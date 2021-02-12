TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021 _____ 893 FPUS54 KEPZ 121020 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 TXZ418-130115- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Light snow accumulations in the evening. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ419-130115- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Cooler. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows in the middle teens. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ420-130115- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy, colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows near 10. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ423-130115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows in the middle teens. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ421-130115- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows 5 to 10. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ422-130115- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows near 10. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ424-130115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 320 AM MST Fri Feb 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Light snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the middle teens. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ Dennhardt