TX Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Not as hot;90;66;E;13;42%;16%;12

Abilene Dyess;Not as hot;93;67;E;16;34%;18%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;8;51%;3%;12

Alpine;Some sun, not as hot;89;66;SSE;10;45%;44%;11

Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;60;SSE;12;31%;30%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSW;6;62%;33%;12

Arlington;Clearing, not as hot;91;67;ENE;10;38%;3%;12

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;E;2;61%;65%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;E;5;64%;66%;8

Bay;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;S;6;66%;30%;12

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;SW;5;64%;57%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;7;55%;2%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny;87;64;SE;9;33%;8%;12

Bowie;Not as hot;88;59;ENE;9;45%;2%;12

Breckenridge;Not as hot;92;65;E;10;31%;9%;12

Brenham;A t-storm around;94;73;NE;5;68%;64%;7

Bridgeport;Not as hot;91;61;ENE;10;38%;3%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;11;59%;2%;12

Brownwood;Not as hot;90;66;ENE;11;45%;24%;12

Burnet;Periods of sun, warm;93;71;ENE;6;56%;55%;8

Canadian;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;SSE;8;34%;6%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;E;4;57%;34%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;90;62;SE;10;36%;5%;12

Cleburne;Not as hot;91;68;ENE;10;46%;6%;12

College Station;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;72%;65%;6

Comanche;Partly sunny, cooler;88;65;ENE;12;47%;18%;12

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;71;ENE;5;67%;65%;8

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;10;66%;2%;12

Corsicana;Clearing, not as hot;92;68;NE;9;53%;5%;8

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;6;52%;4%;12

Dalhart;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;10;37%;14%;12

Dallas Love;Clearing, not as hot;92;70;NNE;13;46%;3%;12

Dallas Redbird;Not as hot;91;70;NNE;13;48%;3%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Not as hot;90;68;NNE;15;46%;3%;12

Decatur;Not as hot;89;63;ENE;11;33%;2%;12

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;ENE;7;49%;9%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Hot with some sun;101;77;ENE;8;47%;28%;12

Denton;Not as hot;90;62;NE;11;39%;3%;12

Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;11;44%;33%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny;84;59;SSE;9;34%;27%;12

Edinburg;Sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;50%;2%;12

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;SSE;12;30%;66%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;SSW;5;67%;36%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;7;53%;26%;12

Fort Hood;Periods of sun;92;72;NNE;10;59%;50%;8

Fort Worth;Not as hot;92;69;NE;11;34%;3%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Not as hot;91;68;NNE;15;44%;3%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Not as hot;92;71;NNE;14;42%;3%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Decreasing clouds;92;65;NE;11;46%;4%;12

Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;68;ESE;6;60%;65%;9

Gainesville;Not as hot;88;61;NE;9;41%;2%;12

Galveston;Partly sunny;91;80;SSW;11;72%;32%;12

Gatesville;Clouds and sun, warm;92;68;ENE;8;51%;22%;9

Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;ENE;6;58%;55%;6

Giddings;A t-storm around;93;70;ENE;5;68%;64%;7

Gilmer;Decreasing clouds;90;64;NNE;7;60%;5%;12

Graham;Not as hot;91;62;ENE;8;32%;3%;12

Granbury;Not as hot;93;66;NE;10;34%;6%;12

Grand Prairie;Not as hot;91;69;ENE;10;36%;3%;12

Greenville;Clearing, not as hot;93;66;NE;10;36%;2%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, cooler;82;66;ENE;28;41%;55%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;ENE;10;50%;20%;11

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;101;72;SSE;13;57%;2%;12

Hearne;Partly sunny;92;70;NE;5;65%;55%;5

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SE;8;48%;1%;12

Henderson;Clearing and warm;91;65;NE;6;62%;9%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny;87;60;SE;12;31%;18%;12

Hillsboro;Decreasing clouds;91;68;ENE;10;45%;7%;11

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;ENE;5;60%;32%;12

Houston;Some sunshine;96;76;S;4;63%;39%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Warm with some sun;95;77;SSW;6;69%;36%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SSW;3;59%;36%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSW;3;68%;36%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSW;5;66%;36%;12

