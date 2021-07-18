TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021 _____ 890 FPUS54 KEPZ 181014 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 TXZ418-182215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$ TXZ419-182215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ420-182215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ423-182215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ421-182215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ422-182215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ424-182215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 414 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$