TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

075 FPUS54 KEPZ 281052

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

TXZ418-282245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ419-282245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ420-282245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ423-282245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-282245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ422-282245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ424-282245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

