Updated 9:03 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, April 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and warmer;71;51;SSE;6;55%;0%;9
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;72;50;SSE;6;49%;0%;9
Alice;Clouds breaking;79;50;SSE;14;52%;7%;9
Alpine;Sunny;75;52;S;7;48%;0%;10
Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;S;15;50%;2%;9
Angleton;Warmer;76;51;ENE;12;52%;0%;10
Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;SSE;7;45%;0%;9
Austin;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;ESE;5;47%;0%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;76;48;ESE;10;52%;0%;9
Bay;Warmer;75;51;ENE;11;56%;0%;10
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;49;NE;9;51%;0%;9
Beeville;Warmer;78;51;E;8;59%;6%;9
Borger;Warmer with sunshine;74;53;S;12;46%;3%;8
Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;SSE;4;49%;0%;9
Breckenridge;Sunny and beautiful;72;51;SSE;4;52%;0%;9
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;NNE;6;55%;0%;9
Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;71;45;SSE;3;47%;0%;9
Brownsville;Thundershower;74;60;NNE;13;73%;58%;3
Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;72;44;SE;6;55%;0%;9
Burnet;Sunny and warmer;73;48;ESE;7;50%;0%;9
Canadian;Sunshine and warmer;75;51;S;11;50%;2%;8
Castroville;Warmer;78;51;ESE;8;50%;0%;10
Childress;Sunlit and beautiful;73;47;S;9;52%;0%;9
Cleburne;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;SE;8;54%;0%;9
College Station;Mostly sunny;73;48;ENE;10;54%;0%;9
Comanche;Sunny and warmer;70;48;SE;6;55%;0%;9
Conroe;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;46;NNE;6;50%;0%;9
Corpus Christi;Clouds breaking;77;54;ESE;18;59%;5%;6
Corsicana;Sunny and nice;70;47;ESE;7;56%;0%;9
Cotulla;Warmer;79;54;SE;10;50%;4%;9
Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;73;44;S;18;48%;3%;9
Dallas Love;Nice with sunshine;72;52;SE;8;42%;0%;9
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and nice;72;48;SE;9;42%;0%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;SE;9;43%;0%;9
Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;SSE;5;48%;0%;9
Del Rio;Abundant sunshine;81;54;SE;7;43%;0%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Nice with sunshine;80;53;SE;8;41%;0%;10
Denton;Sunlit and beautiful;69;46;SE;8;50%;0%;9
Dryden;Sunshine;78;51;SE;9;42%;2%;10
Dumas;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SSW;15;52%;2%;8
Edinburg;Thundershower;75;57;E;9;64%;59%;3
El Paso;Brilliant sunshine;84;60;SE;8;30%;0%;10
Ellington;Warmer;74;56;NNE;10;49%;0%;10
Falfurrias;Decreasing clouds;77;53;SSE;7;60%;14%;6
Fort Hood;Nice with sunshine;72;47;SE;8;47%;0%;9
Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;SSE;7;44%;0%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;SE;7;47%;0%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;SE;7;42%;0%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;SE;6;47%;0%;9
Fredericksburg;Sunny;72;46;SSE;6;57%;0%;10
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;SSE;6;52%;0%;9
Galveston;Warmer;75;62;NE;16;55%;0%;10
Gatesville;Warmer with sunshine;71;45;SE;6;51%;0%;9
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;47;E;8;50%;0%;9
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;47;ENE;6;53%;0%;9
Gilmer;Sunny and pleasant;67;43;ESE;6;57%;0%;9
Graham;Sunlit and warmer;72;47;SSE;5;50%;0%;9
Granbury;Sunny and nice;72;46;SSE;6;51%;0%;9
Grand Prairie;Sunshine and nice;71;50;SE;7;44%;0%;9
Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;SE;6;47%;0%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;72;54;ENE;21;49%;0%;10
Hamilton;Warmer with sunshine;71;47;SE;7;52%;0%;9
Harlingen;Thundershower;73;55;N;16;78%;57%;3
Hearne;Mostly sunny;71;45;NE;7;60%;0%;9
Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;77;54;SSE;8;59%;16%;6
Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;E;6;59%;0%;9
Hereford;Sunny and nice;72;47;SSW;13;51%;2%;9
Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;70;47;ESE;7;49%;0%;9
Hondo;Warmer;79;53;ESE;10;48%;0%;10
Houston;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;NE;9;50%;0%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;75;53;NE;11;53%;0%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;54;NE;9;45%;0%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Warmer;75;50;NE;7;53%;0%;10
