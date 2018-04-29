TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Not as warm;76;65;S;20;72%;34%;5

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;78;66;S;20;53%;35%;5

Alice;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;16;66%;38%;5

Alpine;Partly sunny;85;52;S;8;34%;4%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;83;59;S;23;47%;66%;10

Angleton;Clouds and sun;80;68;SE;14;64%;19%;5

Arlington;Clouds and sun;80;66;S;11;57%;29%;5

Austin;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;68;SSE;8;71%;44%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;80;66;SSE;13;73%;36%;5

Bay;Partly sunny;79;66;SE;12;68%;20%;5

Beaumont;Sun and clouds;82;66;SE;10;67%;14%;7

Beeville;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;12;77%;44%;5

Borger;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;62;S;24;47%;77%;9

Bowie;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;16;59%;27%;5

Breckenridge;Not as warm;80;67;S;15;58%;44%;5

Brenham;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;9;68%;31%;5

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;79;66;SSE;14;59%;24%;5

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;SE;14;68%;36%;5

Brownwood;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;14;68%;28%;5

Burnet;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;9;70%;39%;5

Canadian;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;64;SSE;23;58%;77%;5

Castroville;Cloudy and humid;78;68;SE;10;72%;42%;3

Childress;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSE;22;60%;79%;5

Cleburne;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;13;70%;31%;5

College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;SSE;14;64%;35%;7

Comanche;Not as warm;76;65;SSE;11;69%;44%;5

Conroe;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;9;63%;22%;6

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;82;70;SE;19;72%;36%;5

Corsicana;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;11;61%;20%;6

Cotulla;Partly sunny;82;70;SE;14;72%;44%;5

Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;83;50;S;22;41%;29%;10

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;83;68;SSE;15;51%;27%;5

Dallas Redbird;Breezy with some sun;82;65;SSE;14;54%;28%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;17;53%;28%;5

Decatur;Partly sunny;79;65;S;10;58%;27%;5

Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;82;69;SE;15;74%;44%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;81;68;SE;17;73%;44%;7

Denton;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;12;55%;39%;5

Dryden;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;66;SE;14;57%;77%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;SSW;23;45%;66%;10

Edinburg;Breezy with some sun;86;74;SE;13;66%;38%;5

El Paso;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;62;WSW;14;15%;0%;11

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;11;63%;33%;6

Falfurrias;Humid with some sun;83;73;SE;11;70%;29%;5

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;15;73%;30%;5

Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;81;67;S;11;55%;29%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;S;15;59%;39%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;81;68;SSE;16;56%;30%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;14;61%;30%;5

Fredericksburg;Cooler but humid;72;64;SSE;9;77%;44%;5

Gainesville;Partly sunny;80;64;S;13;56%;25%;7

Galveston;Clouds and sun;78;70;SE;14;72%;33%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;10;68%;31%;5

Georgetown;Not as warm;77;66;SSE;11;71%;36%;5

Giddings;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;7;74%;37%;5

Gilmer;Partly sunny;81;60;S;7;61%;15%;7

Graham;Not as warm;79;66;S;10;60%;21%;5

Granbury;Clouds and sun;81;67;SSE;10;61%;39%;5

Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;80;66;S;11;56%;30%;5

Greenville;Partial sunshine;83;64;S;10;51%;22%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;81;56;W;24;22%;2%;12

Hamilton;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;11;69%;37%;5

Harlingen;Clouds and sun;86;72;SE;18;67%;29%;5

Hearne;Clouds and sun;80;66;SSE;9;70%;37%;5

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;83;70;SE;14;72%;34%;5

Henderson;Partly sunny;82;59;S;8;59%;13%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SSW;15;43%;34%;11

Hillsboro;Periods of sun;79;66;SSE;13;63%;29%;5

Hondo;More clouds than sun;79;67;SE;14;81%;44%;3

Houston;Partly sunny;81;69;SE;10;66%;33%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;68;SE;14;66%;33%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;81;70;SE;11;54%;44%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;79;65;SE;9;66%;33%;6

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;79;67;SE;11;66%;19%;6

Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;81;65;SE;10;61%;35%;6

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;81;68;SE;14;60%;33%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;14;61%;33%;6

