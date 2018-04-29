TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;76;65;S;20;72%;34%;5
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;78;66;S;20;53%;35%;5
Alice;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;16;66%;38%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;85;52;S;8;34%;4%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;83;59;S;23;47%;66%;10
Angleton;Clouds and sun;80;68;SE;14;64%;19%;5
Arlington;Clouds and sun;80;66;S;11;57%;29%;5
Austin;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;68;SSE;8;71%;44%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;80;66;SSE;13;73%;36%;5
Bay;Partly sunny;79;66;SE;12;68%;20%;5
Beaumont;Sun and clouds;82;66;SE;10;67%;14%;7
Beeville;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;12;77%;44%;5
Borger;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;62;S;24;47%;77%;9
Bowie;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;16;59%;27%;5
Breckenridge;Not as warm;80;67;S;15;58%;44%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;9;68%;31%;5
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;79;66;SSE;14;59%;24%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;SE;14;68%;36%;5
Brownwood;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;14;68%;28%;5
Burnet;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;9;70%;39%;5
Canadian;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;64;SSE;23;58%;77%;5
Castroville;Cloudy and humid;78;68;SE;10;72%;42%;3
Childress;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSE;22;60%;79%;5
Cleburne;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;13;70%;31%;5
College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;SSE;14;64%;35%;7
Comanche;Not as warm;76;65;SSE;11;69%;44%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;9;63%;22%;6
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;82;70;SE;19;72%;36%;5
Corsicana;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;11;61%;20%;6
Cotulla;Partly sunny;82;70;SE;14;72%;44%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;83;50;S;22;41%;29%;10
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;83;68;SSE;15;51%;27%;5
Dallas Redbird;Breezy with some sun;82;65;SSE;14;54%;28%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;17;53%;28%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny;79;65;S;10;58%;27%;5
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;82;69;SE;15;74%;44%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;81;68;SE;17;73%;44%;7
Denton;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;12;55%;39%;5
Dryden;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;66;SE;14;57%;77%;11
Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;SSW;23;45%;66%;10
Edinburg;Breezy with some sun;86;74;SE;13;66%;38%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;62;WSW;14;15%;0%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;11;63%;33%;6
Falfurrias;Humid with some sun;83;73;SE;11;70%;29%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;15;73%;30%;5
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;81;67;S;11;55%;29%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;S;15;59%;39%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;81;68;SSE;16;56%;30%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;14;61%;30%;5
Fredericksburg;Cooler but humid;72;64;SSE;9;77%;44%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;80;64;S;13;56%;25%;7
Galveston;Clouds and sun;78;70;SE;14;72%;33%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;10;68%;31%;5
Georgetown;Not as warm;77;66;SSE;11;71%;36%;5
Giddings;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;7;74%;37%;5
Gilmer;Partly sunny;81;60;S;7;61%;15%;7
Graham;Not as warm;79;66;S;10;60%;21%;5
Granbury;Clouds and sun;81;67;SSE;10;61%;39%;5
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;80;66;S;11;56%;30%;5
Greenville;Partial sunshine;83;64;S;10;51%;22%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;81;56;W;24;22%;2%;12
Hamilton;Not as warm;78;65;SSE;11;69%;37%;5
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;86;72;SE;18;67%;29%;5
Hearne;Clouds and sun;80;66;SSE;9;70%;37%;5
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;83;70;SE;14;72%;34%;5
Henderson;Partly sunny;82;59;S;8;59%;13%;11
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SSW;15;43%;34%;11
Hillsboro;Periods of sun;79;66;SSE;13;63%;29%;5
Hondo;More clouds than sun;79;67;SE;14;81%;44%;3
Houston;Partly sunny;81;69;SE;10;66%;33%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;68;SE;14;66%;33%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;81;70;SE;11;54%;44%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;79;65;SE;9;66%;33%;6