Houston Clover;Warmer;75;53;NNE;10;52%;0%;10
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;50;NNE;8;51%;0%;9
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;53;NE;11;49%;0%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;52;NE;11;51%;0%;9
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;73;49;NE;5;55%;0%;9
Ingleside;Clouds breaking;76;58;E;16;58%;5%;6
Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;ENE;6;57%;0%;9
Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;NNE;6;55%;0%;9
Junction;Brilliant sunshine;76;50;SE;6;47%;0%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Warmer;76;52;ENE;11;50%;0%;10
Kerrville;Sunny and nice;74;47;SE;6;52%;0%;10
Killeen;Nice with sunshine;72;47;SE;8;47%;0%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Nice with sunshine;73;48;SE;8;50%;0%;9
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;79;52;SE;14;54%;7%;6
La Grange;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;49;NE;6;64%;0%;10
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;73;51;SE;7;49%;0%;10
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;SE;7;46%;0%;9
Laredo;Decreasing clouds;79;57;SSE;8;49%;23%;3
Llano;Sunny and warmer;75;45;SE;6;53%;0%;9
Longview;Sunlit and beautiful;69;45;E;7;56%;0%;9
Lubbock;Sunshine and nice;71;50;S;10;54%;3%;9
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;72;46;NE;7;55%;0%;9
Mcallen;Thundershower;76;56;NE;13;72%;60%;3
Mcgregor;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;ESE;8;53%;0%;9
Mckinney;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;SSE;8;52%;0%;9
Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;SE;7;47%;0%;9
Midland;Sunny and nice;77;53;SSE;7;44%;3%;9
Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;77;53;SSE;7;44%;3%;9
Midlothian;Sunny and nice;71;45;SE;6;49%;0%;9
Mineola;Sunny and nice;69;43;ESE;6;54%;0%;9
Mineral Wells;Sunny and nice;72;44;SE;7;44%;0%;9
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SSE;7;53%;0%;9
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, nice;70;42;NE;6;54%;0%;9
New Braunfels;Warmer;76;49;E;10;52%;0%;10
Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;S;10;52%;3%;9
Orange;Mostly sunny;75;47;NNE;7;51%;0%;9
Palacios;Warmer;77;54;ENE;16;57%;0%;10
Palestine;Mostly sunny;70;45;ENE;6;55%;0%;9
Pampa;Warmer with sunshine;73;50;S;13;47%;2%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and warmer;76;49;S;13;45%;2%;8
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;S;7;52%;0%;9
Pecos;Sunshine and nice;79;47;SE;9;50%;3%;10
Perryton;Sunny and warmer;76;51;S;14;49%;1%;8
Plainview;Sunlit and pleasant;69;47;S;11;57%;4%;9
Pleasanton;Warmer;78;51;E;7;48%;0%;10
Port Aransas;Clouds breaking;73;65;ESE;17;64%;5%;7
Port Isabel;Thundershower;73;65;NE;16;72%;57%;3
Port Lavaca;Warmer;75;53;NE;12;59%;0%;9
Randolph AFB;Warmer;75;50;ENE;11;52%;0%;10
Robstown;Clouds breaking;78;53;SSE;14;55%;6%;9
Rockport;Clouds breaking;75;62;ESE;14;59%;3%;9
Rocksprings;Sunshine and nice;76;51;SSE;8;49%;0%;10
San Angelo;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SSE;6;47%;0%;9
San Antonio;Warmer;77;52;E;9;51%;0%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Warmer;78;54;ENE;10;49%;0%;10
San Marcos;Warmer;76;48;E;11;54%;0%;10
Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;S;8;53%;3%;9
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;6;49%;0%;9
Snyder;Sunlit and pleasant;71;50;SSE;7;60%;0%;9
Sonora;Sunshine;77;52;SSE;8;48%;0%;10
Stephenville;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;SSE;5;45%;0%;9
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;SSE;7;53%;0%;9
Sweetwater;Sunshine and nice;72;53;SSE;7;59%;0%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;ESE;10;51%;0%;9
Terrell;Sunny and delightful;69;46;SE;7;52%;0%;9
Tyler;Sunny and delightful;69;47;E;7;53%;0%;9
Uvalde;Turning sunny;77;50;ESE;8;51%;0%;10
Vernon;Sunny and nice;74;50;SSE;6;45%;0%;9
Victoria;Warmer;78;52;NE;10;57%;1%;9
Waco;Sunny and warmer;72;45;ESE;9;48%;0%;9
Weslaco;Thundershower;73;57;NNE;10;67%;59%;3
Wharton;Warmer;76;49;NNE;7;56%;0%;10
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;SSE;4;50%;0%;9
Wink;Sunshine, pleasant;78;49;SE;11;42%;3%;9
Zapata;Not as warm;76;56;SW;6;59%;58%;4
