TX Forecast
Updated 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 3, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;73;SSE;12;57%;58%;9
Abilene Dyess;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;74;SSE;12;53%;57%;7
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;10;54%;2%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;9;28%;3%;13
Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;89;64;SSE;16;53%;44%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;94;76;S;6;65%;47%;12
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;7;56%;79%;12
Austin;A t-storm in spots;98;76;SE;3;53%;41%;12
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SSE;6;57%;41%;8
Bay;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;S;7;71%;32%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSW;6;60%;33%;11
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;55%;3%;12
Borger;A t-storm in spots;91;64;S;14;49%;48%;12
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;85;67;S;5;58%;79%;11
Breckenridge;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;72;SE;10;59%;67%;9
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;5;67%;50%;8
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;90;69;S;6;51%;79%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;11;58%;2%;12
Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;71;SSE;7;72%;58%;9
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SSE;5;54%;41%;12
Canadian;A t-storm in spots;87;62;SSE;12;56%;56%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;5;52%;25%;11
Childress;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;66;SSW;12;69%;69%;9
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;7;59%;55%;12
College Station;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;7;67%;55%;7
Comanche;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;71;SE;7;66%;57%;8
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;73;S;6;67%;47%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;10;67%;2%;12
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;7;64%;55%;12
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;103;72;SE;8;49%;1%;12
Dalhart;Warm with sunshine;92;59;ESE;17;49%;4%;12
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;8;54%;79%;12
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;8;56%;79%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSW;8;54%;79%;12
Decatur;A t-storm in spots;87;70;ESE;7;53%;79%;11
Del Rio;Rain, a thunderstorm;103;76;SE;10;45%;55%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;103;75;SE;11;43%;55%;11
Denton;A t-storm in spots;90;71;E;8;57%;79%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;10;38%;26%;12
Dumas;A t-storm in spots;88;60;S;14;53%;42%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;51%;2%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SW;7;24%;0%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;5;73%;47%;9
Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;8;53%;3%;12
Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;93;74;S;6;59%;42%;12
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;7;56%;84%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SW;9;56%;79%;12
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSW;8;52%;81%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSW;6;60%;66%;12
Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;69;SSE;6;56%;55%;11
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;85;68;ESE;7;61%;74%;12
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;9;79%;47%;12
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;6;61%;44%;12
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSE;6;58%;41%;12
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;5;65%;44%;8
Gilmer;Partly sunny;88;66;SE;5;54%;65%;12
Graham;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;70;SE;6;64%;84%;9
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;7;52%;54%;8
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;7;47%;79%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny;92;70;ESE;7;47%;74%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;72;NNW;18;35%;0%;13
Hamilton;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;72;SSE;6;63%;58%;8
Harlingen;Partly sunny;100;76;SSE;15;57%;1%;12
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;6;67%;66%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;8;47%;0%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;SE;5;50%;47%;12
Hereford;A t-storm in spots;91;63;SSE;13;51%;42%;12
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;57%;63%;9
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;7;57%;25%;12
Houston;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;5;67%;49%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;6;72%;48%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;3;64%;47%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;72;S;3;76%;47%;11
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;5;76%;50%;12
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;4;69%;47%;12
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;94;75;S;6;66%;47%;9
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;6;68%;48%;9
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;5;64%;55%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;SSE;10;65%;4%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;6;50%;57%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;SE;6;56%;31%;11
Junction;Rain, a thunderstorm;98;73;SE;6;54%;55%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;51%;3%;12
Kerrville;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;71;SSE;7;51%;55%;11
Killeen;A t-storm in spots;93;74;S;6;59%;42%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;93;74;S;6;62%;41%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;14;58%;2%;12
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SSE;5;64%;44%;8
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;5;57%;41%;12
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;7;55%;76%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;10;38%;0%;12
Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;98;71;SSE;5;55%;56%;9
Longview;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;6;49%;65%;12
Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;93;68;SW;14;56%;42%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;70;S;7;59%;35%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny;102;77;SE;12;54%;1%;12
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;7;59%;57%;12
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;89;69;S;8;57%;79%;12
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SE;7;48%;79%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;13;41%;25%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;13;41%;25%;11
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;91;71;S;6;57%;79%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;89;67;SE;6;52%;72%;12
Mineral Wells;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;71;SSE;8;60%;85%;9
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;ESE;5;48%;65%;12
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;ESE;6;52%;37%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;6;54%;25%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny, hotter;100;74;SSE;15;41%;25%;11
Orange;A t-storm or two;90;73;SSW;6;65%;64%;11
Palacios;Some sun;91;81;S;9;73%;29%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;ESE;5;62%;40%;12
Pampa;A t-storm in spots;86;62;SSE;14;58%;61%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm in spots;88;61;S;15;55%;51%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;88;66;ESE;6;49%;66%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;SE;7;34%;2%;12
Perryton;A t-storm in spots;87;61;SSE;15;46%;52%;12
Plainview;A t-storm in spots;90;64;SSE;13;54%;43%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;5;51%;3%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;88;80;SSE;9;75%;3%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;79;SSE;14;64%;1%;12
Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;92;76;S;7;65%;19%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;6;55%;25%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;9;63%;3%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny;90;80;SSE;9;70%;4%;12
Rocksprings;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;71;SSE;9;48%;55%;11
San Angelo;Rain, a thunderstorm;98;71;SSE;10;51%;55%;11
San Antonio;Hot with some sun;99;74;SSE;6;53%;25%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;101;76;SSE;6;52%;25%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;7;56%;26%;9
Seminole;Mostly sunny;97;67;S;10;42%;25%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;88;70;SSE;7;52%;74%;12
Snyder;A t-storm in spots;94;72;SSE;12;54%;42%;11
Sonora;Rain, a thunderstorm;98;72;SSE;10;45%;55%;11
Stephenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;S;6;57%;63%;8
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;ESE;7;45%;74%;12
Sweetwater;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;73;SSE;13;56%;67%;9
Temple;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;8;64%;42%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;SE;7;51%;74%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;SE;7;48%;72%;12
Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;SE;7;51%;1%;12
Vernon;A severe t-storm;88;68;SSE;11;57%;86%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;8;63%;28%;11
Waco;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;7;59%;58%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;9;50%;2%;12
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;5;69%;45%;11
Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;87;67;SSW;8;65%;86%;9
Wink;Mostly sunny, hotter;101;71;SSE;9;39%;2%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;7;49%;1%;12
