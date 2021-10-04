TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

323 AM MDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

