TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

_____

519 FPUS54 KEPZ 190849

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

TXZ418-200015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-200015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-200015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-200015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ421-200015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ422-200015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-200015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

249 AM MDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

