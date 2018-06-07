TX Forecast
Published 5:33 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
TX Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SSE;14;53%;26%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;16;44%;26%;11
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;13;58%;29%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;94;64;SE;8;33%;25%;13
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;98;68;S;14;32%;50%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;9;59%;5%;12
Arlington;Hot with some sun;96;75;SSE;10;49%;4%;12
Austin;Turning sunny;95;76;SSE;6;58%;3%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Turning sunny;97;72;SSE;9;61%;3%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;9;62%;6%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;72;S;7;60%;4%;12
Beeville;Turning sunny;96;74;SE;10;59%;44%;12
Borger;A strong t-storm;100;72;SSW;11;34%;47%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;9;57%;6%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;45%;4%;12
Brenham;Turning sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;7;58%;4%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;10;49%;5%;12
Brownsville;Hot with some sun;97;78;ESE;12;60%;44%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;9;49%;2%;12
Burnet;Turning sunny, warm;94;71;SSE;7;53%;2%;12
Canadian;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;71;SSW;14;40%;34%;9
Castroville;Turning sunny, hot;97;74;SE;7;52%;7%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;16;55%;21%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;10;58%;3%;12
College Station;Turning sunny;94;73;SE;9;62%;4%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;10;52%;2%;12
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;94;70;SSE;6;58%;3%;9
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;12;69%;44%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;9;56%;1%;12
Cotulla;Turning sunny, warm;100;75;SE;11;52%;27%;12
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;96;64;S;12;43%;42%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;95;78;SSE;12;56%;4%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;10;57%;4%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SE;12;56%;5%;12
Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;11;47%;6%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SE;13;53%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;14;52%;3%;12
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;11;52%;6%;12
Dryden;Partly sunny, breezy;98;74;SE;13;41%;3%;12
Dumas;A strong t-storm;97;67;S;10;32%;44%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;ESE;11;52%;29%;12
El Paso;Hot with some sun;101;78;SSE;5;16%;11%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;8;60%;4%;12
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;10;55%;29%;12
Fort Hood;Turning sunny;94;73;SSE;10;59%;3%;12
Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;46%;5%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;13;53%;5%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;SSE;12;49%;5%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Sun and some clouds;95;73;SSE;10;54%;4%;12
Fredericksburg;Turning sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;8;49%;6%;12
Gainesville;Partial sunshine;93;72;SSE;11;57%;7%;11
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;81;SSE;10;66%;5%;12
Gatesville;Turning sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;8;54%;1%;12
Georgetown;Turning sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;8;56%;2%;12
Giddings;Turning sunny;94;71;SSE;6;58%;6%;11
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;93;71;SSE;6;62%;4%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;10;45%;3%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;10;49%;4%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;10;49%;5%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;93;70;ESE;14;25%;16%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;10;54%;2%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SE;13;61%;30%;12
Hearne;Turning sunny, hot;95;71;SSE;6;60%;27%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;11;55%;26%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;6;58%;2%;12
Hereford;A strong t-storm;98;66;SE;12;35%;50%;12
Hillsboro;Hot with some sun;95;73;SSE;9;53%;1%;12
Hondo;Turning sunny, hot;97;75;SE;10;60%;27%;12
Houston;Partial sunshine;94;73;SSE;6;60%;4%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;93;74;SSE;8;63%;4%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;5;54%;4%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;6;62%;5%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;8;60%;5%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;6;60%;4%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;8;54%;4%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;94;73;SE;7;60%;4%;12
Huntsville;Turning sunny;94;71;SSE;6;58%;4%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;12;62%;44%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;71;S;6;58%;1%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny;93;66;S;5;63%;7%;12
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;9;52%;4%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Turning sunny, hot;98;75;SSE;9;54%;6%;12
Kerrville;Turning sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;9;48%;6%;12
Killeen;Turning sunny;94;73;SSE;10;59%;3%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning sunny;95;73;SSE;10;64%;3%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;13;60%;27%;12
La Grange;Turning sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;6;62%;6%;11
Lago Vista;Turning sunny;94;73;SSE;8;58%;2%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;9;52%;4%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;101;78;SE;14;45%;3%;12
Llano;Turning sunny, hot;97;71;SSE;7;51%;2%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;7;57%;4%;12
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SE;16;40%;22%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;69;SSE;6;60%;7%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;101;80;SE;14;57%;44%;12
Mcgregor;Turning sunny, warm;97;71;SSE;11;58%;3%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;12;60%;6%;12
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;SSE;9;53%;4%;12
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;14;38%;4%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;14;38%;4%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;61%;3%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;7;59%;2%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;12;51%;5%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;SSE;6;56%;5%;12
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;69;SSE;6;61%;1%;12
New Braunfels;Turning sunny, hot;97;73;SSE;8;54%;28%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;14;36%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;92;72;S;6;60%;4%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;79;SE;11;67%;29%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;S;6;58%;2%;12
Pampa;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;68;SSW;17;36%;17%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;96;68;S;14;44%;47%;12
Paris;Partial sunshine;93;72;SSE;9;57%;5%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;103;71;SSE;9;30%;4%;12
Perryton;A strong t-storm;99;70;SSW;12;33%;44%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;NE;14;42%;44%;12
Pleasanton;Turning sunny, hot;100;74;SE;7;50%;7%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;81;SE;11;74%;44%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;80;ESE;13;67%;30%;11
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;9;69%;44%;12
Randolph AFB;Turning sunny, hot;96;73;SSE;9;59%;6%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;11;66%;44%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny;90;80;SE;10;68%;44%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;11;52%;3%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;10;55%;2%;12
San Antonio;Turning sunny, hot;98;76;SSE;8;52%;6%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Turning sunny;99;75;SSE;9;54%;7%;12
San Marcos;Turning sunny, hot;97;73;SSE;8;54%;27%;12
Seminole;A strong t-storm;98;68;S;12;34%;43%;12
Sherman-Denison;Warm with some sun;92;70;SSE;12;56%;7%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;S;13;50%;27%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;12;47%;2%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;10;51%;2%;12
Sulphur Springs;Hot with some sun;94;73;SSE;9;54%;5%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;13;46%;26%;12
Temple;Turning sunny, hot;94;72;SSE;12;66%;3%;12
Terrell;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;73;SSE;10;55%;4%;9
Tyler;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;8;56%;2%;12
Uvalde;Turning sunny, warm;97;72;SE;8;53%;7%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;13;39%;33%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;10;63%;29%;12
Waco;Turning sunny, hot;96;73;SSE;12;55%;3%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ESE;10;54%;44%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;7;66%;5%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;13;52%;14%;12
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;101;73;SSE;15;33%;4%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;9;53%;27%;12
