TX Forecast
Updated 1:02 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
TX Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;15;45%;4%;12
Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;101;72;S;17;38%;41%;12
Alice;Turning sunny, hot;99;72;SE;12;56%;27%;12
Alpine;Hot with some sun;95;68;SE;8;29%;35%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;100;69;SSE;12;26%;7%;12
Angleton;A shower in the a.m.;93;71;SE;8;63%;55%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;11;52%;5%;12
Austin;Turning sunny, hot;97;74;SSE;6;55%;1%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Turning sunny;98;74;SSE;10;57%;0%;12
Bay;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;8;66%;6%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;72;S;6;62%;1%;12
Beeville;Turning sunny, hot;98;74;SE;10;59%;29%;12
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;9;27%;11%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SE;11;52%;15%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;13;41%;27%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;7;61%;26%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;11;46%;11%;12
Brownsville;Partial sunshine;96;78;SE;12;62%;9%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;10;48%;4%;12
Burnet;Turning sunny, hot;95;73;SSE;7;51%;1%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;S;10;33%;39%;12
Castroville;Turning sunny, hot;98;74;SE;7;54%;1%;12
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;102;72;S;17;39%;31%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;10;59%;5%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;9;65%;1%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;11;50%;4%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SSE;6;60%;1%;12
Corpus Christi;Sun and some clouds;94;73;SE;12;67%;30%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;9;60%;2%;12
Cotulla;Turning sunny, hot;103;73;SE;10;52%;1%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;98;63;S;11;33%;6%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SE;12;57%;6%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;11;57%;5%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;13;56%;7%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;12;47%;11%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;13;51%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;ESE;13;50%;3%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;12;55%;11%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;12;39%;12%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;96;65;SSE;10;30%;6%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;10;52%;27%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;6;24%;14%;13
Ellington;Partial sunshine;93;75;SSE;8;64%;1%;11
Falfurrias;Turning sunny, hot;99;74;SE;9;53%;5%;12
Fort Hood;Turning sunny, hot;96;72;SSE;10;56%;1%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;11;48%;6%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;14;53%;9%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;12;48%;6%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Warm with sunshine;96;73;SSE;10;53%;6%;12
Fredericksburg;Turning sunny, hot;95;70;SSE;7;49%;2%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;SSE;12;62%;18%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;79;SE;10;69%;25%;12
Gatesville;Turning sunny, hot;96;73;SSE;8;54%;2%;12
Georgetown;Turning sunny, hot;96;74;SSE;8;57%;1%;12
Giddings;Turning sunny, hot;94;71;SSE;6;63%;2%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;SE;6;63%;1%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;10;41%;6%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;12;45%;5%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;11;51%;5%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;9;52%;6%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;92;70;SE;15;25%;32%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;10;52%;4%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;14;62%;29%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;6;62%;2%;12
Hebbronville;Turning sunny, hot;98;73;SE;9;52%;1%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;SE;6;61%;1%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;S;11;27%;7%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;10;54%;4%;12
Hondo;Turning sunny, hot;99;72;SE;9;59%;1%;12
Houston;Hot with some sun;94;74;SSE;6;60%;2%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sunshine;93;73;SSE;8;67%;2%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;5;57%;2%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;68;SSE;5;67%;26%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;7;65%;2%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;5;62%;2%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;8;59%;26%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;7;63%;2%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;6;61%;2%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;93;77;SE;14;63%;44%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;6;62%;1%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;S;5;63%;4%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;8;51%;3%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Turning sunny, hot;99;73;SE;9;53%;25%;12
Kerrville;Turning sunny, hot;96;71;SSE;8;49%;2%;12
Killeen;Turning sunny, hot;96;72;SSE;10;56%;1%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning sunny, hot;96;71;SSE;10;60%;1%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;14;60%;27%;12
La Grange;Turning sunny, hot;96;73;SSE;6;66%;25%;11
Lago Vista;Turning sunny, hot;96;73;SSE;9;54%;1%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;9;55%;4%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SE;12;42%;1%;12
Llano;Turning sunny, hot;99;71;SSE;7;51%;2%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SE;6;59%;1%;12
Lubbock;Partial sunshine;101;72;SSW;14;29%;32%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;95;68;SSE;5;63%;4%;12
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;101;78;SE;13;57%;27%;11
Mcgregor;Turning sunny, hot;98;71;SSE;11;56%;2%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;ESE;12;63%;10%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;SSE;10;55%;5%;12
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;11;32%;30%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;11;32%;30%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;9;61%;4%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSE;6;64%;1%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;13;48%;6%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;SE;6;57%;2%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;SSE;6;62%;1%;12
New Braunfels;Turning sunny, hot;98;74;SSE;8;55%;25%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;S;11;33%;30%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;92;72;S;6;60%;2%;12
Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SE;11;69%;9%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;S;6;62%;1%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;S;10;28%;14%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;S;11;32%;16%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;59%;27%;12
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SSE;8;29%;15%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;W;10;31%;37%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;S;13;27%;10%;12
Pleasanton;Turning sunny, hot;101;75;SE;7;52%;25%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;81;SE;11;75%;44%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;80;SE;14;66%;30%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;69%;44%;12
Randolph AFB;Turning sunny, hot;97;71;SE;9;58%;25%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;11;65%;29%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;80;SE;10;69%;47%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;10;51%;26%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;S;12;50%;5%;12
San Antonio;Turning sunny, hot;99;75;SSE;8;54%;25%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Turning sunny, hot;100;74;SE;8;53%;26%;12
San Marcos;Turning sunny, hot;97;74;SSE;8;54%;1%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;S;10;29%;15%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SE;12;58%;37%;12
Snyder;A strong t-storm;98;73;S;11;51%;58%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;12;47%;26%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;11;47%;4%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SE;8;57%;4%;12
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;100;74;S;15;46%;56%;12
Temple;Turning sunny, hot;95;71;SSE;12;63%;1%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SSE;9;59%;3%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;8;58%;1%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;8;54%;2%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;S;14;37%;31%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;10;66%;10%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;12;54%;2%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SE;9;52%;7%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;6;67%;5%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;16;45%;16%;12
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;10;29%;15%;12
Zapata;Turning sunny, hot;101;77;SE;8;52%;3%;12
_____