Huntsville;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;7;61%;25%;8

Ingleside;Clouds and sunshine;80;71;SE;17;73%;35%;6

Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;81;61;SSE;7;57%;14%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;6;60%;13%;11

Junction;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;15;72%;44%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;68;SE;12;78%;44%;3

Kerrville;Not as warm;73;65;SSE;9;74%;44%;5

Killeen;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;15;73%;30%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;SSE;15;72%;30%;5

Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;84;72;SE;17;68%;38%;5

La Grange;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;7;77%;36%;5

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;77;67;SSE;11;73%;44%;5

Lancaster;Partly sunny;81;65;S;10;56%;26%;5

Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;SE;13;68%;44%;7

Llano;Not as warm;79;67;SSE;9;68%;42%;3

Longview;Partly sunny;82;60;S;8;57%;14%;11

Lubbock;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;62;S;15;52%;77%;11

Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;83;59;SSE;9;56%;18%;10

Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;87;76;SE;16;68%;30%;5

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;80;64;SSE;14;68%;29%;5

Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;81;65;S;15;55%;24%;9

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;65;S;11;57%;25%;6

Midland;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;18;53%;78%;8

Midland Airpark;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;18;53%;78%;8

Midlothian;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;13;63%;29%;5

Mineola;Partly sunny;82;61;S;6;57%;15%;11

Mineral Wells;Not as warm;79;65;SSE;16;61%;36%;5

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;81;59;SSE;7;56%;15%;10

Nacogdoches;Some sun;83;59;SSE;8;60%;28%;11

New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;77;67;SSE;10;76%;44%;4

Odessa;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;65;SSE;18;48%;78%;10

Orange;Clouds and sun;81;66;SE;10;62%;12%;10

Palacios;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;16;73%;21%;5

Palestine;Nice with some sun;81;63;SSE;8;60%;16%;11

Pampa;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;61;SSE;23;54%;77%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;60;SSE;24;49%;77%;6

Paris;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;12;54%;18%;10

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;90;54;SE;7;38%;14%;11

Perryton;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;61;SSE;25;53%;77%;9

Plainview;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;59;S;19;58%;78%;11

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;79;68;SE;8;75%;42%;5

Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;78;73;SE;15;78%;34%;5

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;82;75;SE;15;71%;27%;5

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;79;70;SE;15;74%;34%;5

Randolph AFB;Sun and clouds;76;66;SE;12;81%;44%;5

Robstown;Breezy with some sun;82;70;SE;17;69%;36%;5

Rockport;Variable clouds;79;73;SE;15;73%;35%;11

Rocksprings;Not as warm;72;65;SSE;14;82%;39%;7

San Angelo;Not as warm;78;66;SSE;17;66%;44%;7

San Antonio;Sun and clouds;77;68;SE;9;74%;42%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;79;69;SE;11;76%;42%;5

San Marcos;Clouds and sun;77;67;SSE;11;72%;44%;5

Seminole;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;58;S;18;44%;77%;10

Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;79;63;S;16;53%;31%;9

Snyder;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;65;S;19;64%;77%;7

Sonora;Breezy with some sun;76;66;SSE;18;68%;44%;7

Stephenville;Breezy with some sun;79;65;SSE;14;64%;31%;5

Sulphur Springs;Some sun;82;62;S;9;54%;19%;10

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;S;18;63%;36%;7

Temple;Clouds and sun;79;64;SSE;16;73%;35%;5

Terrell;Partial sunshine;82;64;S;10;57%;22%;9

Tyler;Partial sunshine;83;62;S;10;54%;15%;10

Uvalde;Humid with some sun;76;67;SE;10;78%;44%;6

Vernon;Not as warm;80;67;S;18;50%;44%;5

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;SE;13;72%;44%;5

Waco;Clouds and sun;81;65;SSE;16;64%;39%;7

Weslaco;Clouds and sun;85;74;SE;11;67%;30%;5

Wharton;Partly sunny;79;67;SE;9;74%;21%;5

Wichita Falls;Not as warm;79;66;SSE;18;58%;44%;5

Wink;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;SSE;11;43%;19%;10

Zapata;Humid and warmer;85;73;SE;11;69%;36%;5

