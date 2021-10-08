TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

