TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ419-290015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ420-290015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ423-290015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers and rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-290015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ422-290015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ424-290015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

231 AM MST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

