TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

629 FPUS54 KEPZ 310800

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

TXZ418-312215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ419-312215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-312215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-312215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-312215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-312215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-312215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

