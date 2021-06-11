TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

346 AM MDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

