;6;61%;68%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;79;63;E;17;59%;65%;10
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;6;67%;70%;7
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;11;72%;68%;9
Hearne;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SE;4;77%;77%;6
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;6;67%;68%;7
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;85;72;SE;6;79%;76%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny;87;62;SE;7;53%;22%;12
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;6;62%;68%;6
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;7;67%;67%;7
Houston;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SSE;5;78%;77%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSE;6;84%;77%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;89;75;SSE;2;74%;77%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;85;71;SSE;3;84%;78%;6
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SSE;5;83%;77%;8
Houston Hooks;Showers and t-storms;86;72;SE;3;83%;77%;5
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;88;73;SSE;6;78%;78%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SSE;5;84%;77%;5
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SSE;4;78%;76%;8
Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SSE;9;72%;75%;8
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;84;72;SSE;5;82%;77%;8
Jasper;Couple of t-storms;84;71;SSE;5;86%;78%;6
Junction;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;5;69%;65%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SE;6;67%;78%;6
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;5;65%;66%;6
Killeen;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SSE;5;71%;76%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers and t-storms;89;72;SSE;5;75%;77%;6
Kingsville Nas;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SE;9;74%;76%;6
La Grange;Showers and t-storms;88;74;SSE;4;79%;77%;6
Lago Vista;Showers and t-storms;89;71;SSE;3;73%;78%;6
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;60%;65%;6
Laredo;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;7;59%;44%;10
Llano;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;5;64%;65%;6
Longview;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SE;6;78%;77%;8
Lubbock;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;7;56%;44%;12
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;84;70;SSE;5;83%;76%;10
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SE;10;69%;66%;11
Mcgregor;Showers and t-storms;90;72;SE;5;71%;77%;7
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;66%;66%;8
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;7;62%;66%;8
Midland;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;4;56%;40%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;4;56%;40%;10
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;92;70;SE;4;66%;66%;6
Mineola;Showers and t-storms;86;72;SE;5;80%;77%;12
Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;93;71;SE;6;56%;65%;8
Mount Pleasant;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SE;6;74%;79%;7
Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;85;71;SE;6;79%;76%;10
New Braunfels;Showers and t-storms;90;74;SSE;6;73%;80%;6
Odessa;Partly sunny;89;69;ESE;7;52%;44%;11
Orange;Couple of t-storms;85;74;SSE;6;83%;80%;6
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSE;7;81%;76%;6
Palestine;Showers and t-storms;85;71;SE;5;73%;76%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;8;51%;5%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSE;4;53%;6%;12
Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;7;67%;65%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny;90;69;ESE;6;52%;44%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;91;64;SSE;9;46%;5%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;6;60%;16%;12
Pleasanton;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SE;5;72%;78%;6
Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;87;80;SSE;8;78%;77%;6
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;11;70%;64%;10
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSE;6;80%;77%;6
Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;90;72;SSE;5;74%;81%;6
Robstown;Showers and t-storms;87;73;SE;6;79%;77%;6
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SSE;7;72%;75%;11
Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SE;6;61%;66%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;5;56%;55%;12
San Antonio;Showers and t-storms;92;74;SSE;6;66%;77%;6
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SE;6;68%;74%;6
San Marcos;Showers and t-storms;89;73;SSE;6;70%;79%;6
Seminole;Sun and some clouds;86;65;ESE;6;56%;44%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;8;62%;55%;8
Snyder;Partial sunshine;90;70;ESE;6;55%;36%;8
Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;SE;6;59%;66%;9
Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;3;64%;67%;6
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;6;69%;69%;8
Sweetwater;Partial sunshine;90;69;ESE;6;53%;38%;10
Temple;Showers and t-storms;88;71;SSE;6;75%;77%;6
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;7;69%;67%;6
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SE;6;78%;77%;7
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;7;67%;72%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny;94;71;ESE;7;46%;27%;12
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SSE;6;79%;77%;6
Waco;Showers and t-storms;91;71;SE;6;71%;78%;7
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;8;63%;65%;11
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SE;5;79%;76%;6
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;94;71;ESE;6;56%;31%;10
Wink;Partial sunshine;88;69;SE;7;62%;44%;12
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;6;67%;68%;8
