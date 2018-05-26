TX Forecast
Updated 9:04 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
TX Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;11;40%;3%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SE;12;33%;3%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SE;8;53%;5%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;S;9;18%;1%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;66;ESE;15;38%;34%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;S;4;67%;28%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;ESE;7;54%;2%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny;99;76;SE;3;49%;3%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;6;54%;3%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;S;4;70%;28%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;72;NNE;5;68%;30%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;6;57%;6%;12
Borger;Severe thunderstorms;98;70;SE;13;49%;72%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;ESE;7;57%;3%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;7;42%;3%;12
Brenham;Sunshine, very warm;95;73;NE;4;64%;16%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;ESE;7;50%;2%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;8;58%;5%;12
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;7;46%;2%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;49%;3%;12
Canadian;Severe thunderstorms;97;70;ESE;15;56%;74%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;ESE;5;51%;0%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SE;12;48%;29%;12
Cleburne;Sunshine and warm;95;71;ESE;7;63%;3%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;SSE;5;63%;15%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SE;8;50%;26%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;ESE;5;66%;19%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine, very warm;95;71;SE;9;62%;7%;12
Corsicana;Sunshine, very warm;95;71;E;4;63%;2%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;SE;7;45%;0%;12
Dalhart;Hot with some sun;96;61;SE;14;39%;30%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;E;8;52%;3%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;E;7;54%;2%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;E;9;53%;3%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;ESE;7;50%;3%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;107;76;SE;12;41%;0%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SE;12;41%;0%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;ESE;7;58%;2%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;107;73;SE;8;29%;2%;12
Dumas;Severe thunderstorms;95;65;SE;13;49%;69%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;7;50%;5%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;W;8;10%;0%;12
Ellington;Sunshine and warm;91;75;SSW;4;73%;28%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;7;51%;5%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;ESE;7;50%;2%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;ESE;8;49%;3%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;E;9;52%;2%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;E;8;48%;3%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;ESE;6;55%;3%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;97;68;SE;7;47%;2%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;ESE;8;60%;2%;11
Galveston;Mostly sunny;89;77;SSW;6;72%;29%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;ESE;6;54%;3%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;54%;2%;12
Giddings;Sunshine and warm;93;69;E;4;63%;11%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;70;E;4;66%;26%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;6;47%;3%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;8;49%;26%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;ESE;7;54%;2%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;5;51%;2%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and windy;96;69;NNW;20;12%;1%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;8;52%;3%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;99;72;ESE;10;57%;5%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;E;4;66%;11%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;7;44%;0%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;4;64%;27%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;SE;12;29%;31%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;ESE;6;56%;3%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;ESE;7;52%;0%;12
Houston;Sunshine and warm;93;74;S;5;67%;25%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;91;74;S;5;72%;28%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warm with sunshine;94;76;S;2;60%;25%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;70;S;2;72%;28%;12
Houston Clover;Sunshine and warm;91;73;S;4;69%;27%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;S;3;70%;27%;12
Houston Hull;Sunshine, very warm;94;75;S;5;63%;22%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Warm with sunshine;92;73;SSE;5;71%;23%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;5;65%;27%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;92;76;SE;8;64%;8%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;71;E;4;61%;2%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny;90;68;NE;4;68%;29%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;7;43%;1%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;6;50%;0%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;SE;7;48%;2%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;ESE;7;50%;2%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;6;51%;2%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;9;55%;5%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny;95;72;E;4;66%;11%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;5;48%;3%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;E;6;56%;3%;12
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;107;77;SE;9;37%;0%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;6;48%;2%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny;94;70;E;5;63%;27%;12
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;102;69;SE;11;25%;8%;12
Lufkin;Sunshine and warm;92;68;E;5;64%;27%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;8;51%;4%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;6;53%;3%;12
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SE;7;57%;3%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;ESE;6;57%;3%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;108;75;SE;13;20%;6%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;108;75;SE;13;20%;6%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;ESE;5;60%;2%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;ENE;5;62%;2%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;ESE;9;49%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;Lots of sun, warm;93;69;E;5;58%;2%;11
Nacogdoches;Warm with sunshine;91;68;ENE;5;70%;27%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;ESE;6;55%;2%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;SSE;14;21%;5%;12
Orange;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;NNE;4;66%;31%;12
Palacios;Warm with sunshine;91;75;SSE;7;72%;27%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;E;4;63%;26%;12
Pampa;Severe thunderstorms;96;68;SE;15;52%;73%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Severe thunderstorms;96;68;SSE;13;50%;73%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;ESE;6;58%;2%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;107;70;E;7;17%;4%;12
Perryton;Severe thunderstorms;96;69;SE;14;51%;74%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;SE;10;31%;9%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SE;5;51%;0%;12
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;86;78;S;8;79%;8%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSE;9;67%;6%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;6;65%;27%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ESE;6;54%;2%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;7;58%;26%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;88;76;S;8;74%;8%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;9;44%;1%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;SE;10;37%;1%;12
San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;ESE;6;51%;0%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;75;SE;5;51%;1%;12
San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;ESE;6;55%;2%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;SSW;11;22%;8%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;ESE;7;55%;2%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;9;29%;6%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SSE;10;37%;26%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;7;48%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;ESE;6;56%;2%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;9;30%;3%;12
Temple;Warm with sunshine;96;73;ESE;7;55%;3%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;E;6;59%;2%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;ENE;5;59%;26%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;ESE;7;48%;0%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;10;41%;5%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;S;6;66%;10%;12
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;52%;3%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;7;52%;5%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;4;72%;19%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;11;51%;2%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;SE;11;19%;6%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;ESE;6;47%;1%;12
