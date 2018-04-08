TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warmer;76;47;SE;16;53%;10%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warmer;76;46;SSE;16;46%;10%;9
Alice;Partly sunny;78;62;SE;7;42%;27%;6
Alpine;Sunny and warmer;89;55;WNW;13;21%;1%;10
Amarillo;Warmer;75;38;E;20;41%;27%;8
Angleton;Clouds and sun;67;57;SSE;8;66%;30%;4
Arlington;Pleasant and warmer;63;48;E;9;62%;9%;4
Austin;Partly sunny, warmer;70;55;SSE;4;46%;41%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warmer;70;54;SSE;8;50%;27%;6
Bay;Partly sunny, nice;68;58;SSE;7;68%;29%;5
Beaumont;Clouds and sun, nice;65;54;ENE;6;68%;17%;6
Beeville;Nice with some sun;74;60;SSE;6;58%;9%;6
Borger;Warmer;72;37;E;14;35%;7%;8
Bowie;Warmer with some sun;62;42;E;11;54%;8%;6
Breckenridge;Warmer with some sun;75;48;E;10;60%;9%;9
Brenham;Pleasant and warmer;68;57;SE;5;65%;28%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;63;41;E;9;54%;8%;7
Brownsville;Partly sunny;79;69;SE;8;67%;11%;6
Brownwood;Warmer;78;49;SE;8;60%;8%;9
Burnet;Pleasant and warmer;73;54;SSE;7;56%;6%;9
Canadian;Clouds and sun;67;37;ESE;10;47%;9%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;57;SSE;6;48%;12%;10
Childress;Warmer with some sun;72;37;E;16;44%;4%;8
Cleburne;Partly sunny, warmer;64;49;E;9;68%;42%;6
College Station;Pleasant and warmer;63;54;SE;8;66%;12%;6
Comanche;Pleasant and warmer;74;50;SE;8;59%;8%;8
Conroe;Clouds and sun, nice;66;53;E;6;67%;13%;4
Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;72;64;SSE;12;51%;10%;6
Corsicana;Pleasant and warmer;63;50;ENE;8;60%;8%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;7;38%;6%;10
Dalhart;Breezy with some sun;67;32;ESE;20;38%;28%;7
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;63;50;E;11;55%;9%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;62;49;E;10;53%;9%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sunshine;65;49;E;12;52%;8%;4
Decatur;Pleasant and warmer;63;44;ENE;8;66%;8%;5
Del Rio;Sunny and warmer;81;59;SSE;12;46%;7%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer with sunshine;81;58;SSE;13;44%;7%;10
Denton;Pleasant and warmer;63;43;ENE;11;64%;9%;3
Dryden;Abundant sunshine;90;59;E;9;50%;6%;10
Dumas;Warmer;70;34;E;17;39%;28%;8
Edinburg;Some sunshine;82;68;SE;4;57%;6%;10
El Paso;Sunny and windy;91;61;WNW;18;21%;0%;9
Ellington;Clouds and sun;67;58;SE;7;62%;30%;4
Falfurrias;Partial sunshine;81;64;SE;5;66%;6%;6
Fort Hood;Pleasant and warmer;67;50;SSE;8;49%;41%;9
Fort Worth;Pleasant and warmer;65;49;E;9;60%;9%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;63;44;ENE;10;56%;8%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;65;50;E;12;51%;10%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Pleasant and warmer;63;46;E;8;56%;9%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;52;S;8;48%;27%;9
Gainesville;Sun and clouds;60;41;E;10;66%;9%;5
Galveston;Some sun, pleasant;67;61;SSE;10;68%;48%;4
Gatesville;Pleasant and warmer;67;51;SE;7;64%;41%;9
Georgetown;Pleasant and warmer;69;53;SSE;7;55%;27%;6
Giddings;Partly sunny, warmer;68;54;SE;5;59%;11%;4
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;60;47;NE;6;65%;10%;6
Graham;Warmer;71;46;ENE;8;65%;9%;8
Granbury;Warmer with some sun;68;49;ESE;8;67%;42%;8
Grand Prairie;Pleasant and warmer;63;50;ENE;9;65%;9%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny;61;46;NE;8;59%;10%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, warmer;84;53;W;29;23%;0%;10
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;70;51;SE;8;62%;8%;9
Harlingen;Some sun;78;65;SE;10;62%;9%;6
Hearne;Pleasant and warmer;65;53;ESE;6;70%;13%;4
Hebbronville;Warmer with some sun;79;63;SE;5;51%;26%;9
Henderson;Partly sunny;61;48;ENE;6;61%;9%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny, warmer;80;37;ENE;20;37%;2%;9
Hillsboro;Pleasant and warmer;64;50;E;8;66%;42%;4
Hondo;Warmer with sunshine;76;59;SSE;7;43%;11%;10
Houston;Clouds and sun;67;58;SE;6;64%;29%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;65;57;SE;7;66%;29%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun, nice;66;56;ESE;5;61%;29%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, nice;66;55;SE;3;64%;29%;4
Houston Clover;Some sun, pleasant;65;57;SE;7;65%;30%;4
Houston Hooks;Nice with some sun;66;55;SE;5;65%;29%;8
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;68;57;SE;7;63%;55%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, nice;66;56;ESE;7;66%;29%;4
Huntsville;Warmer with some sun;65;54;E;5;62%;14%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny;71;65;SSE;8;50%;11%;9
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;62;51;ESE;6;67%;9%;4
Jasper;Clouds and sun, nice;64;50;SE;5;67%;14%;9
Junction;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;52;SSW;10;44%;10%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;57;SSE;7;49%;13%;10
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;55;S;8;44%;27%;10
Killeen;Pleasant and warmer;67;50;SSE;8;49%;41%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Pleasant and warmer;68;49;SSE;8;54%;27%;9
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;8;54%;8%;6
La Grange;Warmer with some sun;70;56;SE;5;67%;11%;4
Lago Vista;Pleasant and warmer;69;54;SSE;7;48%;8%;9
Lancaster;Pleasant and warmer;62;48;ENE;8;64%;9%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny, warmer;82;64;SE;8;47%;6%;10
Llano;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;SSE;7;53%;7%;9
Longview;Sun and clouds;61;48;NE;7;66%;9%;6
Lubbock;Warmer;84;42;ENE;15;44%;0%;9
Lufkin;Clouds and sun, nice;65;49;SSE;6;55%;14%;5
Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;7;52%;5%;10
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;63;49;SE;8;63%;41%;6
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;60;44;ENE;11;61%;10%;4
Mesquite;Pleasant and warmer;62;49;ENE;9;62%;10%;5
Midland;Sunny;93;50;NW;13;29%;5%;9
Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;50;NW;13;29%;5%;9
Midlothian;Partly sunny;62;48;ESE;8;62%;9%;4
Mineola;Clouds and sunshine;61;47;NE;6;61%;9%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;67;44;E;13;49%;27%;6
Mount Pleasant;Sun and clouds;59;45;ENE;7;68%;10%;7
Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;63;48;SE;7;60%;9%;5
New Braunfels;Pleasant and warmer;74;56;SSE;8;47%;41%;9
Odessa;Sunny;92;49;NW;11;36%;4%;9
Orange;Partly sunny;63;54;E;6;71%;16%;5
Palacios;Partial sunshine;68;61;SSE;9;64%;31%;5
Palestine;Sun and clouds;62;51;E;6;68%;8%;4
Pampa;Clouds and sun;69;37;E;14;41%;7%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;68;37;ESE;15;37%;7%;8
Paris;Clouds and sun;58;43;NE;9;65%;11%;8
Pecos;Sunlit and breezy;95;51;W;15;38%;2%;9
Perryton;Clouds and sunshine;64;39;SSE;11;46%;66%;8
Plainview;Warmer;80;36;ENE;18;49%;2%;9
Pleasanton;Warmer with some sun;76;58;SSE;5;47%;13%;9
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;69;66;SSE;8;61%;10%;6
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;75;70;SE;10;71%;27%;6
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;69;62;SSE;7;65%;44%;6
Randolph AFB;Pleasant and warmer;73;56;S;8;45%;13%;7
Robstown;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;SE;8;44%;9%;6
Rockport;Some sun, pleasant;70;66;SSE;8;58%;30%;10
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;S;10;52%;7%;10
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;52;SSW;14;37%;9%;9
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;58;SSE;7;48%;13%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warmer;75;59;SSE;7;44%;13%;9
San Marcos;Warmer with some sun;73;55;SSE;8;57%;41%;8
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;44;N;9;38%;2%;9
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;58;42;E;11;57%;9%;5
Snyder;Sunshine and warmer;86;46;NE;11;46%;6%;9
Sonora;Sunny and warmer;81;52;S;12;50%;8%;9
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;70;46;ESE;8;49%;9%;8
Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;60;46;NE;7;67%;10%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;47;ESE;12;52%;8%;9
Temple;Sun and clouds;65;48;SE;10;57%;41%;6
Terrell;Partly sunny;62;48;NE;8;59%;10%;4
Tyler;Partly sunny;61;49;ENE;8;57%;9%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;56;SE;6;55%;7%;10
Vernon;Warmer;70;40;E;12;53%;4%;8
Victoria;Partly sunny;73;60;SSE;7;59%;9%;9
Waco;Pleasant and warmer;65;48;SE;9;58%;42%;5
Weslaco;Some sun;80;68;SE;5;60%;6%;9
Wharton;Clouds and sun, nice;69;57;SE;6;66%;55%;4
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sunshine;65;40;E;12;52%;6%;4
Wink;Sunny and windy;95;50;WNW;19;27%;3%;9
Zapata;Partly sunny;83;66;SE;5;50%;6%;10
