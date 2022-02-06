TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

_____

163 FPUS54 KEPZ 060934

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

TXZ418-070000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-070000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-070000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-070000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-070000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-070000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-070000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

234 AM MST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather