TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

344 FPUS54 KEPZ 131011

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

TXZ418-132315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ419-132315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the middle teens.

East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ420-132315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Much colder. Lows 5 to 10. East winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower teens. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-132315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy, colder. Lows near 5 above. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

teens.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper teens. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ422-132315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy, colder. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ424-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

311 AM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower teens. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 55 to

60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

_____