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;79;67;SE;11;66%;19%;6
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;81;65;SE;10;61%;35%;6
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;81;68;SE;14;60%;33%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;14;61%;33%;6
Huntsville;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;7;61%;25%;8
Ingleside;Clouds and sunshine;80;71;SE;17;73%;35%;6
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;81;61;SSE;7;57%;14%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;6;60%;13%;11
Junction;Not as warm;76;66;SSE;15;72%;44%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;68;SE;12;78%;44%;3
Kerrville;Not as warm;73;65;SSE;9;74%;44%;5
Killeen;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;15;73%;30%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;SSE;15;72%;30%;5
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;84;72;SE;17;68%;38%;5
La Grange;Partly sunny;78;66;SSE;7;77%;36%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;77;67;SSE;11;73%;44%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;81;65;S;10;56%;26%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;SE;13;68%;44%;7
Llano;Not as warm;79;67;SSE;9;68%;42%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;82;60;S;8;57%;14%;11
Lubbock;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;62;S;15;52%;77%;11
Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;83;59;SSE;9;56%;18%;10
Mcallen;Breezy with some sun;87;76;SE;16;68%;30%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;80;64;SSE;14;68%;29%;5
Mckinney;Breezy with some sun;81;65;S;15;55%;24%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;65;S;11;57%;25%;6
Midland;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;18;53%;78%;8
Midland Airpark;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;SSE;18;53%;78%;8
Midlothian;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;13;63%;29%;5
Mineola;Partly sunny;82;61;S;6;57%;15%;11
Mineral Wells;Not as warm;79;65;SSE;16;61%;36%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;81;59;SSE;7;56%;15%;10
Nacogdoches;Some sun;83;59;SSE;8;60%;28%;11
New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;77;67;SSE;10;76%;44%;4
Odessa;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;65;SSE;18;48%;78%;10
Orange;Clouds and sun;81;66;SE;10;62%;12%;10
Palacios;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;16;73%;21%;5
Palestine;Nice with some sun;81;63;SSE;8;60%;16%;11
Pampa;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;61;SSE;23;54%;77%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;60;SSE;24;49%;77%;6
Paris;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;12;54%;18%;10
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;90;54;SE;7;38%;14%;11
Perryton;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;61;SSE;25;53%;77%;9
Plainview;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;59;S;19;58%;78%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;79;68;SE;8;75%;42%;5
Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;78;73;SE;15;78%;34%;5
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;82;75;SE;15;71%;27%;5
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;79;70;SE;15;74%;34%;5
Randolph AFB;Sun and clouds;76;66;SE;12;81%;44%;5
Robstown;Breezy with some sun;82;70;SE;17;69%;36%;5
Rockport;Variable clouds;79;73;SE;15;73%;35%;11
Rocksprings;Not as warm;72;65;SSE;14;82%;39%;7
San Angelo;Not as warm;78;66;SSE;17;66%;44%;7
San Antonio;Sun and clouds;77;68;SE;9;74%;42%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;79;69;SE;11;76%;42%;5
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;77;67;SSE;11;72%;44%;5
Seminole;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;58;S;18;44%;77%;10
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;79;63;S;16;53%;31%;9
Snyder;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;65;S;19;64%;77%;7
Sonora;Breezy with some sun;76;66;SSE;18;68%;44%;7
Stephenville;Breezy with some sun;79;65;SSE;14;64%;31%;5
Sulphur Springs;Some sun;82;62;S;9;54%;19%;10
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;S;18;63%;36%;7
Temple;Clouds and sun;79;64;SSE;16;73%;35%;5
Terrell;Partial sunshine;82;64;S;10;57%;22%;9
Tyler;Partial sunshine;83;62;S;10;54%;15%;10
Uvalde;Humid with some sun;76;67;SE;10;78%;44%;6
Vernon;Not as warm;80;67;S;18;50%;44%;5
Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;SE;13;72%;44%;5
Waco;Clouds and sun;81;65;SSE;16;64%;39%;7
Weslaco;Clouds and sun;85;74;SE;11;67%;30%;5
Wharton;Partly sunny;79;67;SE;9;74%;21%;5
Wichita Falls;Not as warm;79;66;SSE;18;58%;44%;5
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;SSE;11;43%;19%;10
Zapata;Humid and warmer;85;73;SE;11;69%;36%;5
