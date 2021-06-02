TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

408 AM MDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

