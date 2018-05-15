TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A severe t-storm;91;66;SSE;10;57%;80%;12

Abilene Dyess;A severe t-storm;93;66;S;11;48%;83%;12

Alice;Partly sunny;95;68;SSE;9;54%;5%;11

Alpine;Partly sunny;90;61;SSE;7;32%;16%;12

Amarillo;Not as hot;82;59;E;9;51%;63%;8

Angleton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;SSW;6;57%;6%;12

Arlington;Warm with some sun;88;69;S;7;56%;44%;10

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;S;3;57%;9%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;93;67;S;7;62%;8%;11

Bay;Mostly sunny, warm;90;66;S;7;62%;4%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;SW;5;58%;28%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;SSE;8;60%;3%;11

Borger;Not as warm;81;61;ENE;8;62%;63%;9

Bowie;Sun and clouds;83;64;SE;5;74%;66%;9

Breckenridge;A severe t-storm;91;67;S;7;57%;76%;11

Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;S;5;57%;4%;11

Bridgeport;Episodes of sunshine;84;66;ESE;5;69%;44%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;10;62%;4%;10

Brownwood;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;65;SE;8;63%;74%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;SSE;6;52%;36%;11

Canadian;A strong t-storm;81;63;ENE;8;78%;72%;7

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;93;67;SE;6;59%;4%;11

Childress;A severe t-storm;88;65;NE;8;67%;70%;11

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SSE;8;65%;44%;10

College Station;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;S;7;60%;5%;11

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;S;7;61%;44%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;92;64;SSW;5;55%;8%;11

Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;91;69;SSE;12;63%;1%;11

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, warm;91;68;SSE;8;56%;36%;10

Cotulla;Clouds and sun, hot;97;71;SE;8;56%;26%;11

Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;ENE;13;76%;71%;12

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;89;71;NE;8;57%;44%;7

Dallas Redbird;Warm with some sun;88;70;NE;7;60%;44%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;87;70;NNE;9;61%;44%;8

Decatur;Clouds and sun, warm;84;66;SSE;6;62%;44%;10

Del Rio;A t-storm around;96;73;E;11;59%;47%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;96;71;E;11;59%;45%;8

Denton;Clouds and sun, warm;87;67;SE;8;62%;44%;8

Dryden;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;70;S;9;61%;50%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;76;56;ENE;9;77%;55%;7

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;8;56%;27%;10

El Paso;Sunny and very warm;95;64;W;9;12%;0%;12

Ellington;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;SSW;5;60%;8%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;69;SE;8;56%;26%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;NE;7;60%;39%;11

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;S;8;55%;44%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;87;69;NE;9;64%;44%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;86;70;NNE;8;64%;44%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Warm with some sun;86;68;N;6;67%;44%;10

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;89;63;SSE;6;55%;32%;12

Gainesville;Sun and clouds;86;66;SE;6;67%;66%;7

Galveston;Mostly sunny;86;74;SW;7;68%;8%;12

Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SSE;7;54%;44%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;SSE;7;55%;14%;11

Giddings;Partly sunny;90;64;S;5;59%;3%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;NNE;5;59%;17%;8

Graham;A severe t-storm;89;64;SSE;5;65%;76%;8

Granbury;Periods of sun, warm;90;68;S;8;57%;44%;9

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;SSE;7;54%;44%;10

Greenville;A morning t-storm;88;67;SE;7;53%;61%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Warm with sunshine;91;65;NW;17;15%;0%;12

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;S;8;56%;44%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;12;59%;4%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;S;6;61%;6%;11

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;95;68;SE;8;55%;26%;6

Henderson;Mostly sunny, warm;90;66;ENE;5;61%;15%;11

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;84;57;E;8;43%;53%;11

Hillsboro;Some sun, a t-storm;90;67;SSE;8;57%;63%;10

Hondo;Some sun;94;69;NE;7;64%;4%;12

Houston;Some sun;94;69;SSW;5;54%;8%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;SSW;5;60%;7%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Hot with some sun;94;71;SSW;3;50%;7%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;92;64;SSW;2;61%;6%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;SSW;5;60%;7%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;67;S;3;58%;7%;12

Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;95;68;SSW;6;55%;5%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Some sun;93;68;S;5;58%;8%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;S;5;55%;8%;11

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;87;72;SSE;10;67%;1%;12

Jacksonville;Warm with some sun;90;69;SE;5;58%;9%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;SSE;3;59%;29%;11

Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;68;SSE;7;58%;72%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;94;69;SSE;6;58%;4%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;SSE;8;61%;30%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;NE;7;60%;39%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;ENE;7;60%;38%;11

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;SE;11;56%;2%;11

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;S;5;62%;3%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SW;5;58%;33%;11

Lancaster;A thunderstorm;88;68;SSE;7;57%;63%;8

Laredo;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;10;50%;3%;8

Llano;Partly sunny;94;65;SSE;5;54%;39%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;NE;6;58%;16%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;SE;9;41%;55%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;66;SSW;4;56%;12%;11

Mcallen;Some sun;97;74;SE;10;60%;27%;10

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;N;7;60%;40%;11

Mckinney;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;7;62%;44%;7

Mesquite;A thunderstorm;87;68;SE;7;58%;63%;7

Midland;A t-storm around;99;68;SE;9;37%;55%;12

Midland Airpark;A t-storm around;99;68;SE;9;37%;55%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;N;6;70%;44%;10

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;89;66;SE;6;58%;34%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;87;66;E;8;67%;44%;9

Mount Pleasant;Warm with some sun;88;65;SSE;5;58%;35%;11

Nacogdoches;Partial sunshine;92;64;SE;5;60%;9%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;SSE;6;58%;5%;11

Odessa;A t-storm around;96;68;SE;9;41%;53%;12

Orange;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;WSW;5;59%;29%;11

Palacios;Mostly sunny;87;72;S;9;70%;2%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;SSE;5;59%;8%;11

Pampa;Not as warm;81;61;ENE;9;67%;63%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;79;59;ENE;10;68%;63%;7

Paris;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;7;61%;33%;11

Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;SSE;5;35%;9%;12

Perryton;Cooler with some sun;77;61;ENE;8;71%;63%;7

Plainview;A p.m. t-storm;85;59;SE;6;49%;64%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;95;67;SSE;5;56%;4%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;83;75;SSE;10;76%;1%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;75;SE;12;66%;4%;10

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;8;66%;1%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;S;6;63%;4%;11

Robstown;Warm with some sun;92;68;SSE;10;59%;3%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny;85;73;SSE;9;70%;1%;12

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;90;66;SSE;10;62%;73%;12

San Angelo;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;66;S;10;50%;69%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;94;69;SSE;6;56%;4%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;96;69;SSE;6;57%;4%;11

San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;SSE;7;57%;6%;11

Seminole;A stray t-shower;94;61;ESE;7;41%;48%;12

Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun;85;65;E;6;69%;44%;7

Snyder;A severe t-storm;91;65;ESE;9;61%;76%;12

Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;67;S;11;58%;65%;12

Stephenville;Partial sunshine;90;66;N;5;60%;44%;11

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SSE;6;58%;28%;11

Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;91;65;SSE;10;56%;76%;12

Temple;Partly sunny;92;68;E;9;64%;19%;11

Terrell;A thunderstorm;88;67;SE;7;58%;61%;7

Tyler;Warm with some sun;91;68;SE;7;56%;14%;10

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;93;68;SE;7;64%;27%;11

Vernon;A severe t-storm;91;68;SSE;7;54%;70%;10

Victoria;Partly sunny;93;67;SSE;9;60%;2%;12

Waco;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;NNE;8;58%;24%;11

Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;8;56%;27%;10

Wharton;Hot with some sun;92;66;S;6;62%;3%;12

Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;86;67;SSE;8;70%;70%;9

Wink;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;ESE;6;32%;11%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sun;95;72;SE;6;58%;4%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather