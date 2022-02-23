TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ 804 FPUS54 KEPZ 231027 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 TXZ418-232315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to 75. $$ TXZ419-232315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ420-232315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ423-232315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ421-232315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ422-232315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ424-232315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 327 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather