TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

413 AM MDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

