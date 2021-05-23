TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

234 AM MDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hefner