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;95;76;S;4;67%;64%;12

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;98;77;SSW;6;60%;36%;12

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;96;77;S;6;66%;55%;12

Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;NE;5;71%;65%;5

Ingleside;Sunshine and warm;93;79;SSE;10;65%;2%;12

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;90;69;NE;7;64%;25%;11

Jasper;A t-storm around;92;68;NE;6;72%;45%;8

Junction;Clouds and sun, hot;95;73;NE;8;57%;44%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Hot with some sun;99;75;ENE;5;57%;38%;12

Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;70;ESE;5;61%;60%;8

Killeen;Periods of sun;92;72;NNE;10;59%;50%;8

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;93;73;NNE;10;62%;55%;8

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;10;56%;2%;12

La Grange;A t-storm around;95;73;E;4;70%;64%;8

Lago Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;SE;5;63%;68%;7

Lancaster;Not as hot;91;67;NE;9;41%;4%;12

Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;SE;9;39%;1%;12

Llano;Clouds and sun, hot;94;70;E;6;54%;55%;10

Longview;Decreasing clouds;91;66;NE;7;59%;7%;12

Lubbock;Partly sunny;89;63;ESE;11;31%;43%;12

Lufkin;Periods of sun, hot;94;70;S;5;67%;28%;5

Mcallen;Sunny and hot;103;77;SE;10;53%;2%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;NNE;10;60%;16%;7

Mckinney;Not as hot;90;64;NNE;14;47%;2%;12

Mesquite;Clearing, not as hot;91;67;NE;9;40%;3%;12

Midland;Not as hot;94;69;SE;15;32%;47%;12

Midland Airpark;Not as hot;94;69;SE;15;32%;47%;12

Midlothian;Decreasing clouds;91;69;NNE;10;55%;4%;12

Mineola;Decreasing clouds;90;64;NNE;8;55%;4%;12

Mineral Wells;Not as hot;92;66;ENE;13;42%;3%;12

Mount Pleasant;Decreasing clouds;90;62;NNE;7;48%;3%;12

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sunshine;91;66;NE;6;70%;26%;6

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;E;5;61%;55%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny, cooler;90;70;ESE;16;34%;55%;12

Orange;A t-storm around;92;71;SW;5;67%;51%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny, warm;92;80;S;10;70%;21%;12

Palestine;Clouds and sun;91;68;NE;6;63%;10%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny;85;61;SE;10;34%;7%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;86;62;SSE;7;33%;7%;12

Paris;Not as hot;89;64;NNE;10;47%;0%;12

Pecos;Cooler;93;71;ESE;11;36%;55%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;8;31%;7%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny;85;61;SE;11;33%;42%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;4;55%;36%;12

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;88;80;SSE;9;76%;2%;12

Port Isabel;Warm with sunshine;93;78;SSE;12;64%;2%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, warm;93;75;S;6;62%;14%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ENE;4;61%;54%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;8;60%;2%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny;91;78;SSE;9;70%;3%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;ESE;7;54%;36%;12

San Angelo;Not as hot;92;70;S;12;53%;25%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;E;5;56%;38%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;100;76;E;4;57%;36%;12

San Marcos;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;E;5;64%;68%;9

Seminole;Not as hot;88;64;ESE;11;30%;55%;12

Sherman-Denison;Not as hot;89;64;NNE;12;44%;1%;12

Snyder;Not as hot;89;67;ESE;12;32%;25%;12

Sonora;Not as hot;92;72;SE;11;48%;36%;12

Stephenville;Not as hot;90;66;ENE;11;46%;9%;12

Sulphur Springs;Clearing and warm;91;66;NNE;10;44%;2%;12

Sweetwater;Not as hot;90;67;ESE;12;29%;22%;12

Temple;Clouds and sun;92;72;NNE;10;65%;48%;7

Terrell;Decreasing clouds;90;66;NE;9;43%;3%;12

Tyler;Warm with clearing;92;68;NE;8;55%;4%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;E;6;56%;30%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny;91;61;E;10;27%;2%;12

Victoria;Mostly sunny;99;74;S;6;62%;15%;12

Waco;Sun and clouds;92;71;NNE;11;57%;13%;8

Weslaco;Sunlit and hot;101;75;SSE;8;50%;2%;12

Wharton;Warm with some sun;95;73;SSW;4;67%;33%;12

Wichita Falls;Not as hot;90;61;ENE;12;39%;2%;12

Wink;Cooler;93;69;SE;17;34%;55%;12

Zapata;Sunshine and hot;103;75;SE;7;48%;2%;12

